VALLEY NETWORKS OFFERING NO-COST REMOTE ACCESS TO LEHIGH VALLEY BUSINESSES DURING COVID-19 RELATED SELF-QUARANTINE AND BUSINESS CLOSURES

03/23/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehigh Valley’s premier technology service provider, Valley Networks, is offering free remote access for business workstations throughout the Lehigh Valley for 90 days to accommodate work-from-home needs during this challenging period of social distancing. Companies need only to provide one-time access to their business location in order to enable remote connectivity for home workers, without any costs from this trusted technology provider. Connectivity will be password protected, encrypted for security and provided via a world-renowned software application. Interested parties can contact Valley Networks to arrange for remote connectivity by calling 610-697-1181 or emailing support@valleynetworks.us to get started.

“What we’re experiencing in the last week and perhaps the coming months is an unprecedented course of events,” said Valley Networks’ Owner and President John Mattaboni. “As a relied-upon managed services provider in the Lehigh Valley, we’re in a position to help other businesses and their employees stay productive and employed. That’s what we’re going to do.”

“Right now, people in the Lehigh Valley have enough on their plates in mitigating the impact of this crisis, in their personal lives and in their businesses. If we can offer free remote connectivity to help people work from home and stay gainfully employed, that’s a worthwhile endeavor,” said Director of Business Development Matt McKernan. “There are no fees or ‘strings attached.’ This offer is specifically designed to help our region’s businesses maintain continuity.”

Interested parties can contact Valley Networks to arrange for free remote connectivity by calling 610-697-1181 or emailing support@valleynetworks.us.

Please direct media questions to:
John Mattaboni
610-737-5550 (mobile)
john@valleynetworks.us 

