VCREDIT : Interim Report 2019
09/22/2019 | 06:32am EDT
VCREDIT Holdings Limited
維信金科控股有限公司
(registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock Code: 2003
INTERIM
REPORT
2019
Contents
Corporate Information
1
Letter from the CEO
3
Management Discussion and Analysis
6
Other Information
23
Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
34
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive
35
Income
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial
37
Position
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in
38
Equity
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
40
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial
41
Information
Corporate Information
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive Directors
Mr. Liu Sai Wang Stephen
-
(Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Liu Sai Keung Thomas
-
(Chief Operating Officer)
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Ma Ting Hung (Chairman)
Mr. Chen Derek
Mr. Yip Ka Kay
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Chen Penghui
Dr. Seek Ngee Huat
Mr. Wu Chak Man
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Wu Chak Man (Chairman)
Mr. Chen Penghui
Mr. Yip Ka Kay
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Chen Penghui (Chairman)
Mr. Liu Sai Wang Stephen
Mr. Wu Chak Man
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Ma Ting Hung (Chairman)
Dr. Seek Ngee Huat
Mr. Wu Chak Man
AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES
Mr. Ma Ting Hung
Mr. Cha Johnathan Jen Wah
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Cha Johnathan Jen Wah
REGISTERED OFFICE
TMF Group (Cayman) Ltd 2nd Floor
The Grand Pavilion Commercial Center 802 West Bay Road
P.O. Box 10338
Grand Cayman KY1-1003 Cayman Islands
HEAD OFFICE AND
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
Suite 1918, 19/F
Two Pacific Place
88 Queensway, Hong Kong
Telephone
: (852)
2918 5500
Facsimile
:
(852)
2918 0859
E-mail
:
ir@vcredit.com
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN PRC
28/F, Tower 1
88 North Sichuan Road
Shanghai 200085
PRC
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
TMF Group (Cayman) Ltd 2nd Floor
The Grand Pavilion Commercial Center 802 West Bay Road
P.O. Box 10338
Grand Cayman KY1-1003 Cayman Islands
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Tricor Investor Services Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Corporate Information
HONG KONG LEGAL ADVISER
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
42/F, Edinburgh Tower, The Landmark
15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong
AUDITOR
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Certified Public Accountants
22/F, Prince's Building
Central, Hong Kong
COMPLIANCE ADVISER
Guotai Junan Capital Limited
27/F, Low Block
Grand Millennium Plaza
181 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
China Construction Bank
Suzhou Yuanqu Branch
STOCK CODE
2003
WEBSITE
http://www.vcredit.com
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited
2
Letter from the CEO
Dear Shareholders,
It is my pleasure to report a solid business performance by VCREDIT Holdings Limited for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as we carry out our planned strategies to remain a dedicated technology - driven practitioner at the forefront of the inclusive consumer finance market in China. With the disposal of our legacy online to offline business platform in the second half of 2018, we have refined our business strategies, product range and offering, organizational structure and talent pool to complete our transformation and move our operations onto a pure online consumer finance platform founded on a three-pillarlong-term strategy centered on growth, efficiency and talent. Over the past three quarters, we have focused our resources on our online business and we have already begun to see a significant return on our business and performance.
OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
As demonstrated by our strong operational performance in the first half of 2019, we have been successfully executing our business strategies by driving growth from a pure online consumer finance platform supported by leading edge technology and technology - driven data integration and analytics, allied with a shift in focus from direct lending and trust lending structures to credit-enhanced loan facilitation structure.
As the Chinese online consumer lending market, especially servicing borrowers underserved by traditional financial institutions, contracted during the first half of 2019 with the number of P2P lending platforms dropping significantly during the period, we have seen the opening up of opportunities that allows us as a non-P2P company to attract selected borrowers previously loyal to other platforms and increase our customer base and market share. We have therefore been prioritizing the expansion of our customer base by increasing our efforts on customer acquisition through the adoption of advanced targeted marketing algorithms. Hence, we have been able to effectively expand our cumulative registered users base by 30.4% to 69.7 million customers year-on-year during the period.
To improve our services and customer experience, we have also streamlined our customer categorizations and corresponding product offerings. Our loan origination volume for the first half of 2019 was RMB14,402.9 million, growing 49.6% as compared to the same period last year and representing a 29.4% increase from loan origination volume of RMB11,129.7 million for the second half of 2018.
Of equal importance to supporting the growth of our business is our sustainable and scalable funding. In promoting technology-based inclusive consumer finance in China, we have also continued to cultivate and foster long-term funding partnerships with licensed financial institutions. The source of our funding differentiates us from many of our online competitors and places us on a better footing to deal with the challenges of recent regulatory changes and regulatory uncertainties. In the first half of 2019, we successfully connected 8 new funding partnerships, bringing the total number of our licensed financial institution funding partners to 38. The majority of our incremental funding partnerships are with banks and licensed consumer finance companies. Our funding partners are supportive of and recognize mutual benefits from our strategic initiative into servicing consumer finance needs with credit-enhanced and pure loan facilitation structure. The total loan origination volume consummated through credit-enhanced and pure loan facilitation structures amounted to RMB9,130.6 million or 63.4% of total loan origination volume in the first half of 2019, representing a RMB6,734.5 million increase in amount and 38.5% increase in loan origination volume contribution respectively, as compared to that for the period ended June 30, 2018.
VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Letter from the CEO
Talent acquisition and retention is a strategic priority. During the period, our Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Luo Sheng, retired and has been succeeded by Mr. Ethan Gong. Mr. Gong comes with extensive experience in consumer lending risk managements having spent 10 years at Capital One in the US before returning to China to spearhead risk management at two independent consumer finance lenders during the past 3 years.
Our performance for the first six months of 2019 has been achieved without any compromise in our asset quality. Our M3+ ratios flattened during the period against a relatively flat total average outstanding loan balance of around RMB14,784.8 million. Cumulative life-cycle credit losses for recent vintages have come at expected levels, indicating the effectiveness of our latest credit policies. Overall first payment delinquency ratio increased slightly in the past six months, hovering around the 2.0% level, consistent with our latest product strategies as the mix of shorter tenor products, whose first payment delinquency ratios tend to be higher, are taken into greater account.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Our total income saw a year-on-year increase of 46.4% to RMB1,860.2 million in the first half of 2019. The surge in total income during the period was directly attributable to the growth in loan origination volume through our credit-enhanced and pure loan facilitation business and corresponding increase in loan facilitation service fees which soared by 901.9% to RMB572.9 million. Our total interest type income from direct lending and trust lending structures decreased by RMB417.1 million during the period, in line with the shift in our business strategy from direct lending and trust lending structures to credit-enhanced loan facilitation structure.
To aid our overall financial performance, we are committed to continuously improving our operating efficiencies. Our operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses and non-recurring items, decreased 11.1% to RMB449.9 million during the period. As a result, our Non- IFRS Adjusted Operating Profit and Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Profit for the six months ended June 30, 2019 rose 31.8% and 101.6% to RMB244.0 million and RMB192.8 million, respectively, as compared to that for the period ended June 30, 2018.
To further strengthen our capitalization, expand our institutionalized funding sources and fund our business and operations, we successfully issued US$100 million 11.0% senior notes due 2021, which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in June 2019.
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited
4
Letter from the CEO
OUTLOOK AND STRATEGIES
The regulatory environment has been stable during the first half of 2019, which helped our operations. More consistent messaging and action has been emanating from state and local government agencies and regulators in different regions providing less uncertainty to the regulation of the consumer lending sector. The ongoing orderly exits of P2P platforms and clean-up of unlawful activities, such as abuse of privacy and questionable debt collection practices, among unqualified consumer lenders by the government have started showing benefits. Borrowers are becoming better educated and aware of the need for and the benefits of clean or good PBOC credit histories and records and of their responsibility for repaying loans. Market consolidation among the leading players in the Chinese consumer finance market is taking place, especially those targeting borrowers underserved by traditional financial institutions. We will continue to monitor and refine and adapt our business strategies as necessary to respond to market developments and challenges in a sustainable manner, whilst continuing to deliver growth and profitability. With the regulatory framework heading into the next phase with the launch of "regulation pilot programs" expected in Q4 2019 as indicated in the notes from the latest central government-level working meeting, we are confident in our ability to continue to evolve and further execute our business strategies and capture opportunities as the consumer finance industry transforms.
Our management remains optimistic about the market potential of consumer finance in China and we are committed to further improve from our encouraging performance achieved during the period. We believe that, as we continue executing our strategies with our vision and aspiration, we are poised to unlock long term and sustainable value for all our stakeholders.
Sincerely,
Liu Sai Wang Stephen
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Shanghai, August 22, 2019
VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total income
|
1,860.2
|
1,270.6
|
46.4%
|
Interest type income
|
1,152.6
|
1,569.8
|
-26.6%
|
Less: Interest expenses
|
(395.9)
|
(514.0)
|
-23.0%
|
Loan facilitation service fees
|
572.9
|
57.2
|
901.9%
|
Other income
|
530.6
|
157.6
|
236.7%
|
Operating Profit
|
57.4
|
76.4
|
-24.9%
|
Net Profit/(Loss)
|
6.2
|
(1,010.4)
|
-
|
Non-IFRS Adjusted Operating Profit(1)
|
244.0
|
185.1
|
31.8%
|
Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Profit(2)
|
192.8
|
95.6
|
101.6%
Notes:
-
Non-IFRSAdjusted Operating Profit is defined as operating profit for the period with share-based compensation expenses and listing expenses added back. For more details, please see the section headed "Management discussion and analysis - Non-IFRS Measures".
-
Non-IFRSAdjusted Net Profit is defined as profit for the period with fair value loss of convertible redeemable preferred shares and share-based compensation expenses added back. For more details, please see the section headed "Management discussion and analysis - Non-IFRS Measures".
