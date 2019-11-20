VB: Yellow Jackets fall to the Roadrunners

The Black Hills State University Volleyball team fell to MSU Denver in three sets during the first round of the RMAC Volleyball Tournament. It was going to be an uphill battle for the Yellow Jackets; they haven't managed a win over MSU Denver in the series history.

However, the Yellow Jackets fought valiantly keeping withing striking distance all three sets. Madison Hoopman lead the offense, recording 10 kills on the night. and each recorded double digit digs with 14 and 11 respectively.

The Freshman RMAC Player of the Year, , put up 19 digs to break 600 digs on the season. She is number two all time in school history for digs in a season.

The Yellow Jackets now enter the off season.

