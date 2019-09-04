VCA Animal Hospitals : Offers Free Boarding for Pets Evacuating Hurricane Dorian

VCA Animal Hospitals is offering free boarding assistance in the southeast and mid-Atlantic regions for pets affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Despite a decrease in wind speed, the National Hurricane Center believes Hurricane Dorian's combined wind, surge and flood hazards are serious. Since the hurricane has grown in size, the threat to Eastern Seaboard states may increase in the days ahead.

“At VCA, pet health is our top priority at all times, especially during crisis situations like Hurricane Dorian, which is displacing thousands of residents and their pets,” said Dr. Bob Doak, senior vice president of VCA Animal Hospitals. “VCA hospitals located outside the hurricane area -- in Florida, Georgia, Virginia and other states -- are extending free pet boarding, so impacted families can focus on the emergency situation, knowing their pets are in a safe and caring environment.”

Boarding assistance is offered on a space-available basis at hospitals in Virginia, District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Georgia and Florida that are located outside the hurricane area. Click here to find VCA hospital locations in your area. We recommend contacting the hospital -- in advance of arrival -- to confirm boarding space and availability.

Due to hurricane safety risks, hospitals within the hurricane area will not be able to offer free boarding. Based on storm conditions, some hospitals may reduce services and hours in the days ahead. Please visit your local VCA hospital website or Facebook page for ongoing status announcements.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 920 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Brazil. The hospitals are staffed by more than 6,300 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 600 are board certified specialists who are experts in areas such as oncology, cardiology, emergency and critical care, and surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more information, please visit VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/.

