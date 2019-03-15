VARTA : continues its outstanding success in lithium-ion batteries and further expands the production capacity

The VARTA AG Group is the technology leader for lithium-ion cells in batteries for high-tech consumer products such as true wireless headsets. The company continues to expand its production capacity in lithium-ion batteries in Germany to more than 60 million battery cells per year.

'The demand for our high-tech consumer batteries keeps growing very rapidly ', says Herbert Schein, CEO of VARTA AG. 'Along with the further expansion of our production capacity, we will also introduce new generations of lithium-ion cells and set a new technology standard in the continuous improvement of the lithium-ion technology.' VARTA AG therefore very much welcomes the initiatives of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy and applies for the Ministry's funding measures in regard to the new technology standard in lithium-ion batteries. VARTA cooperates with renowned partners from several European countries across the value chain for lithium-ion cells in order to advance the industrialization of battery cell production in Europe.

About VARTA AG

As the parent company of the Group, VARTA AG is active in the business segments Microbatteries and Power & Energy through its operating subsidiaries VARTA Microbattery GmbH and VARTA Storage GmbH. Already an innovation leader in the microbattery sector and a market leader for hearing-aid microbatteries, VARTA Microbattery GmbH also aspires to market leadership for lithium-ion batteries. VARTA Storage GmbH focuses on the design, system integration and assembly of stationary lithium-ion energy storage systems for households and commercial applications as well as customized battery storage systems for OEM customers. The Group's operating subsidiaries are currently active in more than 75 countries around the world, with five production and assembly facilities in Europe and Asia as well as distribution centers in Asia, Europe and the United States.

