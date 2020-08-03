VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger
08/03/2020 | 01:35pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (“Varian”) (NYSE: VAR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Varian’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Siemens Healthineers AG. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Varian will receive $177.50 in cash for each share of Varian they own.
If you would like to discuss this investigation and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.