Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VCA Animal Hospitals : Offers Free Boarding for Pets Displaced by Shasta County Wildfires

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 04:56pm EDT

VCA Animal Hospitals is offering free boarding assistance in Northern California for dogs and cats, and other species, that have been displaced by the Mountain Fire burning north of Bella Vista in Shasta County. According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s office, more than 3,800 residents have been evacuated and many structures are being threatened.

“At VCA, pet health is our top priority at all times, including during crisis situations like the Mountain Fire that has displaced thousands of residents and their pets,” said Dr. Bob Doak, senior vice president of VCA Animal Hospitals. “Three of our local hospitals are extending free pet boarding so impacted families can focus on their most pressing priorities, knowing their pets are in a safe and caring environment.”

Boarding assistance is offered on a space-available basis at the following hospitals:

VCA Asher Animal Hospital
2505 Hilltop Dr.
Redding, CA 96002
(530) 224-2200

VCA Companion Animal Hospital
2133 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 225-8910

VCA Gateway Animal Hospital
2006 S Barney Rd.
Anderson, CA 96007
(530) 365-4521

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 920 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Brazil. The hospitals are staffed by more than 6,300 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 600 are board certified specialists who are experts in areas such as oncology, cardiology, emergency and critical care, and surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more information, please visit VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:35pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:35pFalcon Grants Options
NE
05:35pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:34pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Pivotal Software, Inc.
PR
05:33pAnswering Trump, UPS, FedEx and USPS say they already fight illegal drug shipments
RE
05:32pBritain wants U.S. trade deal quickly, but terms have to be right - UK spokeswoman
RE
05:31pMEDICINOVA : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3
PU
05:31pMPHASE TECHNOLOGIES : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:30pGolden Minerals Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE American
GL
05:29pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Carbon Black, Inc.
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
2China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
3ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
4Oil prices slide as U.S.-China trade war escalates
5SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group