BUSINESS REVIEW AND OUTLOOK
Over the past decade, VCREDIT Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") has grown to become a leading independent player at the forefront of China's consumer finance industry. With a conscious focus on accessibility and inclusivity, and through the application of our proprietary credit risk assessment and management technology, we have gained invaluable experiences serving borrowers underserved by traditional financial institutions. The tremendous growth in mobile internet and corresponding big data explosion have also prompted our transformation into a pure online consumer finance provider offering an unparalleled user experience. We are positioned with the fundamental belief that the convergence of technology, data analytics and mobile internet is integral to consumer finance going forward in China.
Increased government regulations in recent years have caused periodic disruption to the consumer finance sector in China and prompted many of its industry players to undergo business model legitimization. Whilst these regulatory changes have created temporary challenges for our business such as tightening liquidity, fluctuating asset quality, etc., we have nevertheless been able to weather these new regulations as our overall group structure and business strategy differ to many of our competitors given our long-standing partnerships with licensed financial institutions. Our experience from these recent industry events has affirmed our perseverance on institutional funding as being a key strength to the integrity and sustainability of our business. We will continue cultivating and fostering additional cooperation with like-minded financial institutions and further strengthen our relationships with existing funding partners, some of whom are long-standing partners, by developing greater risk sharing collaborations for our mutual benefit.
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited
6
Management Discussion and Analysis
As China's technological progression advances and in certain key areas has become increasingly cutting-edge, the scale of our consumer outreach capabilities is also expanding exponentially. We encourage our talent base to constantly push these boundaries, further innovate and set the curve for technological development, to benefit and improve our business and operations, and more importantly, our range of products and offerings for our customers. Our revolutionary, state of the art credit scoring system allows us to tailor each user's experience precisely with their unique backgrounds and needs, pairing multi-dimensional factors of each borrower profile with those of our licensed institutional funding partners through sustainable and scalable funding structures, which is key to our business and its sustainability.
We have also become a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) provider of risk management systems for several funding partners. By connecting various engines in the Hummingbird system (scorecard, anti-fraud, etc.) with the SaaS clients' information technology system using API (Application Programming Interface), we have empowered them to enhance their risk management and compliance capability. Such cooperation has strengthened and deepened our collaboration and relationship with our existing funding partners and as a result allowed us together with our funding partners to better serve our customers.
Business Highlights
We witnessed robust growth and completed our transformation into a pure online consumer finance business during the six months ended June 30, 2019 (the "Period").
Our products have continued to flourish as they undergo continuous refinements from our highly automated and intelligent credit and risk management system, whilst newly established targeted customer acquisition algorithms have been deployed to extend our customer reachability and efficiency, all of which have allowed us to increase customer acquisition and nationwide recognition.
Through technological advancements and our open platform approach, and together with our funding partners, we believe we have successfully improved the range, efficiency and quality of consumer financing and expanded the inclusivity of credit access. Since the beginning of 2019, we have established mutually beneficial cooperations with 15 new institutional partners, including a strategic agreement with a national joint-stock commercial bank, aimed at expanding our intelligent consumer finance ecosystem. At the same time, we have maintained our cooperative relationships with 30 existing licensed institutional funding partners. Moreover, we have begun to establish strategic cooperation agreements with third-party guarantee institutions which will allow us greater flexibility in working with licensed financial institutions and is a testimony of our origination and risk management capabilities in the market.
In the first six months of 2019, we have built upon our cooperation with China Telecom Corporation Limited (中國電信股份有限公司) ("China Telecom") by enlarging our installment loan product offerings to their customers, a major contributing factor to our increased loan origination volume of RMB468.2 million for the Period (RMB150.0 million for the whole year of 2018).
VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
Through our collaboration with China Telecom, we provide coverage to their customers located across 25 different provinces and 228 cities who are in need of mobile phones, but lack the financing power to purchase them.
In June 2019, we began a strategic investment with Chengdu Financial DreamWorks Investment Management Co., Ltd., ("Chengdu Financial DreamWorks") pursuant to which we and Chengdu Financial DreamWorks will establish VCREDIT Jiaozi Digital Technology Co., Ltd. ("VCREDIT Jiaozi") in Chengdu, China. Chengdu Financial DreamWorks is the first financial technology creation space designed to serve small and medium sized micro-finance enterprises, and was established with the support of the Chengdu Municipal Party Committee and Government and the Chengdu Branch of the People's Bank of China. VCREDIT Jiaozi will be market-oriented and tailored to serve traditional financial institutions by providing financial services technology aimed at enhancing these institutions' risk prevention and artificial intelligence capabilities. Our fintech product offers an all-in-one solution for data collection, third party data integration, machine learning, business intelligence analytics and model building. With the insightful financial information (credit scores, risk control reports, etc.) provided through our technology, financial institutions that partner with us are able to lower their customer acquisition costs and improve the operating efficiency of their SME (small and medium enterprises) lending, consumer credit lending and agricultural related lending businesses. VCREDIT Jiaozi will help building and be part of a new ecosystem of financial technology and promote the rapid and quality development of the financial center in Western China.
To further strengthen our capitalization and expand our institutionalized funding sources and fund our business and operations, we successfully launched and completed the issue of US$100 million 11.0% senior notes due 2021 (the "Senior Notes"), which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), in June 2019.
Operating Highlights
Products and Services
We primarily offer two credit products through our pure online loan origination processes: (1) credit cards balance transfer products, and (2) consumption credit products, both of which are installment-based. For the Period, the average term of our credit products was approximately 9 months, the average loan size was approximately RMB7,796 and the average APR(1) was approximately 24.4%.
Our credit card balance transfer products allow credit card holders to transfer the outstanding balances of their credit cards to our credit products to bridge their short-term liquidity management needs. Our consumption credit products provide consumers with a variety of installment credit solutions tailored to their specific user cases. Credit card balance transfer products and consumption credit products are both purely originated and assessed online through an automated process utilizing our proprietary Hummingbird system.
Note:
-
APR is defined as annualized rate for borrowing, calculated by dividing average monthly payment from borrowers during the applicable period by the initial loan origination amount, multiplied by 12.
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited
8
Management Discussion and Analysis
The following tables set forth a breakdown of the number of our loan transactions and loan origination volume by product line for the periods indicated.
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Transactions
|
'000
|
%
|
|
'000
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit card balance transfer products
|
592
|
|
|
32.1%
|
376
|
|
35.1%
|
Consumption credit products
|
1,255
|
|
|
67.9%
|
681
|
|
63.5%
|
Online-to-offline credit products
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,847
|
|
|
100.0%
|
1,072
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Origination Volume
|
RMB million
|
%
|
|
RMB million
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit card balance transfer products
|
6,663.7
|
|
|
46.3%
|
6,136.3
|
|
63.7%
|
Consumption credit products
|
7,739.2
|
|
|
53.7%
|
1,663.4
|
|
17.3%
|
Online-to-offline credit products
|
-
|
-
|
1,826.8
|
|
19.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
14,402.9
|
|
|
100.0%
|
9,626.5
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table sets forth a breakdown of the loan origination volume by funding structure for the periods indicated.
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Origination Volume
|
RMB million
|
%
|
|
RMB million
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct lending
|
215.4
|
|
|
1.5%
|
894.7
|
|
9.3%
|
Trust lending
|
5,056.9
|
|
|
35.1%
|
6,335.7
|
|
65.8%
|
Credit-enhanced loan facilitation
|
7,757.5
|
|
|
53.9%
|
2,319.0
|
|
24.1%
|
Pure loan facilitation
|
1,373.1
|
|
|
9.5%
|
77.1
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
14,402.9
|
|
|
100.0%
|
9,626.5
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
Out of all the loans originated by us, the outstanding loan principal calculated using amortization schedule is defined as outstanding balance of loans to customers. The table below sets forth the breakdown of outstanding balance of loans to customers by product line as of the dates indicated.
|
|
As of June 30, 2019
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding Balance of Loans to Customers
|
RMB million
|
%
|
|
RMB million
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit card balance transfer products
|
6,400.8
|
40.6%
|
6,881.5
|
49.9%
|
Consumption credit products
|
6,496.5
|
41.2%
|
2,629.4
|
19.0%
|
Online-to-offline credit products
|
2,875.8
|
18.2%
|
4,285.5
|
31.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
15,773.1
|
100.0%
|
13,796.4
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality
We from time to time update our customer segmentation methodologies in underwriting to include more effective risk-based pricing and more prudent credit limit assignments based on prevailing market environment. Additionally, we incorporate industry leading practices as exhibited by the recent adoption of customer level, account level, risk monitoring and decisioning frameworks. Our M3+ ratios flattened during the Period against a relatively flat total average outstanding balance of around RMB14,784.8 million during the Period. Cumulative life-cycle credit losses for recent vintages have come in at expected levels against the backdrop of loan volume expansion, indicating the effectiveness of our latest credit policies. Overall first payment delinquency ratio increased slightly in the latest quarter of the Period hovering around the 2.0% level, which is consistent with our latest product strategies having a higher mix of shorter tenor products, which tend to have higher first payment delinquency ratios. Excluding the shorter tenor products, the first payment delinquency ratios were well below 2.0% from the last quarter of 2018 through the first and second quarters of 2019. We believe an ongoing overall first payment delinquency ratio of about 2.0% is sustainable at our current growth pace.
|
2017Q3
|
2017Q4
|
2018Q1
|
2018Q2
|
2018Q3
|
2018Q4
|
2019Q1
|
2019Q2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
delinquency ratio(1)
|
1.8%
|
3.1%
|
1.5%
|
1.6%
|
1.7%
|
1.6%
|
1.7%
|
2.1%
|
M1-M3 ratio(2)
|
1.7%
|
2.4%
|
6.2%
|
4.5%
|
3.7%
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
3.6%
|
M3+ ratio(3)
|
2.8%
|
3.0%
|
4.8%
|
7.7%
|
6.2%
|
5.0%
|
5.0%
|
4.7%
Notes:
-
First payment delinquency ratio is defined as the total balance of outstanding principal amount of the loans we originated in the applicable period that were delinquent on their first payment due dates divided by the aggregate loan origination volume in that period.
