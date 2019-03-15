VCA Northwest Veterinary Specialists Breaks Ground for New Varian® Radiotherapy System to Treat Pets with Cancer

The largest and most diverse specialty practice in the Pacific Northwest will soon have more advanced technology for oncology treatment

VCA Northwest Veterinary Specialists, the largest and most diverse specialty practice in the Pacific Northwest, is expanding its services to provide more comprehensive pet cancer care. A groundbreaking ceremony signaled the start of construction for the new facility that will house the region’s first Varian® radiotherapy system for pet oncology. This new technology is expected to be available for patient treatments later this year.

“Our team is very excited to add this advanced radiotherapy system that will provide the latest in treatment options for our cancer patients,” said Catherine McDonald, DVM, DACVIM (O), DACVR (RO). “With the addition of our new radiation oncology resources, VCA Northwest is a leader among animal hospitals nationally to offer advanced stereotactic radiation therapy to treat tumors in dogs and cats.

“The latest linear accelerator will allow for precise, advanced image guided and intensified radiotherapy options for our patients,” said VCA Northwest Specialty veterinary oncologist Matt Dowling, DVM, MS, DACVIM. “With a local option for improved tumor control, patients will experience fewer side effects and the treatment time is decreased as compared to traditional radiation therapy.”

VCA is leading the way to make pet cancer diagnosis and treatment more accessible through its national network of veterinary oncology specialists and animal hospitals.

The board certified veterinary oncology team at VCA Northwest Veterinary Specialists provides a comprehensive approach to pet cancer treatment in one convenient location. Treatment plans are specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual pet and their family.

VCA Northwest Veterinary Specialists is located at 16756 S.E. 82nd Drive, Clackamas, Oregon and is the most technologically advanced animal medical center in the region. The hospital offers specialized care, diagnostics and treatment, including cardiology, dermatology, diagnostic imaging, emergency/critical care, integrative medicine, internal medicine, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, and surgery. Each specialty department utilizes advanced technology to provide state-of-the-art diagnostics and advanced treatments and therapies to help pets get well.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 900 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The hospitals are staffed by more than 4,700 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 600 are board certified specialists who are experts in areas such as Oncology, Cardiology, Emergency & Critical Care, and Surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more information, please visit VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth and facebook.com/VCAAnimalHospitals/.

About VCA

VCA is a leading provider of pet health care services in the country delivered through more than 850 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, a preeminent nationwide clinical laboratory system that services all 50 states and Canada (Antech Diagnostics), the leading animal diagnostic imaging company in the market (Sound), and Camp Bow Wow (CBW), the nation’s Premier Doggy Day and Overnight Camp® franchise, an Inc. 5000 company.

