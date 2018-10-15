VARTA : Hearing aid batteries for any individual requirement – power one presents besides full product range a new performance dimension at the EUHA

High-quality hearing aids are extremely important to make everyday life as easy as possible for people with a hearing impairment. The requirements are as diverse as the users themselves. Apart from the hearing aid technology, the power supply is therefore also a decisive factor. Quality plays a significant role in this respect, as emphasised by consumer organisation Stiftung Warentest in this year's hearing aid battery test. VARTA Microbattery GmbH performed best for the most important type 312 and type 10 among the 14 batteries tested in each category. At the 63rd International Congress of Hearing Aid Acousticians held in Hanover from 17 to 19 October, power one will be showcasing in hall 6 at stand A01 not only the test-winning batteries and its full range of batteries and rechargeable batteries but also the new power one EVOLUTION - a new dimension of performance.

Hearing aids can only deliver maximum performance in daily life when equipped with a high-quality and durable power supply. power one is the only hearing aid battery manufacturer to offer a comprehensive range of products that accommodate wide-ranging needs while employing various technologies. power one offers zinc-air batteries for hearing aids. The same technology is used in batteries for implants, where the requirements are particularly high and for which power one batteries are the first choice since many years. Since the requirements for the capacity and performance of hearing aid batteries are constantly increasing, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries integrated into the hearing aid are state of the art.

'Despite the predicate achieved, we will not rest on our laurels but instead are going to use our 'Test Winner' rating to develop even better products through consistent research and ongoing further development', Torsten Schmerer, General Manager Healthcare at VARTA Microbattery GmbH, emphasises. power one's know-how of battery technology is based on 130 years of experience in cell development, its own production equipment technology and extensive material research. This regularly yields new developments, such as the latest product generation of power one EVOLUTION. The capacity of the zinc-air hearing aid battery is up to 15 percent higher compared to the established power one hearing aid batteries. This extreme capacity increase is owed to a new cell design, innovative materials and optimised manufacturing technology. The very high energy density ensures a significantly longer service life compared to current zinc air batteries.

More detailed information on the power one products is available at the fair stand A01 or online at www.powerone-batteries.com