-
M1-M3ratio is calculated by dividing (i) the outstanding balance of loans which have been delinquent up to 3 months, by (ii) the total outstanding balance of loans to customers.
-
M3+ ratio is calculated by dividing (i) the outstanding balance of loans which have been delinquent for more than 3 months and have not been written off by (ii) the total outstanding balance of loans to customers.
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited
Management Discussion and Analysis
The following diagrams set forth our latest Cohort-Based M3+ Delinquency Ratios(1) by product groups.
Online Credit Products
12%
10%
8%
6%
4%
2%
0%
|
0
|
|
|
5
|
10
|
15
|
|
20
|
25
|
30
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017Q1
|
|
|
2017Q2
|
|
|
2017Q3
|
|
2017Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018Q1
|
|
|
2018Q2
|
|
2018Q3
|
|
|
2018Q4
|
|
|
2019Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Online-to-Offline Credit Products
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
15
|
20
|
25
|
30
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
2016
|
|
2017Q1
|
|
|
2017Q2
|
|
2017Q3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017Q4
|
|
2018Q1
|
|
2018Q2
|
|
|
2018Q3
|
|
2018Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
-
Cohort-BasedM3+ Delinquency Ratios is defined as (i) the total amount of principal for all the loans in a vintage that have become delinquent for more than 3 months, less (ii) the total amount of recovered past due principal, and then divided by (iii) the total amount of initial principal for all loans in such vintage.
VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
Outlook and Strategies
We are committed to further building and expanding our online consumer finance business and our product offering to better serve our borrowers, funding partners and business partners, as well as to bring value to our shareholders. Therefore, moving forward, we intend to execute the following strategies to maintain our leading market position:
-
Further develop our risk-based pricing technology capabilities
-
Expand our borrower base by enriching our tailored product offerings
-
Increase value proposition to our existing borrowers
-
Continue to invest in research and development to improve our risk management capability
-
Continue the development of an AI (artificial intelligence) platform for our customer service department and collection department to standardize our process in the long-run
-
Strength compliance under changing regulatory environment
Total Income
We derive our total income through (i) net interest type income, (ii) loan facilitation service fees, and
-
other income. Our total income increased by 46.4% to RMB1,860.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB1,270.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to the increase in loan origination volume through our credit-enhanced loan facilitation structure.
Net Interest Type Income
Our net interest type income is comprised of (i) interest type income and (ii) interest expenses. The following table sets forth our net interest type income for the periods indicated.
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net Interest Type Income
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest type income
|
1,152,633
|
|
1,569,770
|
Less: interest expenses
|
(395,939)
|
(513,956)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
756,694
|
|
1,055,814
|
|
|
|
|
Management Discussion and Analysis
For the Period, we recorded interest type income of RMB1,152.6 million, which was generated from the outstanding balance of loans to customers originated under direct lending and trust lending structures. The decrease in interest type income, compared to RMB1,569.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, was primarily due to the shift to the credit-enhanced loan facilitation funding structure. The outstanding balance of on-balance sheet loans as of June 30, 2019 was RMB7,749.5 million, a decrease of 16.7%, compared to RMB9,308.3 million as of June 30, 2018. The decrease in the outstanding balance of on-balance sheet loans primarily resulted from: (i) the shift of focus from direct and trust lending structure to credit-enhanced loan facilitation structure; and (ii) the shortened average loan tenor as we transform into a pure online business. Interest expenses decreased by 23.0% to RMB395.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB514.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in interest expenses primarily resulted from the decrease in the average borrowing balance during the Period.
The following table sets forth a breakdown of our interest type income by product line in absolute amounts and as percentages of our total interest type income for the periods indicated.
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Type Income
|
RMB'000
|
%
|
|
RMB'000
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit card balance transfer products
|
387,034
|
|
|
33.6%
|
574,536
|
|
36.6%
|
Consumption credit products
|
443,774
|
|
|
38.5%
|
427,948
|
|
27.3%
|
Online-to-offline credit products
|
321,825
|
|
|
27.9%
|
567,286
|
|
36.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,152,633
|
|
|
100.0%
|
1,569,770
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Facilitation Service Fees
Loan facilitation service fees increased by 901.9% to RMB572.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB57.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in loan facilitation service fees was driven by a significant increase in our loan origination volume through credit-enhanced loan facilitation structure. Loans originated under the form of credit-enhanced loan facilitation structure increased by 234.5% to RMB7,757.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB2,319.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The following table sets forth a breakdown of our loan facilitation service fees for our credit-enhanced loan facilitation structure and our pure loan facilitation structure for the periods indicated.
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Loan Facilitation Service Fees
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit-enhanced loan facilitation
|
516,834
|
|
55,189
|
Pure loan facilitation
|
56,031
|
|
1,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
572,865
|
|
57,180
|
|
|
|
|
Management Discussion and Analysis
For the Period, the upfront loan facilitation service fees increased RMB494.2 million to RMB535.0 million, compared to RMB40.8 million for the corresponding period ended June 30, 2018. The following table sets forth the allocation of our loan facilitation service fees for the periods indicated.
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Loan Facilitation Service Fees
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upfront loan facilitation service fees
|
534,996
|
|
40,848
|
Post loan facilitation service fees
|
37,869
|
|
16,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
572,865
|
|
57,180
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income
Other income increased by 236.7% to RMB530.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB157.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in other income was primarily due to an increase in referral fees resulting from our enhanced efforts in cooperating with our business partners and offering cross-selling opportunities. The following table sets forth a breakdown of our other income for the periods indicated.
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Other Income
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Membership fees and referral fees
|
500,525
|
70,128
|
Penalty and service charges
|
125,094
|
113,601
|
Losses from guarantee
|
(116,192)
|
(73,163)
|
Others
|
21,233
|
|
47,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
530,660
|
157,591
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Origination and Servicing Expenses
|
|
|
|
Our origination and servicing expenses decreased by 5.9% to RMB276.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 in comparison to RMB293.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, due to (i) the disposal of our O2O (online-to-offline) Business Platform in the second half of 2018, our employee benefit expenses decreased substantially and (ii) the increase of loan origination and servicing expenses during the Period in order to expand the customer base through an increased overall loan origination volume.
Management Discussion and Analysis
Sales and Marketing Expenses
Our sales and marketing expenses decreased by 55.5% to RMB45.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB102.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, which primarily resulted from precision marketing strategies in acquiring borrowers thus enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.
General and Administrative Expenses
Our general and administrative expenses increased by 47.4% to RMB274.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB185.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expenses which include share-based compensation of RMB186.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB58.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Research and Development Expenses
Our research and development expenses increased by 22.5% to RMB41.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB33.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to an increase in employee benefit expenses.
Operating Profit
Operating profit was RMB57.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB76.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, mainly due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.
Net Profit/(Loss)
Net profit was RMB6.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a net loss of RMB1,010.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, mainly due to no more fair value loss of convertible redeemable preferred shares in 2019.
Non-IFRS Adjusted Operating Profit
Our Non-IFRS adjusted operating profit increased by 31.8% to RMB244.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB185.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to our effective growth strategies and streamlining of the business thanks to our constant push in technology implementation and advancements in our operations. We have therefore successfully achieved greater operation efficiencies in all aspects of our business.
VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Profit
Our Non-IFRS adjusted net profit increased by 101.6% to RMB192.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB95.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, which is in line with our Non-IFRS adjusted operating profit.
Non-IFRS Measures
To supplement our historical financial information, which are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), we also use Non-IFRS adjusted operating profit and Non-IFRS adjusted net profit as additional financial measures, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. We believe that these Non-IFRS measures facilitate comparisons of operating performance from period to period and company to company by eliminating potential impact of items that our management do not consider to be indicative of our operating performance. We believe that these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our consolidated results of operations and financial position in the same manner as they help our management. From time to time in the future, there may be other items that the Company may exclude in reviewing its financial results. Our presentation of the Non-IFRS adjusted operating profit and Non-IFRS adjusted net profit may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The use of these Non-IFRS measures has limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for analysis of, our results of operations or financial position as reported under IFRS.
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
57,363
|
|
76,372
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
186,606
|
58,825
|
Listing expenses
|
-
|
49,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-IFRS Adjusted Operating Profit
|
243,969
|
185,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-IFRS Adjusted Operating Profit Margin(1)
|
13.1%
|
|
14.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
-
Non-IFRSadjusted operating profit margin is calculated by dividing the Non-IFRS adjusted operating profit by the total income.
Management Discussion and Analysis
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Profit/(Loss)
|
6,174
|
(1,010,373)
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value loss of convertible redeemable preferred shares
|
-
|
1,047,156
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
186,606
|
58,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Profit
|
192,780
|
95,608
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Profit Margin(1)
|
10.4%
|
7.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
(1) Non-IFRS adjusted net profit margin is calculated by dividing the Non-IFRS adjusted net profit by the total income.
Loans to Customers at Fair Value through Profit or Loss
Our loans to customers at fair value through profit or loss decreased by 18.7% to RMB7,203.3 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to RMB8,863.2 million as of December 31, 2018, primarily due to changes in funding structures. Our loans to customers at fair value through profit or loss primarily represent the total balance of loans originated by us through our trust lending and direct lending structures.
|
|
As of June 30,
|
As of December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
%
|
|
RMB'000
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans to Customers at Fair Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
through Profit or Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit card balance transfer products
|
1,661,587
|
|
|
23.1%
|
2,670,922
|
|
30.1%
|
Consumption credit products
|
3,028,645
|
|
|
42.0%
|
2,202,984
|
|
24.9%
|
Online-to-offline credit products
|
2,513,077
|
|
|
34.9%
|
3,989,340
|
|
45.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
7,203,309
|
|
|
100.0%
|
8,863,246
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Discussion and Analysis
Contract Assets
Our contract assets increased sharply by 241.3% to RMB526.0 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to RMB154.1 million as of December 31, 2018, as a result of the development of the credit-enhanced and pure loan facilitation funding structures.
