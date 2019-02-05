VADSA Selects MDS Global's VNOnDemand Solution to Launch New MVNO

MDS Global Ltd, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider today announced
that, Mexican-based MVNE, Valor Agregado Digital, S.A. de C.V. (“VADSA”)
has chosen MDS Global’s MVNO solution, VNOnDemand
to facilitate the launch of an innovative MVNO in Mexico.
VADSA has recently signed a Mobile Wholesale Agreement with Altán
Redes, Mexico’s first 700Mhz 4G-LTE Mobile Operator and will later
this year launch an MVNO called Exis Telecom which will offer a
real-time, wholly digital customer experience with content-based,
application-based, and traditional voice and data packages. For a fully
digital MVNO, VADSA want to overcome the challenges of targeting the
consumer and business market segments using traditional pre-paid
solutions or separate B2C/B2B stacks. Most of the customer engagement
will be driven via a self-serve portal.
The full MVNO project, which includes web portals, mobile apps, BSS,
online charging and core network components such as HSS, DPI and
Voicemail, will be primed by MDS Global. It will initially support the
Exis MVNO but is being implemented as a full MVNE platform to
subsequently support other MVNOs in the Mexican market.
The solution will benefit the entire VADSA organisation, including
marketing and service design, sales and on-boarding, customer and
revenue management, operations, network management, and, most
importantly, the end customers.
Business benefits of MDS Global’s VNOnDemand solution include:
-
The rapid launch of an MVNO into a competitive and fast-moving market.
-
A complete real-time and wholly digital customer experience.
-
Content-based and application-based service offerings as well as
traditional voice/data packages.
-
Ability to target consumer and business segments using a single
solution.
-
An end-to-end solution supporting an organisation from the BSS
back-end, to business analytics, and customer portal at the front.
Natalia Saenz, President of VADSA, “We are about to embark on an
exciting project which will offer new and differentiated services to the
people of Mexico. MDS Global’s solution will provide us with the
capabilities to successfully launch and operate a new MVNO on time and
to budget. Jose Luis Sanchez, our CEO is taking VADSA into a next
generation of telcos that need to focus on the customer and this
customer-centric solution ensures we are future-proofed for today and
tomorrow’s projects.”
MDS Global’s CEO, Gary Bunney, says, “VADSA’s choice of MDS Global as
their MVNO monetisation platform quickly follows that of other service
providers looking for a more comprehensive, complete solution. It
solidifies our unique and respected approach to the VNO journey. Our
pre-integrated combination of analytics, industry insight, experience
and monetisation, offered as a service, speeds time to market for new
entrants and those looking to improve their ability to service business
and customer expectation and demand.”
He continues, “We are extremely proud that VADSA has chosen the MDS
Global solution and we look forward to partnering with them on their
journey, not only with Exis, but with the other MVNO’s they plan to
launch in region going forward.”
About MDS Global
MDS Global, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider of VNO, B2B and IoT
solutions look after all aspects of monetisation, assurance and customer
steering for complex products and services. We offer a digital operating
model in a DevOps context, which enhances stakeholder experiences and
provides unprecedented business agility.
Headquartered in the UK, MDS Global’s customers include BT Enterprise
(UK), eir (Ireland), iD Mobile from Dixons Carphone (UK), TalkTalk (UK),
Telefónica (UK), Vodafone (Germany, Greece and NL), Orange (Belgium),
KPN (Netherlands) and Telia (Denmark).
www.mdsglobal.com.
