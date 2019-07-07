Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VCA Animal Hospitals : Offers Free Boarding for Pets Displaced by Southern California Earthquakes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 02:56pm EDT

VCA Animal Hospitals announced that all VCA Animal Hospitals in Southern California are offering free boarding assistance to dogs and cats, and other species, to families affected by the two Southern California earthquakes.

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake was centered near Ridgecrest, the same location as the 6.4 magnitude temblor struck on July 4th. Fires, power outages and other damage were reported in both Ridgecrest and Trona, and the quake was felt as far away as Las Vegas.

“These damaging earthquakes have impacted the homes of thousands of local residents with pets, including in the VCA family, and they need to find a safe place to shelter their pets,” said Doug Drew, President VCA Animal Hospitals and Pet Care Services. “All our VCA hospitals in Southern California are extending free boarding for pets, so affected families can focus on their most pressing priorities.”

Boarding assistance is based on space availability. Impacted pet owners who need help boarding their pets can locate a hospital near them at https://vcahospitals.com/find-a-hospital.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 950 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Brazil. The hospitals are staffed by more than 4,700 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 600 are board certified specialists who are experts in areas such as oncology, cardiology, emergency and critical care, and surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more information, please visit VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/.

About VCA

VCA is a leading provider of pet health care services in the country delivered through more than 950 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, a preeminent nationwide clinical laboratory system that services all 50 states and Canada (Antech Diagnostics), the leading animal diagnostic imaging company in the market (Sound), and Camp Bow Wow (CBW), the nation’s Premier Doggy Day and Overnight Camp® franchise, an Inc. 5000 company.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:09pDEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:01pDEUTSCHE BANK : takes an axe to investment bank
RE
03:56pOil Minister Zanganeh says hopeful Iran's oil exports will improve - TV
RE
03:55pWeWork looking to raise up to $4 billion in debt ahead of IPO
RE
03:45pEXCLUSIVE : Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
RE
03:33pPANNERGY : Extraordinary information
PU
03:18pFORD MOTOR : Lincoln Rank Among Top Five Brands in J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study
PU
03:06pNEWMONT MINING : Partial Underground Operations at Newmont Goldcorp's Red Lake Mine to Safely Resume by Tuesday
BU
03:03pDeutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul
RE
02:57pDeutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : to sell 16% shares it holds in Lundin Petroleum for about $1.56 billion
2NIGERIA SIGNS AFRICA FREE TRADE AGREEMENT: statement
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul
4URANIUM : Iran to Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits -- 3rd Update
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About