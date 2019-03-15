VCA Northwest Veterinary Specialists Breaks Ground for New Varian® Radiotherapy System to Treat Pets with Cancer

VCA Northwest Veterinary Specialists, the largest and most diverse
specialty practice in the Pacific Northwest, is expanding its services
to provide more comprehensive pet cancer care. A groundbreaking ceremony
signaled the start of construction for the new facility that will house
the region’s first Varian® radiotherapy system for pet oncology.
This new technology is expected to be available for patient treatments
later this year.
“Our team is very excited to add this advanced radiotherapy system
that will provide the latest in treatment options for our cancer
patients,” said Catherine McDonald, DVM, DACVIM (O), DACVR (RO). “With
the addition of our new radiation oncology resources, VCA Northwest is a
leader among animal hospitals nationally to offer advanced stereotactic
radiation therapy to treat tumors in dogs and cats.
“The latest linear accelerator will allow for precise, advanced image
guided and intensified radiotherapy options for our patients,” said VCA
Northwest Specialty veterinary oncologist Matt Dowling, DVM, MS, DACVIM.
“With a local option for improved tumor control, patients will
experience fewer side effects and the treatment time is decreased as
compared to traditional radiation therapy.”
VCA is leading the way to make pet cancer diagnosis and treatment more
accessible through its national network of veterinary oncology
specialists and animal hospitals.
The board certified veterinary oncology team at VCA Northwest Veterinary
Specialists provides a comprehensive approach to pet cancer treatment in
one convenient location. Treatment plans are specifically tailored to
meet the unique needs of each individual pet and their family.
VCA Northwest Veterinary Specialists is located at 16756 S.E. 82nd
Drive, Clackamas, Oregon and is the most technologically advanced animal
medical center in the region. The hospital offers specialized care,
diagnostics and treatment, including cardiology, dermatology, diagnostic
imaging, emergency/critical care, integrative medicine, internal
medicine, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, and surgery. Each
specialty department utilizes advanced technology to provide
state-of-the-art diagnostics and advanced treatments and therapies to
help pets get well.
About VCA Animal Hospitals
VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 900 small animal veterinary
hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The hospitals are staffed by more than
4,700 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give
pets the very best in medical care, of which over 600 are board
certified specialists who are experts in areas such as Oncology,
Cardiology, Emergency & Critical Care, and Surgery for animals. VCA
Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to
keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more
information, please visit VCAhospitals.com
or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/.
About VCA
VCA is a leading provider of pet health care services in the country
delivered through more than 850 small animal veterinary hospitals in the
U.S., Canada and Brazil, a preeminent nationwide clinical laboratory
system that services all 50 states and Canada (Antech Diagnostics), the
leading animal diagnostic imaging company in the market (Sound), and
Camp Bow Wow (CBW), the nation’s Premier Doggy Day and Overnight Camp®
franchise, an Inc. 5000 company.
