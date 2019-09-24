VARTA : CoinPower brings energy to digital medicine and fitness

VARTA Microbattery at the Wearable Technologies Conference 2019 Asia in Bangkok

How people deal with their own health is changing dramatically. What was previously discussed in a personal conversation with a doctor is increasingly shifting to 'indirect' contact, for example via telemedicine. At the same time, more and more people are relying on wearables to independently monitor their medical parameters. The prerequisite for reliable data acquisition and transmission is a compact power supply in the smallest possible space. Lithium-Ion batteries from VARTA Microbattery have proven to be a reliable source of energy with their high energy density and capacity. The company, based in Ellwangen, Germany, will be showcasing its portfolio of Lithium-Ion batteries for medical applications and wearables at booth WT113 on 11 September at the 35th Wearable Technologies Conference 2019 Asia in Bangkok, which takes place in conjunction with the Medical Fair Thailand.

The conference is focussing on the latest technologies and digitalisation in the health and fitness sector. VARTA Microbattery covers these growing application areas with its modern Lithium-Ion batteries. Since batteries determine the performance and service life of an application, they are having to become ever smaller, lighter and more powerful. Parents are using, for example, smart baby monitoring. Here a so-called 'smart band' on the baby's foot transmits its heart rate, skin temperature and movements to the parents' mobile phone. Which means that they always know how their newborn baby is doing. VARTA Microbattery's CoinPower button cells are often used in these devices to ensure that the desired information is always delivered reliably. They meet the high demands placed on the power supply for these tiny helpers: small dimensions, high energy density and exceptional mechanical stability. Short charging times, a high degree of reliability and a robust design round off their features.

The VARTA CoinPower models are used in medical applications as well as in numerous headsets and fitness trackers. Their energy density is up to 30 per cent higher than comparable batteries on the market. The CoinPower series 'Made in Germany' is manufactured fully automatically on one of the most state-of-the-art production facilities.

New applications for the mini energy dispensers are constantly being developed. Insulin pumps, portable injectors and glucose monitoring systems improve the health of patients. Modern and intelligent safety systems ensure that senior citizens can continue to live independently. These devices are only as good as their energy supply. They therefore all reliably draw their energy from the various cells in VARTA Microbattery's CoinPower series. Wearables such as smart watches and fitness trackers measure blood pressure and heart rate during exercise. While we listen to music with them, earbuds collect health data such as the heart rate or temperature (ear thermometer feature) and synchronise it with the smartphone or transmit it to a doctor.

Miniaturisation and digitalisation are constantly progressing, as Philipp Miehlich, General Manager OEM at VARTA Microbattery GmbH, emphasises: 'Technological advances in everyday life are becoming increasingly self-evident, whether in medical monitoring and healthcare or in sports. This trend is now so pronounced that many people expect to always find the right device on the market, which they then want to use constantly. This requires a power supply adapted to growing demands in terms of performance and size, as offered by our CoinPower series.'

During the Wearable Technologies Conference 2019 Asia in Bangkok, Adrian Quek, Senior Product Marketing Engineer at VARTA Microbattery, will give a presentation on 'The latest generation of rechargeable micro cells' on 11 September 2019 at 10:45 am.

A video produced by VARTA Microbattery, which can be seen here, shows everything worth knowing about the diverse application possibilities offered by the CoinPower series.

About VARTA AG

VARTA AG, as the parent company of the Group, is active in the Microbatteries and Power&Energy business segments through its subsidiaries VARTA Microbattery GmbH and VARTA Storage GmbH. Today, VARTA Microbattery GmbH is already an innovation leader in the field of microbatteries, one of the market leaders for hearing aid batteries and is also striving for market leadership for lithium-ion batteries in the wearables sector, especially for hearables. Power&Energy focuses on intelligent energy solutions for tailor-made battery storage systems for OEM customers as well as on the design, system integration and assembly of stationary lithium-ion energy storage systems. With five production and manufacturing facilities in Europe and Asia as well as sales centers in Asia, Europe and the USA, the operating subsidiaries of the VARTA AG Group are currently active in over 75 countries worldwide.

Press image:

Insulin pump empowered by CoinPower

Source: VARTA Microbattery GmbH