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract assets
|
601,050
|
|
174,039
|
Less: expected credit loss ("ECL") allowance
|
(75,030)
|
(19,896)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract Assets, net
|
526,020
|
|
154,143
|
|
|
|
|
Guarantee Receivables and Guarantee Liabilities
Our guarantee receivables increased by 178.1% to RMB452.6 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to RMB162.8 million as of June 30, 2018. The change in guarantee receivables and guarantee liabilities are primarily due to the shift of funding from trust lending and direct lending structures to credit-enhanced loan facilitation structure.
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guarantee Receivables
|
|
|
|
|
Opening balance
|
206,146
|
|
130,073
|
Changes on initial application of IFRS 9
|
N/A
|
(15,209)
|
Addition arising from new business
|
611,209
|
|
198,122
|
ECL
|
(62,364)
|
(23,170)
|
Reversal due to early repayment
|
(32,903)
|
(23,893)
|
Payment received from borrowers
|
(269,502)
|
(103,160)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
452,586
|
|
162,763
|
|
|
|
|
Management Discussion and Analysis
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guarantee Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Opening balance
|
204,496
|
|
169,553
|
Changes on initial application of IFRS 9
|
N/A
|
65,299
|
Addition arising from new business
|
611,209
|
|
198,122
|
Release of the margin
|
(34,141)
|
(11,538)
|
ECL
|
117,430
|
|
84,701
|
Payouts during the period, net
|
(288,530)
|
(323,293)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
610,464
|
|
182,844
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings and Senior Notes Issued
Our total borrowings, as recorded in our interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position, comprise (i) payable to holders of trust plans, (ii) borrowings from corporations, (iii) borrowings from individuals, and (iv) mortgage loans. Our total borrowings decreased by 13.0% to RMB7,110.7 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to RMB8,170.2 million as of December 31, 2018, primarily due to (i) the repayment of expired debt and (ii) shift of funding structure to credit-enhanced loan facilitation structure. The following table sets forth a breakdown of our borrowings by nature as of the dates indicated.
The senior notes issued comprises of the Senior Notes issued on June 21, 2019.
|
|
As of June 30,
|
As of December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
%
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings and Senior Notes Issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable to holders of trust plans
|
6,122,598
|
|
|
78.8%
|
6,952,645
|
|
85.1%
|
Borrowings from corporations
|
870,716
|
|
|
11.2%
|
1,077,789
|
|
13.2%
|
Borrowings from individuals
|
117,422
|
|
|
1.5%
|
139,124
|
|
1.7%
|
Mortgage loans
|
-
|
-
|
666
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,110,736
|
|
|
91.5%
|
8,170,224
|
|
100.0%
|
Senior notes issued
|
662,478
|
|
|
8.5%
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
7,773,214
|
|
|
100.0%
|
8,170,224
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gearing ratio
As of June 30, 2019, our gearing ratio, calculated as total liabilities divided by total assets, was approximately 75.1%, which is stable compared with 76.2% as of December 31, 2018.
Management Discussion and Analysis
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Interest Rates of Borrowings and Senior
|
|
|
Notes Issued
|
|
|
Payable to holders of trust plans
|
11.16%
|
11.00%
|
Borrowings from corporations
|
10.02%
|
10.00%
|
Borrowings from individuals
|
10.00%
|
10.00%
|
Mortgage loans
|
6.18%
|
6.20%
|
Senior notes issued
|
11.00%
|
N/A
Details of the maturity profile of borrowings and the currencies in which borrowings are made are set out in Note 20 to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
We have historically funded our cash requirements principally from cash generated from operating activities and capital contribution from shareholders.
Cash Flows
The following table sets forth our cash flows for the periods indicated.
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash inflow from operating activities
|
1,791,972
|
|
1,827,537
|
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from investing activities
|
(89,755)
|
94,051
|
Net cash outflow from financing activities
|
(862,493)
|
(1,331,416)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
839,724
|
|
590,172
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
1,050,112
|
|
568,196
|
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and
|
|
|
|
|
cash equivalents
|
(14)
|
(945)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
1,889,822
|
|
1,157,423
|
|
|
|
|
Our cash inflow generated from operating activities primarily consists of principal and interest, loan facilitation service fees and other services received from the consumer finance products we offered. Our cash outflow used in operating activities primarily consists of cash payment of guarantee indemnification, employee salaries and benefits, taxes and surcharges, and other operating expenses. We had net cash inflow generated from operating activities of RMB1,792.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net cash inflow generated from operating activities of RMB1,827.5 million for six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to the increase in security deposit payment which resulted from business growth.
We had net cash outflow used in investing activities of RMB89.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net cash inflow of RMB94.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, due to the cash outflow from wealth management products RMB265.0 million we invested in.
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited
Management Discussion and Analysis
We had net cash outflow used in financing activities of RMB862.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net cash outflow of RMB1,331.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease of net cash outflow is primarily due to the increase of cash inflow in the amount of RMB660.6 million, attributable to the issue of the Senior Notes. In addition, the decrease of borrowings also resulted in the decrease of net cash outflow.
Use of Proceeds from the Listing
The net proceeds from the listing of the shares of the Company on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange on June 21, 2018 (the "Listing"), after deducting related expenses and underwriting fees, were approximately HK$1,400 million. After the Listing, the proceeds have been applied for the purposes described in the "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" as set out in the prospectus of the Company dated June 7, 2018. The utilization breakdown of the net proceeds up to June 30, 2019 are set out below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of June 30, 2019
|
As of June 30, 2019
|
|
|
Planned amount
|
Utilized amount
|
Unutilized amount
|
|
HK$ million
|
RMB million
|
HK$ million
|
RMB million
|
HK$ million
|
RMB million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital base strengthening
|
980
|
|
855
|
|
980
|
855
|
-
|
|
-
|
Research and technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capabilities enhancement
|
280
|
|
245
|
|
237
|
206
|
43
|
|
39
|
|
General corporate purposes
|
140
|
|
122
|
|
140
|
122
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,400
|
|
1,222
|
1,357
|
1,183
|
43
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We will gradually apply the unutilized net proceeds in the manner set out in the prospectus.
Share Capital
There was no significant movement in the share capital of the Company during the Period.
New Investment
There was no significant new investment concluded during the Period.
Opinion
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is of the opinion that, after taking into account the existing available borrowing facilities and internal resources, the Group has sufficient resources to meet its foreseeable working capital requirements.
Material Acquisitions and Disposals
The Group did not have any material acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries and affiliated companies during the Period.
Charges on Assets
The Group did not have any charges on assets as of June 30, 2019.
Management Discussion and Analysis
Significant Investments
The Group did not hold any significant investments during the Period.
Future Plans for Material Investments and Capital Assets
Saved as disclosed in this interim report, the Group does not have any present plans for other material investments and capital assets.
Foreign Exchange Risk
Our business operations are conducted in China and are exposed to foreign exchange risks arising from various currency exposures, primarily with respect to the United States dollar and the Hong Kong dollar. Therefore, foreign exchange risk primarily arose from those of our borrowings and the Senior Notes issued which are United States dollar denominated. We did not hedge against any fluctuation in foreign currency rates nor did we use any financial instruments for hedging purposes during the Period and in the year ended December 31, 2018.
Other Information
Interim Dividend
The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the Period (six months ended June 30, 2018: Nil).
Employees' Remuneration and Policy
As at June 30, 2019, the Group had a total of 703 employees.
The Group seeks to attract, retain and motivate high quality staff to be able to continuously develop its business. Remuneration packages are designed to ensure comparability within the market and competitiveness with other companies engaged in the same or similar industry with which the Group competes and other comparable companies. Emoluments are also based on an individual's knowledge, skill, time commitment, responsibilities and performance and by reference to the Group's overall profits, performance and achievements.
The employees of the Group's subsidiaries which operate in China are required to participate in a central pension scheme operated by the local municipal government. These subsidiaries are required to contribute a certain percentage of their payroll costs to the central pension scheme.
The Group operates a defined scheme under the Hong Kong Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance for those employees in Hong Kong who are eligible to participate. Contributions are made based on a percentage of the employees' basic salaries. The assets of the scheme are held separately from those of the Group in independently administered funds. The Group's employer contributions vest fully with the employees when contributed into the scheme.
The Company operates a number of share incentive schemes for the purpose of providing share based incentives and rewards to eligible persons.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE
The Company has, throughout the Period, applied the principles and complied with the applicable code provisions, and also complied with certain recommended best practices, of the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
Other Information
MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS
The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules to regulate dealing in securities by the Directors and senior management of the Company.
Each Director has confirmed, following specific enquiry by the Company, that he has complied with the required standards set out in the Model Code during the Period.
On May 23, 2019, the Company received notification from Ms. Liu Yang, a former non-executive Director, that, during the period commencing from February 27, 2019 and ending on May 14, 2019, certain funds of which Ms. Liu Yang is the chief investment officer of the investment manager (the "Funds") sold an aggregate of 33,557,573 shares in the Company (the "Disposed Shares") in which Ms. Liu Yang was deemed to have an interest pursuant to the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO"). Ms. Liu Yang notified the Stock Exchange and the Company that:
-
she did not obtain clearance from the chairman of the Board to deal with the Disposed Shares before the Funds proceeded with the sale of the Disposed Shares; and
-
740,200 of the Disposed Shares were sold by the Funds during the black out period preceding the publication of the announcement of the annual results of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 on March 25, 2019.
The Company takes steps to ensure Directors comply with the Model Code. The Company notifies the Directors of the black out periods preceding the announcement of annual and interim results for ensuring compliance with the Model Code by the Directors. The Company has, following the notification from Ms. Liu Yang, reminded the Directors that the Company has adopted the Model Code to regulate dealings in securities of the Company by the Directors and senior management of the Company and further informed them of the requirements of the Model Code including but not limited to restrictions from dealing in any securities of the Company during the black out periods. The Directors believe that the Company has complied with its obligations under the Listing Rules in respect of the Funds' dealings in the Disposed Shares.
Ms. Liu Yang retired as a Director at the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company held on June 28, 2019.
