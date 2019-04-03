Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VBI Vaccines : Announces Poster Presentation at the 7th International Congenital CMV Conference & 17th International CMV Workshop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 08:17am EDT

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) ('VBI'), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, today announced that David Anderson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will present the poster, 'CMV gB/pp65 eVLPs Formulated with GM-CSF as a Therapeutic Vaccine Against Recurrent Glioblastoma (GBM),' at the 7th International Congenital Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Conference & 17th International CMV Workshop to be held April 7 - 11, 2019, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Dr. Anderson's presentation will provide an overview of VBI-1901, an immuno-therapeutic developed using VBI's proprietary enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) technology platform. VBI-1901 targets CMV as a foreign viral antigen, which has the potential to harness and re-stimulate pre-existing CMV immunity to clear CMV-associated tumors. The poster presentation will also provide an overview of the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical study evaluating VBI-1901 for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), a CMV-associated tumor.

Disclaimer

VBI Vaccines Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 12:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:41aMANCHESTER UNITED : Juan Mata to become Man U ambassador after retirement
AQ
08:41aPARAMOUNT : launches marauder armoured vehicle, personnel carrier
AQ
08:41aALLIANZ : FG offers amnesty to owners of undeclared foreign assets
AQ
08:41aOANDO : profit after tax hits N28.8b
AQ
08:41aSTERLING BANK : grows net profit by 14.9% to N9.2b
AQ
08:41aWEMA BANK : rises by 36% to N3.08b
AQ
08:41aCRAY : Supercomputers to Feature New Intel Xeon Scalable Processors
AQ
08:41aMAZDA MOTOR : Police warn vehicle owners
AQ
08:41aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell pays Fed Govt, agencies $6.397b
AQ
08:41aKELLOGG : selling Keebler and other brands for $1.3 billion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
2SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Prices, Interest Rates Weigh on Auto Sales -- WSJ
4APPLE : APPLE : Corrections & Amplifications
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About