Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VARIDESK :® Elevates Jeff Lamb To President And Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 09:31am EST

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VARIDESK, the office furniture company best known as a leader in standing desks, has promoted Jeff Lamb to president and chief operating officer.

President and COO of VARIDESK Jeff Lamb

Jeff joined the company in May 2018 as COO, and immediately made a tremendous impact. As a long-time executive and former Southwest Airlines chief people officer, Jeff brought deep industry knowledge and experience scaling businesses to VARIDESK. He quickly elevated the fast-growing company's operations and culture.

"I couldn't be more impressed with how Jeff has raised the bar for our company," said Jason McCann, co-founder and chief executive officer at VARIDESK. "This promotion to president acknowledges the growth in our business since he came on board. He's been instrumental not only in streamlining our operations and shaping our strategic plan, but in our foray into commercial real estate with our VARISPACE endeavor."

VARIDESK is on a mission to make office furniture simple. That means no long lead times, or dealer fees. Everything it offers — standing desks, meeting tables, seating, storage, and more — is easy to order, assemble, and easy to reconfigure. Jeff will continue to drive operational excellence that delivers that promise of simplicity both internally and externally.

"VARIDESK is doing amazing things," said Lamb. "It's been incredible to be part of that evolution. I look forward to continuing to work with Jason and the team as we bring the vision of happier, healthier, and more productive workspaces to life."

Jeff has been a leader in corporate America for 37 years, with over a decade at Southwest Airlines as executive vice president of Corporate Services and chief people officer. He also previously served Roger Staubach as an executive as well as senior leadership roles at Belo. His first job out of high school was assembling furniture at night for T. Boone Pickens at Mesa Petroleum, where he spent 12 years growing into a variety of leadership roles.

About VARIDESK 
VARIDESK is the office furniture brand that makes creating spaces simple. Our height-adjustable standing-desk solution was the first step to promoting a happier, healthier, and more productive workspace. Today, VARIDESK has a full line of furniture and accessories for the office and the classroom that are easy to order, assemble, and reconfigure as needs change. VARIDESK has shipped products to over 120 countries and is improving the way people work in 98% of Fortune 500 companies and 96% of federal government departments.             

Media Contact
Andrea McLaughlin
Phone: 610-504-5423
andrea.mclaughlin@varidesk.com

 

VARIDESK Work Elevated (PRNewsfoto/VARIDESK LLC)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varidesk-elevates-jeff-lamb-to-president-and-chief-operating-officer-300802091.html

SOURCE VARIDESK


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:56aMARATHON OIL : RockRose Energy to buy Marathon Oils UK business
AQ
09:56aEQUINIX : Extends Digital Edge with New Data Center in Sydney
AQ
09:56aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Intel announces continued investment in 5G with new products and collaborations
AQ
09:56aCANBIOLA, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:56aHIGHLANDS NATURAL RESOURCES : reveals East Denver production rates
AQ
09:56aMidwest Real Estate Data Welcomes Livingston County Board of Realtors® Into MLS's Expanding Service Area
GL
09:56aTRANSPLACE : Partners with Noodle.ai to Increase Efficiency Using Enterprise AI
BU
09:56aMACY'S : Looks to Thin Upper Management as Sales Fall -- Update
DJ
09:55aAT&T : VMware Building 5G Into SD-WAN Platform
AQ
09:55aCAPGEMINI : Gartner Names Capgemini a Leader for CRM and CX in Its 2019 Magic Quadrant
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.