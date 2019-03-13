VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE

NEW ORLEANS, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 29, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 11, 2017, and January 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York.



What You May Do

About the Lawsuits

Vale and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 5, 2015, Brazilian authorities reported that a mine co-owned by Vale had burst, killing dozens of people and devastating the local community. Then, on January 28, 2019, news sources reported that Brazilian authorities were pursuing criminal prosecutions and that “Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM has opened a probe into miner Vale SA’s filings,” both relating to the disaster.

On this news, the price of Vale’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Rauch v. Vale S.A. et al, 19-cv- 19cv526.