Other Information
DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES
As at June 30, 2019, the interests and short positions of the Directors and the chief executive of the Company in shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations, within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, which are required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which they are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO), or which are required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be recorded in the register referred to therein, or which are required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code, are as follows:
Long positions in shares and underlying shares of the Company:
|
|
|
|
Number of underlying shares
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
pursuant to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
share
|
share
|
issued
|
Name of Directors
|
Nature of interest
|
of shares
|
options
|
awards
|
shares(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ma Ting Hung
|
Personal interest
|
8,450,000
|
|
|
|
37.91%
|
|
Interest in controlled
|
176,922,097
|
4,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
corporations(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liu Sai Wang Stephen
|
Personal interest
|
|
|
1,200,000
|
21.65%
|
|
Interest in controlled
|
59,942,173
|
46,978,816
|
|
|
|
|
corporations(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liu Sai Keung Thomas
|
Personal interest
|
|
2,100,000
|
600,000
|
2.91%
|
|
Interest in controlled
|
6,828,585
|
5,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
corporations(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yip Ka Kay
|
Interest in controlled
|
13,574,502
|
|
|
|
2.72%
|
|
corporations(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wu Chak Man
|
Personal interest
|
2,730,289
|
|
|
|
0.55%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The calculation is based on (i) the aggregate number of shares of the Company ("Shares") and, if any, underlying Shares pursuant to share options and share awards and (ii) the total number of 499,487,389 Shares in issue as at June 30, 2019.
-
Ma Ting Hung controls 100% of, and is a director of, each of Skyworld-Best Limited, Wealthy Surplus Limited and Glory Global International Limited, each of which has a beneficial interest in 84,719,154 Shares, 46,607,010 Shares and 45,595,933 Shares, respectively. Skyworld-Best Limited also has a beneficial interest in share options to subscribe for 4,000,000 Shares.
-
Liu Sai Wang Stephen controls 50% of, and is a director of, Magic Mount Limited, which has a beneficial interest in 27,093,858 Shares, and controls 100% of, and is a director of, each of Perfect Castle Development Limited and Union Fair International Limited, each of which has a beneficial interest in 27,523,810 Shares and 5,324,505 Shares, respectively. Perfect Castle Development Limited also has a beneficial interest in share options to subscribe for 46,978,816 Shares.
-
Liu Sai Keung Thomas controls 100% of, and is a director of, International Treasure Limited which has a beneficial interest in 6,828,585 Shares and share options to subscribe for 5,000,000 Shares.
-
Yip Ka Kay controls 50% of, and is a director of, CPED (KY) Limited, which has a beneficial interest in 4,015,628 Shares. Yip Ka Kay is also the sole director and the sole shareholder of NM Strategic Partners, LLC which manages NM Strategic Focus Fund L.P., which has a beneficial interest in 9,558,874 Shares.
Other Information
Save as disclosed herein and so far as is known to the Directors, as at June 30, 2019, none of the Directors or the chief executive of the Company had an interest or a short position in Shares, underlying Shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which are required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which they are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO), or which are required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein, or which are required, pursuant to the Model Code, to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange.
SHARE OPTION SCHEMES OF THE COMPANY
Pre-IPO Share Option Schemes
The Company has adopted three pre-IPO share option schemes which were approved by the Board on March 1, 2016 (the "2016 ESOP"), March 1, 2018 (the "2017 ESOP I") and March 1, 2018 (the "2017 ESOP II", together with the 2016 ESOP and the 2017 ESOP I, the "Pre-IPOShare Option Schemes"), respectively. The Pre-IPO Share Option Schemes are not subject to the provisions of Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules.
The purpose of the Pre-IPO Share Option Schemes is to advance the interests of the Company and its shareholders by providing key employees, directors and consultants of the Group a performance incentive for the purpose of continuing and improving their services with the Group and a motivational force to improve the operating efficiency of the Group. The Pre-IPO Share Option Schemes also help to enhance the key employees, directors and consultants' contribution to profits of the Group by encouraging capital accumulation and share ownership and direct participation in the success of the Group and is an effective tool to retain such key employees.
The following table discloses in respect of the outstanding share options granted under the Pre-IPO Share Option Schemes:
-
the name of the Director, in the case of outstanding share options granted to a Director or a company or companies controlled by such Director and the category of persons, in the case of outstanding share options granted to persons who are not directors or companies controlled by Directors;
-
in the case of a Director, the number of share options granted to such Director or companies controlled by such Director on an individual basis and in the case of other persons, the number of share options granted on an aggregate basis;
-
the number of share options exercised during the Period;
-
the date of grant of the share options;
-
the exercise period (after taking into account any vesting period) of the share options;
-
the exercise price of the share options; and
-
the approximate percentage that the Shares issuable under the share options represent of the total Shares in issue as of June 30, 2019.
Other Information
|
|
Options
|
Exercised/
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
lapsed/
|
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
as at
|
cancelled
|
|
|
Exercise
|
percentage
|
Name or category of
|
June 30,
|
during the
|
|
|
price per
|
of issued
|
participant
|
2019
|
Period
|
Date of grant
|
Exercise period
|
Share (US$)
|
Shares(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016 ESOP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liu Sai Keung Thomas (2)
|
2,366,430
|
Nil
|
01-03-2016
|
31-12-2016 to 30-11-2021
|
0.8735
|
1.42%
|
|
2,366,430
|
Nil
|
01-03-2016
|
31-12-2017 to 30-11-2021
|
0.8735
|
|
|
2,367,140
|
Nil
|
01-03-2016
|
31-12-2018 to 30-11-2021
|
0.8735
|
|
Other employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In aggregate
|
171,850
|
Nil
|
20-11-2017
|
20-11-2018 to 19-11-2023
|
0.8735
|
0.10%
|
|
171,850
|
Nil
|
20-11-2017
|
20-11-2019 to 19-11-2023
|
0.8735
|
|
|
171,902
|
Nil
|
20-11-2017
|
20-11-2020 to 19-11-2023
|
0.8735
|
|
Other employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In aggregate
|
116,655
|
Nil
|
20-09-2016
|
20-09-2017 to 19-09-2022
|
0.8735
|
0.07%
|
|
116,655
|
Nil
|
20-09-2016
|
20-09-2018 to 19-09-2022
|
0.8735
|
|
|
116,690
|
Nil
|
20-09-2016
|
20-09-2019 to 19-09-2022
|
0.8735
|
|
Other employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In aggregate
|
3,919,675
|
Nil
|
01-03-2016
|
31-12-2016 to 30-11-2021
|
0.8735
|
2.35%
|
|
3,919,675
|
Nil
|
01-03-2016
|
31-12-2017 to 30-11-2021
|
0.8735
|
|
|
3,920,850
|
Nil
|
01-03-2016
|
31-12-2018 to 30-11-2021
|
0.8735
|
|
Other employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In aggregate
|
166,650
|
Nil
|
17-10-2016
|
17-10-2017 to 16-10-2022
|
0.8735
|
0.10%
|
|
166,650
|
Nil
|
17-10-2016
|
17-10-2018 to 16-10-2022
|
0.8735
|
|
|
166,700
|
Nil
|
17-10-2016
|
17-10-2019 to 16-10-2022
|
0.8735
|
|
Other employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In aggregate
|
133,320
|
Nil
|
01-09-2017
|
01-09-2019 to 31-08-2023
|
0.8735
|
0.05%
|
|
133,360
|
Nil
|
01-09-2017
|
01-09-2020 to 31-08-2023
|
0.8735
|
|
Other employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In aggregate
|
18,898
|
Nil
|
01-04-2016
|
01-04-2017 to 31-03-2022
|
0.8735
|
0.01%
|
|
18,898
|
Nil
|
01-04-2016
|
01-04-2018 to 31-03-2022
|
0.8735
|
|
|
18,904
|
Nil
|
01-04-2016
|
01-04-2019 to 31-03-2022
|
0.8735
|
|
Other employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In aggregate
|
49,995
|
Nil
|
03-05-2016
|
03-05-2017 to 02-05-2022
|
0.8735
|
0.03%
|
|
49,995
|
Nil
|
03-05-2016
|
03-05-2018 to 02-05-2022
|
0.8735
|
|
|
50,010
|
Nil
|
03-05-2016
|
03-05-2019 to 02-05-2022
|
0.8735
|
Other Information
|
|
Options
|
Exercised/
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
lapsed/
|
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
as at
|
cancelled
|
|
|
Exercise
|
percentage
|
Name or category of
|
June 30,
|
during the
|
|
|
price per
|
of issued
|
participant
|
2019
|
Period
|
Date of grant
|
Exercise period
|
Share (US$)
|
Shares(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In aggregate
|
33,330
|
Nil
|
20-03-2017
|
20-03-2018 to 19-03-2023
|
0.8735
|
0.02%
|
|
33,330
|
Nil
|
20-03-2017
|
20-03-2019 to 19-03-2023
|
0.8735
|
|
|
33,340
|
Nil
|
20-03-2017
|
20-03-2020 to 19-03-2023
|
0.8735
|
|
2017 ESOP I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liu Sai Wang Stephen (3)
|
8,954,665
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2019 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
5.38%
|
|
8,954,665
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2020 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
|
|
8,954,667
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2021 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
|
Other employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In aggregate
|
6,551,000
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2019 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
3.93%
|
|
6,551,000
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2020 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
|
|
6,551,000
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2021 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
|
2017 ESOP II
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liu Sai Wang Stephen (3)
|
6,704,939
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2019 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
4.03%
|
|
6,704,939
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2020 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
|
|
6,704,941
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2021 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
|
Ma Ting Hung (4)
|
1,333,333
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2019 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
0.80%
|
|
1,333,333
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2020 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
|
|
1,333,334
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2021 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
|
Other employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In aggregate
|
666,666
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2019 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
0.40%
|
|
666,666
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2020 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
|
|
666,668
|
Nil
|
10-05-2018
|
09-05-2021 to 09-05-2024
|
1.6123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The percentage calculations are based on the total number of 499,487,389 Shares in issue as at June 30, 2019.
