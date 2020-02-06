VAIO Launches VAIO SX12 and VAIO SX14 Ultralight High Performance Business Laptops with 10th Generation Intel® Processor Six-Core CPUs

New models draw out the performance of up to 6 cores with 12 threads and improve performance by about 40% compared to the previous model*

VAIO Corporation has released high performance business laptops featuring the 10th Generation Intel® Core U Processor Line, which maximizes its processing capabilities, for both the VAIO® SX12 and VAIO® SX14 series. Seeking the realization of performance and pleasure which VAIO pursues, the new VAIO laptops have evolved not only in performance but also in many ways including function and design such as the expansion of security solutions including face authentication support and the release of a RED EDITION as a limited production model and an "ALL BLACK EDITION" and “BROWN EDITION” as premium models.

Working on your PC becomes faster and more comfortable through an improvement in performance by up to about 40%

The VAIO SX12 and VAIO SX14 were announced in 2019 with the aim of moving mobile work to the next stage and playing a central role in the VAIO PC lineup. Both models are equipped with VAIO's unique tuning "VAIO® TruePerformance" that incorporates the know-how and technology that VAIO has cultivated over the years to maximize the performance of the processor so that PC work can be done more faster and comfortably.

The new 2020 models are crafted with a more detailed tuning of the system's heat radiation design as compared to the previous model so that the maximum performance of 6 cores with 12 threads can be fully utilized. As a result, an improvement in performance of up to 40% in the Core i7 model was realized when VAIO TruePerformance is applied.

* Researched by VAIO. CPU: Benchmark score with MAXON Cinebench Version 20.0.6.0. Measurement result with a prototype. Results may vary depending on environment and specification configuration.

The evolution of VAIO TruePerformance

VAIO TruePerformance was newly installed when the 8th Generation Intel Core Processor with a quad core became available in January 2018, and was replaced by increased tuning in 2019 along with the announcement of new models. The effect of VAIO TruePerformance is more pronounced as the number of CPU cores increases and has evolved even further with the announcement of the February 2020 models driven by 6 cores.

Windows Hello

Now supporting face authentication in addition to fingerprint authentication. Face authentication as a biometric authentication method compatible with Windows Hello is now supported. This makes it possible to log in instantly using either of two methods: fingerprint authentication by simply placing a finger on the sensor, or face authentication that automatically recognizes the user's face with the built-in camera.

A VAIO Limited Edition that focuses on the ideal “Red”

The popular RED EDITION model, which was released in limited quantities in the summer of 2018, will be coming back in January 2020. The RED EDITION is a limited edition that focuses on VAIO's ideal "red," such as a red top panel expressed through a three-layer coating process and a red palm rest that takes time and effort to polish and dye.

VAIO PREMIUM Editions include the ALL BLACK EDITION and the BROWN EDITION.

The quality you expect from VAIO expressed in uncompromising black. The ALL BLACK EDITION further enhances the sophisticated form unique to VAIO.

The VAIO SX14 BROWN EDITION is expressed in a brown metallic color that exemplifies strength and stability.

Main features common to both VAIO SX12 and VAIO SX14 models

A fully equipped I/O interface necessary for business

In addition to the 4K output compatible HDMI terminal, VGA terminal (analog RGB output terminal), and wired LAN terminal, it also has the latest standard multi-interface terminal, USB Type-C.

Compatible with a Power Delivery charger and 5V charger

With USB Type-C equipped, in addition to the bundled AC adapter (quick charge compatible), the models support charging from a 5V charger (5V assist charging). A Power Delivery compatible charger is also supported.

Made in Japan

In order to realize the ideal quality, VAIO has developed the main exterior parts in cooperation with Japanese domestic manufacturers. The manufacturing process is carried out in the headquarters factory in Azumino City, Nagano Prefecture to realize precise production control without compromise.

Pleasure pursuing designs

Featuring a "quiet keyboard" that reduces noise and can be typed on without interfering with concentration and an "infinite palm rest" that reduces the load on key input by adopting a tilt-up hinge structure that lifts the back of the keyboard. VAIO values the beauty of functionality that makes you want to go mobile.

Realizes the same robustness even with a slim bezel

Maintaining a robust body that protects important data even if the frame is narrowed for a larger screen. By thoroughly reviewing the internal structure, we have achieved the same robustness as the previous models.

Main features and color variations for each series

VAIO SX12：VAIO redefines maximum performance in a 12-inch model.

Approximately 1.97 lbs

full size keyboard equipped

12.5-inch full HD display

4 colors of red, black, silver and pink

*Minimum size of clamshell VAIO PC with full pitch keyboard (researched by VAIO Corporation)

VAIO SX14：A new standard for mobile PCs

Equipped with a 14.0-inch display while maintaining the same footprint as an existing 13.3-inch display PC

Approximately 2.32 lbs

High definition 4K LCD can be selected

4 colors choices of red, black, silver and brown

Pricing for the new models starts at $1,199 and are available now at http://us.vaio.com/, authorized resellers and select partner retailers.

