VAALCO Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

05/07/2020 | 11:01am EDT

HOUSTON, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) today announced the timing of its first quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will issue its first quarter 2020 earnings release on Monday, May 11 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Tuesday morning, May 12 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 3:00 p.m. London Time).

Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (877) 270-2148.  Interested parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08082389064. Other international parties may dial (412) 902-6510.  Participants should ask to be joined to the “VAALCO Energy First Quarter 2020 Conference Call.”  This call will also be webcast on VAALCO’s website at www.vaalco.com.  An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.  

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin Block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 114 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

For Further Information

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)+00 1 713 623 0801
Website:www.vaalco.com
  
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations)+00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange 
  
Buchanan (UK Financial PR)+44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Kelsey Traynor / James HusbandVAALCO@buchanan.uk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