-
Liu Sai Keung Thomas has a personal interest in 2,100,000 share options and a corporate interest in 5,000,000 share options, granted under the 2016 ESOP. The corporate interest is held through International Treasure Limited, a company that is 100% controlled by Liu Sai Keung Thomas.
-
Liu Sai Wang Stephen has a corporate interest in an aggregate of 46,978,816 share options granted under the 2017 ESOP I and the 2017 ESOP II. The corporate interest is held through Perfect Castle Development Limited, a company that is 100% controlled by Liu Sai Wang Stephen.
-
Ma Ting Hung has a corporate interest in 4,000,000 share options granted under the 2017 ESOP II. The corporate interest is held through Skyworld-Best Limited, a company that is 100% controlled by Ma Ting Hung.
Other Information
The share options granted under the 2017 ESOP II were divided into three tranches, being series A, B and C. The series B and series C share options granted pursuant to the 2017 ESOP II lapsed upon completion of the Listing.
No share options have been granted under the Pre-IPO Share Option Schemes after Listing and, save as disclosed above, no share option granted under the Pre-IPO Share Option Schemes was exercised, lapsed or cancelled during the Period. The Company will not grant any further share options under the Pre-IPO Share Option Schemes.
Post-IPO Share Option Scheme
The Company adopted a post-IPO share option scheme on May 10, 2018 (the "Post-IPOShare Option Scheme"). The Post-IPO Share Option Scheme is subject to the provisions of Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules.
The purpose of the Post-IPO Share Option Scheme is to provide selected participants, including employees, directors, officers, consultants, advisors, distributors, contractors, customers, suppliers, agents, business partners and service providers, with the opportunity to acquire proprietary interests in the Company and to encourage selected participants to work towards enhancing the value of our Company and Shares for the benefit of our Company and shareholders as a whole. The Post- IPO Share Option Scheme will provide our Company with a flexible means of retaining, incentivizing, rewarding, remunerating, compensating and/or providing benefits to eligible persons.
No share options have been granted or agreed to be granted under the Post-IPO Share Option Scheme as at June 30, 2019.
Share Award Scheme
The Company adopted the VCREDIT No. 1 Share Award Scheme on January 11, 2019 (the "Share Award Scheme"), pursuant to which the Company may grant share awards ("Awards") in respect of up to 24,974,369 Shares ("Award Shares"). The Share Award Scheme is a discretionary scheme of the Company and does not constitute a share option scheme under and is not subject to the provisions of Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules. The purpose of the Share Award Scheme is to align the interests of eligible persons with those of the Group and to encourage and retain eligible persons to make contributions to the long-term growth and profits of the Group. Further details of the Share Award Scheme are set out in the announcement of the Company dated January 11, 2019.
During the Period, a total of 6,530,360 Award Shares were awarded to eligible persons pursuant to the Share Award Scheme, and out of which 1,800,000 Award Shares were awarded to connected persons.
As at June 30, 2019, the trustees of the trusts established to administer the Share Award Scheme held a total of 1,629,600 Shares which can be applied to satisfy Awards granted under the Share Award Scheme to connected persons and 4,239,600 Shares which can be applied to satisfy Awards granted under the Share Award Scheme to non-connected persons.
29 VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Other Information
The movements in the Award Shares under the Share Award Scheme during the Period are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Number of Award Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Granted during
|
Vested during
|
As at
|
Grantees
|
Date of award
|
|
the Period
|
the Period
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liu Sai Wang Stephen
|
26-03-2019
|
1,200,000*
|
Nil
|
1,200,000
|
Liu Sai Keung Thomas
|
26-03-2019
|
600,000*
|
Nil
|
600,000
|
Non-connected Persons
|
26-03-2019
|
4,730,360*
|
Nil
|
4,730,360
* The Award Shares shall vest in four tranches as follows:
-
one-quarter,on March 25, 2020;
-
one-quarter,on March 25, 2021;
-
one-quarter,on March 25, 2022; and
-
one-quarter,on March 25, 2023.
Other Information
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' AND OTHER PERSONS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES
As at June 30, 2019, the interests and short positions of the substantial shareholders and other persons in Shares or underlying Shares, as recorded in the register required to be kept under section
336 of the SFO, were as follows:
Long positions in Shares and underlying Shares:
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
underlying
|
|
|
|
|
Shares pursuant
|
Percentage of
|
|
|
Number of
|
to share options/
|
total issued
|
Name of shareholder
|
Nature of interest
|
Shares
|
share awards*
|
Shares (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ma Ting Hung
|
Beneficial interest
|
8,450,000
|
|
37.91%
|
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (2)
|
176,922,097
|
4,000,000
|
|
Skyworld-Best Limited
|
Beneficial interest (2)
|
84,719,154
|
4,000,000
|
17.76%
|
Wealthy Surplus Limited
|
Beneficial interest (2)
|
46,607,010
|
|
9.33%
|
Glory Global International Limited
|
Beneficial interest (2)
|
45,595,933
|
|
9.13%
|
Liu Sai Wang Stephen
|
Beneficial interest
|
|
1,200,000*
|
21.65%
|
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (3)
|
59,942,173
|
46,978,816
|
|
Kwok Lim Ying
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (4)
|
27,093,858
|
5.42%
|
Perfect Castle Development Limited
|
Beneficial interest (3)
|
27,523,810
|
46,978,816
|
14.92%
|
Magic Mount Limited
|
Beneficial interest (3) (4)
|
27,093,858
|
|
5.42%
|
Kwok Peter Viem
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (5)
|
50,740,770
|
|
10.16%
|
Kwok Chang Shiu Feng
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (5)
|
50,740,770
|
|
10.16%
|
High Loyal Management Limited
|
Beneficial interest
|
50,740,770
|
|
10.16%
|
EastWest Trust Company Limited
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (6)
|
41,339,885
|
|
8.28%
|
Cavamont Holdings Limited
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (7)
|
41,339,885
|
|
8.28%
|
Cavamont Investments Limited
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (8)
|
41,339,885
|
|
8.28%
|
Cavenham Private Equity and Directs
|
Interest in controlled corporations (9)
|
41,339,885
|
|
8.28%
|
CPED Asia (No.1) Limited
|
Beneficial interest (9)
|
37,324,257
|
|
7.47%
|
David Bonderman
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (10)
|
31,011,598
|
|
6.21%
|
James George Coulter
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (10)
|
31,011,598
|
|
6.21%
|
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc.
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (11)
|
31,011,598
|
|
6.21%
|
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, LLC
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (12)
|
31,011,598
|
|
6.21%
|
TPG Group Holdings (SBS), L.P.
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (13)
|
31,011,598
|
|
6.21%
|
TPG Holding III-A, Inc.
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (14)
|
31,011,598
|
|
6.21%
|
TPG Holdings III-A, L.P.
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (15)
|
31,011,598
|
|
6.21%
|
TPG Holdings III, LP
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (16)
|
31,011,598
|
|
6.21%
|
TPG Growth III SF AIV GenPar Advisors, Inc. Interest in a controlled corporation (17)
|
31,011,598
|
|
6.21%
|
TPG Growth III SF AIV GenPar, LP
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (18)
|
31,011,598
|
|
6.21%
|
TPG Growth III SF Finance, Limited
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (19)
|
31,011,598
|
|
6.21%
|
Partnership
|
|
|
|
|
TPG Growth III SF Pte. Ltd
|
Beneficial interest
|
31,011,598
|
|
6.21%
|
Acheson Limited
|
Trustee (20)
|
|
28,185,502
|
5.64%
|
Chan Kin
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (21)
|
59,942,173
|
|
12.00%
|
Argyle Street Management Holdings Limited
|
Interest in controlled corporations (22)
|
59,942,173
|
|
12.00%
|
Argyle Street Management Limited
|
Interest in controlled corporations (23)
|
59,942,173
|
|
12.00%
Other Information
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
underlying
|
|
|
|
|
Shares pursuant
|
Percentage of
|
|
|
Number of
|
to share options/
|
total issued
|
Name of shareholder
|
Nature of interest
|
Shares
|
share awards*
|
Shares (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASM Connaught House General Partner II
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (24)
|
59,942,173
|
|
12.00%
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
ASM Connaught House Fund II LP
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (24)
|
59,942,173
|
|
12.00%
|
ASM Connaught House General Partner
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (25)
|
59,942,173
|
|
12.00%
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
ASM Connaught House Fund LP
|
Interest in a controlled corporation (25)
|
59,942,173
|
|
12.00%
|
Yinchuan Street Limited
|
Security interest in shares (26)
|
59,942,173
|
|
12.00%
Notes:
-
The calculation is based on (i) the aggregate number of Shares and, if any, underlying Shares pursuant to share options and share awards, and (ii) the total number of 499,487,389 Shares in issue as at June 30, 2019.
-
Ma Ting Hung controls 100% of each of Skyworld-Best Limited, Wealthy Surplus Limited and Glory Global International Limited.
-
Liu Sai Wang Stephen controls 100% of Perfect Castle Development Limited and Union Fair International Limited, which has a beneficial interest in 5,324,505 Shares. Liu Sai Wang, Stephen also controls 50% of Magic Mount Limited.
-
Kwok Lim Ying controls 50% of Magic Mount Limited.
-
Kwok Peter Viem and Kwok Chang Shiu Feng each control 50% of High Loyal Management Limited.
-
EastWest Trust Company Limited controls 64.17% of Cavamont Holdings Limited.
-
Cavamont Holdings Limited controls 100% of Cavamont Investments Limited.
-
Cavamont Investments Limited controls 100% of Cavenham Private Equity and Directs.
-
Cavenham Private Equity and Directs controls 100% of CPED Asia (No.1) Limited and 50% of CPED (KY) Limited, which has a beneficial interest in 4,015,628 Shares.
-
David Bonderman and James George Coulter each controls 50% of TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc.
-
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. controls 100% of TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, LLC.
-
TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, LLC controls 100% of TPG Group Holdings (SBS), L.P.
-
TPG Group Holdings (SBS), L.P. controls 100% of TPG Holdings III-A, Inc.
