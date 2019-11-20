Log in
VB: Yellow Jackets fall to the Roadrunners

0
11/20/2019
Denver, CO - The Black Hills State University Volleyball team fell to MSU Denver in three sets during the first round of the RMAC Volleyball Tournament. It was going to be an uphill battle for the Yellow Jackets; they haven't managed a win over MSU Denver in the series history.

However, the Yellow Jackets fought valiantly keeping withing striking distance all three sets. Madison Hoopman lead the offense, recording 10 kills on the night. and each recorded double digit digs with 14 and 11 respectively.

The Freshman RMAC Player of the Year, , put up 19 digs to break 600 digs on the season. She is number two all time in school history for digs in a season.

The Yellow Jackets now enter the off season.

###
Black Hills State is located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota, sponsoring 13 NCAA sports with membership in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, the NCAA emerging sport of women's triathlon and NIRA rodeo. For all information regarding Yellow Jacket Athletics, please visit BHSUAthletics.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @BHSUAthletics.
---BHSUAthletics.com---

Disclaimer

Black Hills State University Athletics published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 04:59:08 UTC
