VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE

03/13/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 29, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 11, 2017, and January 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Vale and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-vale/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions, you must petition the Court by March 29, 2019.

About the Lawsuits

Vale and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 5, 2015, Brazilian authorities reported that a mine co-owned by Vale had burst, killing dozens of people and devastating the local community. Then, on January 28, 2019, news sources reported that Brazilian authorities were pursuing criminal prosecutions and that “Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM has opened a probe into miner Vale SA’s filings,” both relating to the disaster.

On this news, the price of Vale’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Rauch v. Vale S.A. et al, 19-cv- 19cv526.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

KSF-Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
HOT NEWS
