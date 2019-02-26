VARIDESK :® Elevates Jeff Lamb To President And Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VARIDESK, the office furniture company best known as a leader in standing desks, has promoted Jeff Lamb to president and chief operating officer.

Jeff joined the company in May 2018 as COO, and immediately made a tremendous impact. As a long-time executive and former Southwest Airlines chief people officer, Jeff brought deep industry knowledge and experience scaling businesses to VARIDESK. He quickly elevated the fast-growing company's operations and culture.

"I couldn't be more impressed with how Jeff has raised the bar for our company," said Jason McCann, co-founder and chief executive officer at VARIDESK. "This promotion to president acknowledges the growth in our business since he came on board. He's been instrumental not only in streamlining our operations and shaping our strategic plan, but in our foray into commercial real estate with our VARISPACE endeavor."

VARIDESK is on a mission to make office furniture simple. That means no long lead times, or dealer fees. Everything it offers — standing desks, meeting tables, seating, storage, and more — is easy to order, assemble, and easy to reconfigure. Jeff will continue to drive operational excellence that delivers that promise of simplicity both internally and externally.

"VARIDESK is doing amazing things," said Lamb. "It's been incredible to be part of that evolution. I look forward to continuing to work with Jason and the team as we bring the vision of happier, healthier, and more productive workspaces to life."

Jeff has been a leader in corporate America for 37 years, with over a decade at Southwest Airlines as executive vice president of Corporate Services and chief people officer. He also previously served Roger Staubach as an executive as well as senior leadership roles at Belo. His first job out of high school was assembling furniture at night for T. Boone Pickens at Mesa Petroleum, where he spent 12 years growing into a variety of leadership roles.

About VARIDESK

VARIDESK is the office furniture brand that makes creating spaces simple. Our height-adjustable standing-desk solution was the first step to promoting a happier, healthier, and more productive workspace. Today, VARIDESK has a full line of furniture and accessories for the office and the classroom that are easy to order, assemble, and reconfigure as needs change. VARIDESK has shipped products to over 120 countries and is improving the way people work in 98% of Fortune 500 companies and 96% of federal government departments.

