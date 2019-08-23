VCA Animal Hospitals : Offers Free Boarding for Pets Displaced by Shasta County Wildfires

VCA Animal Hospitals is offering free boarding assistance in Northern California for dogs and cats, and other species, that have been displaced by the Mountain Fire burning north of Bella Vista in Shasta County. According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s office, more than 3,800 residents have been evacuated and many structures are being threatened.

“At VCA, pet health is our top priority at all times, including during crisis situations like the Mountain Fire that has displaced thousands of residents and their pets,” said Dr. Bob Doak, senior vice president of VCA Animal Hospitals. “Three of our local hospitals are extending free pet boarding so impacted families can focus on their most pressing priorities, knowing their pets are in a safe and caring environment.”

Boarding assistance is offered on a space-available basis at the following hospitals:

VCA Asher Animal Hospital

2505 Hilltop Dr.

Redding, CA 96002

(530) 224-2200

VCA Companion Animal Hospital

2133 Eureka Way

Redding, CA 96001

(530) 225-8910

VCA Gateway Animal Hospital

2006 S Barney Rd.

Anderson, CA 96007

(530) 365-4521

