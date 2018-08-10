VCA Animal Hospitals : Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by the Holy Fire in Southern California

Select VCA Animal Hospitals in Southern California are offering free boarding assistance for small animals, including dogs, cats, birds and pocket pets to families impacted by the fast-moving Holy Fire that has forced mandatory evacuations in the Lake Elsinore area and destroyed 10,000 acres.

“Our local hospitals near Lake Elsinore are ready and able to help board displaced pets as long as space is available,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA Animal Hospitals. “Our concern extends to all impacted families and their pets across the region as these devastating fires are burning.”

Boarding assistance at participating VCA Animal Hospitals is based on space availability. Pets should be current on vaccinations, but in case they are not, VCA veterinarians will update vaccinations free of charge. VCA will also offer a free health assessment exam for pets that have been evacuated or displaced because of the fires.

Pet owners who have been evacuated due to the fires and need help boarding their pets are encouraged to contact the following hospitals to check on availability:

VCA Acacia Animal Hospital and Pet Resort

655 W Citracado Pkwy., Escondido, CA 92025

(760) 745-8115

VCA Mission Animal and Bird Hospital

655 Benet Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058

(760) 433-3763

VCA Animal Medical Center of El Cajon

600 Broadway Ave, El Cajon, CA, 92021

(619) 444-4246

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005310/en/