-
TPG Holdings III-A, Inc. controls 100% of TPG Holdings III-A, L.P.
-
TPG Holdings III-A, L.P. controls 100% of TPG Holdings III, LP.
-
TPG Holdings III, LP controls 100% of TPG Growth III SF AIV GenPar Advisors, Inc.
-
TPG Growth III SF AIV GenPar Advisors, Inc. controls 100% of TPG Growth III SF AIV GenPar, LP.
-
TPG Growth III SF AIV GenPar, LP controls 100% of TPG Growth III SF Finance, Limited Partnership.
-
TPG Growth III SF Finance, Limited Partnership controls 100% of TPG Growth III SF Pte. Ltd.
Other Information
-
Acheson Limited is an independent trustee which holds Shares and share options relating to Shares on trust for beneficiaries who are eligible persons under the Company's share option schemes and Share Award Scheme.
-
Chan Kin owns 50.43% of Argyle Street Management Holdings Limited.
-
Argyle Street Management Holdings Limited owns 100% of each of Argyle Street Management Limited and ASM Connaught House General Partner Limited, and 70% of ASM Connaught House General Partner II Limited.
-
Argyle Street Management Limited controls each of ASM Connaught House General Partner Limited, ASM Connaught House Fund LP, ASM Connaught House General Partner II Limited, ASM Connaught House Fund II LP and ASM Connaught House (Master) Fund II LP by virtue of its position as an investment manager.
-
ASM Connaught House General Partner II Limited is the general partner of ASM Connaught House Fund II LP and ASM Connaught House (Master) Fund II LP, and owns 58.06% of ASM Connaught House Fund II LP.
-
ASM Connaught House General Partner Limited is general partner of ASM Connaught House Fund LP.
-
Yinchuan Street Limited is owned by Caroline Hill Limited as to 66% and Albany Road Limited as to 34%. Caroline Hill Limited is wholly-owned by ASM Connaught House (Master) Fund II LP, which is wholly-owned by ASM Connaught House Fund II LP. Albany Road Limited is wholly owned by ASM Connaught House Fund LP.
Save as disclosed herein and in the section headed "Directors' and Chief Executive's Interests in Shares and Underlying Shares" above, and so far as is known to the Directors, as at June 30, 2019, no other person had an interest or a short position in Shares or underlying Shares required to be recorded in the register to be kept under section 336 of the SFO.
PURCHASE, REDEMPTION OR SALE OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
During the Period, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, redeemed or sold any of the Company's listed securities, except that (i) the Company issued the Senior Notes and
-
the trustees of the Share Award Scheme, pursuant to the terms of the rules and trust deed of the Share Award Scheme, purchased on the Stock Exchange a total of 5,869,200 Shares at a total consideration of HK$54,144,000.
REVIEW OF ACCOUNTS
The audit committee has reviewed this interim report with senior management of the Company.
Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
To the Board of Directors of VCREDIT Holdings Limited
(registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
INTRODUCTION
We have reviewed the interim financial information set out on pages 35 to 69, which comprises the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of VCREDIT Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") as at 30 June 2019 and the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and the interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report.
SCOPE OF REVIEW
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
CONCLUSION
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial information of the Group is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Certified Public Accountants
Hong Kong, August 22, 2019
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest type income
|
6
|
1,152,633
|
|
1,569,770
|
Less: interest expenses
|
6
|
|
(395,939)
|
(513,956)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest type income
|
6
|
|
756,694
|
|
|
1,055,814
|
Loan facilitation service fees
|
7
|
572,865
|
|
57,180
|
Other income
|
8
|
530,660
|
|
157,591
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total income
|
|
1,860,219
|
|
1,270,585
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Origination and servicing expenses
|
9
|
(276,013)
|
(293,215)
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
9
|
(45,430)
|
(102,025)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
9
|
(274,019)
|
(185,939)
|
Research and development expenses
|
9
|
(41,059)
|
(33,507)
|
Credit impairment losses
|
10
|
(124,161)
|
(27,003)
|
Fair value change of loans to customers
|
5.2
|
(1,040,106)
|
(540,583)
|
Other losses, net
|
11
|
(2,068)
|
(11,941)
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
57,363
Share of net profit/(loss) of associates accounted for
Fair value loss of convertible redeemable preferred
Profit/(Loss) before income tax
Income tax expense
Profit/(Loss) for the period attributable to owners of
35 VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Notes
|
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited 36
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Assets
|
Total assets
Equity
37 VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited 38
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
The above interim condensed consolidated statement of change in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
39 VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
The above interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited 40
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
VCREDIT Holdings Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the "BVI") on July 24, 2007 as an exempted company with limited liability under the laws of the BVI.
Pursuant to a shareholders' resolution dated February 6, 2018, the Company re-domiciled to the Cayman Islands by way of continuation as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961) of the Cayman Islands, as amended or supplemented. The re-domiciliation was completed on February 26, 2018. The current address of the Company's registered office is at 2nd Floor, The Grand Pavilion Commercial Center, 802 West Bay Road, P.O. Box 10338 Grand Cayman KY1-1003, Cayman Islands.
The Company is an investment holding company. The Company together with its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a technology-driven consumer financial service provider in the People's Republic of China ("China", or the "PRC"). The Group offers tailored consumer finance products to prime and near-prime borrowers who are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The Group also offers consumer finance products by facilitating transactions between borrowers and financial institutions.
The Company's shares have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") since June 21, 2018 by way of its initial public offering. As of June 30, 2019, the number of ordinary shares in issue was 499,487,389, with a par value of HK$0.10 per share.
This interim condensed consolidated financial information is presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), unless otherwise stated.
This interim condensed consolidated financial information have been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company on August 22, 2019.
2 BASIS OF PREPARATION
This interim condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 "Interim financial reporting" issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The interim condensed consolidated financial information does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this interim condensed consolidated financial information is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018, which has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), and any public announcements made by the Group during the six months ended June 30, 2019.
41 VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, except for the adoption of new or amended standards and interpretations as of January 1, 2019.
The following new standards, amendments and interpretation of IFRSs have been adopted by the Group for the first time for the financial year beginning January 1, 2019:
IFRS 16
Amendments to IFRS 9 Amendments to IFRSs IFRIC 23 Amendments to IAS 28 Amendments to IAS 19
Leases
Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement
The adoption of these revised IFRSs except for IFRS 16 currently were irrelevant or has had no significant impact on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The Group has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that was issued but is not yet effective.
The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 and the new accounting policies are disclosed in note 3.1 below.
3.1 Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
The Group has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively from January 1, 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening of interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position on January 1, 2019.
-
Adjustments recognised on adoption of IFRS 16
On adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of IAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of January 1, 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on January 1, 2019 was 6.18%.
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited 42
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)
3.1 Changes in accounting policy and disclosures (continued)
-
Adjustments recognised on adoption of IFRS 16 (continued)
The remeasurements to the lease liabilities were recognised as adjustments to the related right-of-use assets immediately after the date of initial application.
43 VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
-
Adjustments recognised on adoption of IFRS 16 (continued)
The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position on January 1, 2019:
right-of-useassets - increase by RMB49,336,000
-
deferred tax assets - increase by RMB476,000
-
prepayments - decrease by RMB2,621,000
-
lease liabilities - increase by RMB49,179,000
The adoption of IFRS 16 increased accumulated losses on January 1, 2019 by RMB1,988,000.
-
Impact on earnings per share
Earnings per share increased by RMB0.001 per share for the six months to June 30, 2019 as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16.
-
Practical expedients applied
In applying IFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:
-
-
the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics,
-
reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous,
-
the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as of January 1, 2019 as short-term leases,
-
the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application, and
-
the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease.
The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date the Group relied on its assessment made applying IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease.
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited 44
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)
3.1 Changes in accounting policy and disclosures (continued)
-
The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for
The Group leases various offices. Rental contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 1 to 5 years. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purpose.
Until the 2018 financial year, leases of property were classified as operating leases. Payments made (net of any incentives received from the lessor) were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.
From January 1, 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.
Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments:
-
fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable.
The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions.
Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following:
-
the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability,
-
any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received,
-
any initial direct costs, and
-
restoration costs.
Payments associated with short-term leases are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less.
45 VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
4 CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS
The preparation of the interim financial information requires the use of accounting estimates which, by definition, will seldom equal the actual results. Management also needs to exercise judgement in applying the Group's accounting policies.
In preparing this interim condensed consolidated financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.
5 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
-
Financial risk factors
The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.
The interim condensed consolidated financial information do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018.
There have been no changes in the risk management policies since December 31, 2018.
-
Fair value measurement of financial instruments
5.2.1 Fair value hierarchy
To provide an indication about the reliability of the inputs used in determining fair value, the Group classifies its financial instruments into the three levels prescribed under the accounting standards. An explanation of each level follows underneath the table.
The following table presents the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities measured and recognised at fair value at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 on a recurring basis:
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Valuation techniques
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and key input
|
|
Level 1
|
|
Level 2
|
Level 3
|
Total
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans to customers at fair value
|
Discounted cash flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
through profit or loss
|
method(i)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
7,203,309
|
7,203,309
|
Other financial assets at fair value
|
Quoted market price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
through profit or loss
|
|
80,374
|
|
-
|
-
|
80,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,374
|
|
-
|
7,203,309
|
7,283,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited 46
-
Future cash flows are estimated based on key assumptions including growth rate, weighted average cost of capital.
The following table presents the changes in level 3 asset instruments for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019:
47 VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
-
Fair value hierarchy (continued)
There were no transfers between the levels of the fair value hierarchy in the six months ended June 30, 2019. There were no changes made to any of the valuation techniques applied as of December 31, 2018.
The Group did not measure any financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value on a non-recurring basis as of June 30, 2019.
Level 1: The fair value of financial instruments traded in active markets (such as publicly traded derivatives, and trading and available-for-sale securities) is based on quoted (unadjusted) market prices at the end of the reporting period. The quoted marked price used for financial assets held by the Group is the current bid price. These instruments are included in level 1.
