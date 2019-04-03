VBI Vaccines : Announces Poster Presentation at the 7th International Congenital CMV Conference & 17th International CMV Workshop

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) ('VBI'), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, today announced that David Anderson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will present the poster, 'CMV gB/pp65 eVLPs Formulated with GM-CSF as a Therapeutic Vaccine Against Recurrent Glioblastoma (GBM),' at the 7th International Congenital Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Conference & 17th International CMV Workshop to be held April 7 - 11, 2019, in Birmingham, Alabama.
Dr. Anderson's presentation will provide an overview of VBI-1901, an immuno-therapeutic developed using VBI's proprietary enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) technology platform. VBI-1901 targets CMV as a foreign viral antigen, which has the potential to harness and re-stimulate pre-existing CMV immunity to clear CMV-associated tumors. The poster presentation will also provide an overview of the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical study evaluating VBI-1901 for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), a CMV-associated tumor.
