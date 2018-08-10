Log in
VCA Animal Hospitals : Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by the Holy Fire in Southern California

08/10/2018 | 06:00pm CEST

Select VCA Animal Hospitals in Southern California are offering free boarding assistance for small animals, including dogs, cats, birds and pocket pets to families impacted by the fast-moving Holy Fire that has forced mandatory evacuations in the Lake Elsinore area and destroyed 10,000 acres.

“Our local hospitals near Lake Elsinore are ready and able to help board displaced pets as long as space is available,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA Animal Hospitals. “Our concern extends to all impacted families and their pets across the region as these devastating fires are burning.”

Boarding assistance at participating VCA Animal Hospitals is based on space availability. Pets should be current on vaccinations, but in case they are not, VCA veterinarians will update vaccinations free of charge. VCA will also offer a free health assessment exam for pets that have been evacuated or displaced because of the fires.

Pet owners who have been evacuated due to the fires and need help boarding their pets are encouraged to contact the following hospitals to check on availability:

VCA Acacia Animal Hospital and Pet Resort
655 W Citracado Pkwy., Escondido, CA 92025
(760) 745-8115

VCA Mission Animal and Bird Hospital
655 Benet Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
(760) 433-3763

VCA Animal Medical Center of El Cajon
600 Broadway Ave, El Cajon, CA, 92021
(619) 444-4246

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 850 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The hospitals are staffed by more than 4,700 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 525 are board-certified specialists who are experts in areas such as Oncology, Cardiology, Emergency & Critical Care, and Surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more information, visit VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/.

VCA is a leading provider of pet health care services in the country delivered through more than 850 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Canada, a preeminent nationwide clinical laboratory system that services all 50 states and Canada (Antech Diagnostics), the leading animal diagnostic imaging company in the market (Sound), and Camp Bow Wow (CBW), the nation’s Premier Doggy Day and Overnight Camp® franchise, an Inc. 5000 company.


© Business Wire 2018
