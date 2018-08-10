VCA Animal Hospitals : Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by the Holy Fire in Southern California

Select VCA
Animal Hospitals in Southern California are offering free boarding
assistance for small animals, including dogs, cats, birds and pocket
pets to families impacted by the fast-moving Holy Fire that has forced
mandatory evacuations in the Lake Elsinore area and destroyed 10,000
acres.
“Our local hospitals near Lake Elsinore are ready and able to help board
displaced pets as long as space is available,” said Art Antin, Chief
Operating Officer of VCA Animal Hospitals. “Our concern extends to all
impacted families and their pets across the region as these devastating
fires are burning.”
Boarding assistance at participating VCA Animal Hospitals is based on
space availability. Pets should be current on vaccinations, but in case
they are not, VCA veterinarians will update vaccinations free of charge.
VCA will also offer a free health assessment exam for pets that have
been evacuated or displaced because of the fires.
Pet owners who have been evacuated due to the fires and need help
boarding their pets are encouraged to contact the following hospitals to
check on availability:
VCA Acacia Animal Hospital and Pet Resort
655 W Citracado Pkwy.,
Escondido, CA 92025
(760) 745-8115
VCA Mission Animal and Bird Hospital
655 Benet Rd, Oceanside, CA
92058
(760) 433-3763
VCA Animal Medical Center of El Cajon
600 Broadway Ave, El Cajon,
CA, 92021
(619) 444-4246
About VCA Animal Hospitals
VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 850 small animal veterinary
hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The hospitals are staffed by more than
4,700 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give
pets the very best in medical care, of which over 525 are
board-certified specialists who are experts in areas such as Oncology,
Cardiology, Emergency & Critical Care, and Surgery for animals. VCA
Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to
keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more
information, visit VCAhospitals.com
or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/.
VCA is a leading provider of pet health care services in the country
delivered through more than 850 small animal veterinary hospitals in the
U.S. and Canada, a preeminent nationwide clinical laboratory system that
services all 50 states and Canada (Antech Diagnostics), the leading
animal diagnostic imaging company in the market (Sound), and Camp Bow
Wow (CBW), the nation’s Premier Doggy Day and Overnight Camp® franchise,
an Inc. 5000 company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005310/en/