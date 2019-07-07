VCA Animal Hospitals : Offers Free Boarding for Pets Displaced by Southern California Earthquakes

VCA Animal Hospitals announced that all VCA Animal Hospitals in Southern California are offering free boarding assistance to dogs and cats, and other species, to families affected by the two Southern California earthquakes.

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake was centered near Ridgecrest, the same location as the 6.4 magnitude temblor struck on July 4th. Fires, power outages and other damage were reported in both Ridgecrest and Trona, and the quake was felt as far away as Las Vegas.

“These damaging earthquakes have impacted the homes of thousands of local residents with pets, including in the VCA family, and they need to find a safe place to shelter their pets,” said Doug Drew, President VCA Animal Hospitals and Pet Care Services. “All our VCA hospitals in Southern California are extending free boarding for pets, so affected families can focus on their most pressing priorities.”

Boarding assistance is based on space availability. Impacted pet owners who need help boarding their pets can locate a hospital near them at https://vcahospitals.com/find-a-hospital.

