VADSA Selects MDS Global's VNOnDemand Solution to Launch New MVNO

Mexican Service Provider chooses end-to-end MVNO solution as foundation for business growth and expansion

MDS Global Ltd, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider today announced that, Mexican-based MVNE, Valor Agregado Digital, S.A. de C.V. (“VADSA”) has chosen MDS Global’s MVNO solution, VNOnDemand to facilitate the launch of an innovative MVNO in Mexico.

VADSA has recently signed a Mobile Wholesale Agreement with Altán Redes, Mexico’s first 700Mhz 4G-LTE Mobile Operator and will later this year launch an MVNO called Exis Telecom which will offer a real-time, wholly digital customer experience with content-based, application-based, and traditional voice and data packages. For a fully digital MVNO, VADSA want to overcome the challenges of targeting the consumer and business market segments using traditional pre-paid solutions or separate B2C/B2B stacks. Most of the customer engagement will be driven via a self-serve portal.

The full MVNO project, which includes web portals, mobile apps, BSS, online charging and core network components such as HSS, DPI and Voicemail, will be primed by MDS Global. It will initially support the Exis MVNO but is being implemented as a full MVNE platform to subsequently support other MVNOs in the Mexican market.

The solution will benefit the entire VADSA organisation, including marketing and service design, sales and on-boarding, customer and revenue management, operations, network management, and, most importantly, the end customers.

Business benefits of MDS Global’s VNOnDemand solution include:

The rapid launch of an MVNO into a competitive and fast-moving market.

A complete real-time and wholly digital customer experience.

Content-based and application-based service offerings as well as traditional voice/data packages.

Ability to target consumer and business segments using a single solution.

An end-to-end solution supporting an organisation from the BSS back-end, to business analytics, and customer portal at the front.

Natalia Saenz, President of VADSA, “We are about to embark on an exciting project which will offer new and differentiated services to the people of Mexico. MDS Global’s solution will provide us with the capabilities to successfully launch and operate a new MVNO on time and to budget. Jose Luis Sanchez, our CEO is taking VADSA into a next generation of telcos that need to focus on the customer and this customer-centric solution ensures we are future-proofed for today and tomorrow’s projects.”

MDS Global’s CEO, Gary Bunney, says, “VADSA’s choice of MDS Global as their MVNO monetisation platform quickly follows that of other service providers looking for a more comprehensive, complete solution. It solidifies our unique and respected approach to the VNO journey. Our pre-integrated combination of analytics, industry insight, experience and monetisation, offered as a service, speeds time to market for new entrants and those looking to improve their ability to service business and customer expectation and demand.”

He continues, “We are extremely proud that VADSA has chosen the MDS Global solution and we look forward to partnering with them on their journey, not only with Exis, but with the other MVNO’s they plan to launch in region going forward.”

About MDS Global

MDS Global, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider of VNO, B2B and IoT solutions look after all aspects of monetisation, assurance and customer steering for complex products and services. We offer a digital operating model in a DevOps context, which enhances stakeholder experiences and provides unprecedented business agility.

Headquartered in the UK, MDS Global’s customers include BT Enterprise (UK), eir (Ireland), iD Mobile from Dixons Carphone (UK), TalkTalk (UK), Telefónica (UK), Vodafone (Germany, Greece and NL), Orange (Belgium), KPN (Netherlands) and Telia (Denmark).

www.mdsglobal.com.