Level 2: The fair value of financial instruments that are not traded in an active market (for example, over-the-counter derivatives) is determined using valuation techniques. These valuation techniques maximise the use of observable market data where it is available and rely as little as possible on entity specific estimates. If all significant inputs required to fair value an instrument are observable, the instrument is included in level 2.
Level 3: If one or more of the significant inputs is not based on observable market data, the instrument is included in level 3. This is the case for unlisted equity securities.
-
Fair value measurements using significant unobservable inputs
The Group has a team that performs the valuations of financial assets required for financial reporting purposes, including level 3 fair values. The team manages the valuation exercise of the investments on a case by case basis. At least once every six months, the team would use valuation techniques to determine the fair value of the Group's level 3 instruments. External valuation experts will be involved when necessary.
As of June 30, 2019, the level 3 instruments was mainly loans to customers at fair value through profit or loss. As the loans to customers are not traded in an active market, their fair values have been determined using discounted cash flows. Major assumptions used in the valuation include historical financial results, assumptions about future growth rates, estimate of discount rate, and other exposure etc. Discount rate was estimated by weighted average cost of capital as of each reporting date. The managements estimated the risk-free interest rate based on the yield of China Government Bond with a maturity life equal to the period from the respective reporting date to expected cash flow date.
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited 48
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
5 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued)
5.2 Fair value measurement of financial instruments (continued)
5.2.2 Fair value measurements using significant unobservable inputs (continued)
The table below illustrates the impact to profit/(loss) before income tax for the six months ended June 30, 2019, if the discount rate used had increased/decreased by 100 basis points with all other variables held constant.
5.2.3 Fair values of other financial instruments (unrecognised)
The Group also has a number of financial instruments which are not measured at fair value in the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position such as guarantee receivables, other receivables, senior notes issued, borrowings and other payables. For these instruments, the fair values are not materially different to their carrying amounts, since the interest rate is close to current market rates, or the instruments are short-term in nature, or the Senior Notes were issued on June 21, 2019, which is close to the end of the reporting period.
6 NET INTEREST TYPE INCOME
49 VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
7 LOAN FACILITATION SERVICE FEES
Note: The unsatisfied performance obligations as of June 30, 2019 is RMB85.1 million. Management expects that 95.1% of the transaction price allocated to the unsatisfied contracts as of June 30, 2019 will be recognized as revenue within the next 12 months.
8 OTHER INCOME
-
Membership fees for the six months ended June 30, 2019 are RMB56.1 million (for the six months ended June 30, 2018: RMB67.7 million). Referral fees for the six months ended June 30, 2019 are RMB444.4 million (for the six months ended June 30, 2018: RMB2.4 million).
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited 50
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
9 EXPENSES BY NATURE
10 CREDIT IMPAIRMENT LOSSES
51 VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
11 OTHER LOSSES, NET
(i) Finance cost, net
|
|
|
|
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited 52
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
12 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (continued)
The tax on the Group's profit/(loss) before income tax differs from the theoretical amount that would arise using the statutory tax rate applicable to loss of the consolidated entities as follows:
-
The Group's main applicable taxes and tax rates are as follows:
British Virgin Islands
Enterprise incorporated in the BVI is not subject to tax on income or capital gains.
Cayman Islands
The Company re-domiciled from the BVI and registered by way of continuation into the Cayman Islands prior to the Listing. The Company is governed by the laws of the Cayman Islands after completion of the continuation. Accordingly the Company is not subject to income tax under Cayman Companies Law.
China
The PRC Enterprise Income Tax Law (the "EIT Law") applies an income tax rate of 25% to all enterprises but grants preferential tax treatments to High and New Technology Enterprises ("HNTEs"). Under these preferential tax treatments, HNTEs can enjoy a preferential income tax rate of 15% for three years, but need to re-apply after the end of the three-year period. Vision Credit Financial Technology Company, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, was approved as HNTE under the EIT Law in November 2017 and was entitled to a preferential income tax rate of 15% from 2018 to 2020.
Hong Kong
Enterprise incorporated in Hong Kong is subject to Corporate Income Tax rate of 16.5%.
Withholding Tax on Undistributed Profits
Under the EIT Law, dividends, interests, rent, royalties and gains on transfers of property payable by a foreign- invested enterprise in the PRC to its foreign lender who is a non-resident enterprise will be subject to withholding tax of 10%, unless such non-resident enterprise's jurisdiction of incorporation has a tax treaty with the PRC that provides for a reduced rate of withholding taxes. The withholding tax rate is 5% for the parent company incorporated in certain qualified jurisdictions if the parent company is the beneficial owner of the dividend and approved by the PRC tax authority to enjoy the preferential tax benefit.
The Group does not have any present plan to require its PRC subsidiaries to distribute their retained earnings and intends to retain them to operate and expand its business in the PRC. Accordingly, no deferred income tax liability on withholding tax was accrued as at the end of each reporting period.
53 VCREDIT Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
13 EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE
-
Basic earnings/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing the profit/(loss) of the Group attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.
-
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding by the assumption of the conversion of all potential dilutive ordinary shares arising from share options and restricted share units ("RSUs") granted by the Company (collectively forming the denominator for computing diluted earnings per share). No adjustment is made to earnings (numerator).
For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Group had two categories of potential ordinary shares, the share options awarded (Note 24) and convertible redeemable preferred shares. As the Group incurred loss for the six months ended June 30, 2018, the potential ordinary shares were not included in the calculation of diluted loss per share, as their inclusion would be anti-dilutive. Accordingly, diluted loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was the same as basic loss per share.
Interim Report 2019 VCREDIT Holdings Limited 54
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
14 CASH AND BANK BALANCES
(a) Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Cash at bank
|
1,467,763
|
|
839,324
|
Cash held through platform(i)
|
422,059
|
|
210,788
|
Less: Expected credit loss ("ECL") allowance
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,889,821
|
|
1,050,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
-
Cash held through platform is the cash balance held by the Group in third party payment companies.
-
Restricted cash
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Pledged cash in banks
|
196,094
|
|
127,921
|
Less: ECL allowance
|
(52)
|
(19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
196,042
|
|
127,902
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash is pledged in designated bank accounts that are constrained by the loan facilitation service contracts between the banks and the Group. According to these contracts, the Group cannot withdraw restricted cash without permission of the banks.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
15 LOANS TO CUSTOMERS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
The composition of loans is as follows:
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Unsecured
|
6,174,268
|
|
7,288,408
|
Pledged
|
1,029,041
|
|
1,574,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,203,309
|
|
8,863,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contractual maturities of loans to customers at fair value through profit and loss:
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Within 1 year (including 1 year)
|
4,677,585
|
|
5,026,719
|
1 to 2 years (including 2 years)
|
493,788
|
|
716,378
|
2 to 5 years (including 5 years)
|
2,031,936
|
|
3,120,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,203,309
|
|
8,863,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remaining period at the reporting date to the contractual maturity date of loans to customers at fair value through profit and loss:
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Overdue
|
473,442
|
|
485,282
|
Within 1 year (including 1 year)
|
5,048,046
|
|
5,261,049
|
1 to 2 years (including 2 years)
|
1,052,747
|
|
1,579,993
|
2 to 5 years (including 5 years)
|
629,074
|
|
1,536,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,203,309
|
|
8,863,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
16 CONTRACT ASSETS
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Contract assets
|
601,050
|
|
174,039
|
Less: ECL allowance
|
(75,030)
|
(19,896)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract assets, net
|
526,020
|
|
154,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Movement of gross carrying amount
|
Contract assets
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1
|
Stage 2
|
Stage 3
|
Total
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Opening balance at January 1, 2019
|
162,776
|
5,528
|
5,735
|
174,039
|
New financial assets originated
|
505,635
|
-
|
-
|
505,635
|
Transfer for the period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From stage 1 to stage 2
|
(11,156)
|
11,156
|
-
|
-
|
From stage 1 to stage 3
|
(13,669)
|
-
|
13,669
|
-
|
From stage 2 to stage 1
|
12
|
|
(12)
|
-
|
-
|
From stage 2 to stage 3
|
|
-
|
(3,509)
|
3,509
|
-
|
From stage 3 to stage 2
|
|
-
|
2
|
|
(2)
|
-
|
Asset derecognised (including final
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repayment)
|
(67,061)
|
(1,998)
|
(307)
|
(69,366)
|
Asset written off
|
|
-
|
-
|
(9,258)
|
(9,258)
|
Ending balance at June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
576,537
|
11,167
|
13,346
|
601,050
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
16 CONTRACT ASSETS (continued)
Movement of gross carrying amount (continued)
|
Contract assets
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
Stage 1
|
|
Stage 2
|
Stage 3
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Opening balance at January 1, 2018
|
95,945
|
|
3,928
|
8,918
|
108,791
|
New financial assets originated
|
65,615
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
65,615
|
Transfer for the period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From stage 1 to stage 2
|
(3,228)
|
3,228
|
-
|
-
|
From stage 1 to stage 3
|
(9,736)
|
|
-
|
9,736
|
-
|
From stage 2 to stage 1
|
21
|
|
(21)
|
-
|
-
|
From stage 2 to stage 3
|
-
|
(2,654)
|
2,654
|
-
|
From stage 3 to stage 2
|
-
|
7
|
|
(7)
|
-
|
Asset derecognised (including final
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repayment)
|
(69,282)
|
(1,254)
|
(6,273)
|
(76,809)
|
Asset written off
|
-
|
|
-
|
(602)
|
(602)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending balance at June 30, 2018
|
79,335
|
|
3,234
|
14,426
|
96,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Movement of ECL allowance
|
ECL allowance
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1
|
Stage 2
|
Stage 3
|
Total
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Opening balance at January 1, 2019
|
(9,364)
|
(5,013)
|
(5,519)
|
(19,896)
|
New financial assets originated
|
(36,715)
|
-
|
-
|
(36,715)
|
Transfer for the period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From stage 1 to stage 2
|
810
|
|
(10,084)
|
-
|
(9,274)
|
From stage 1 to stage 3
|
993
|
|
-
|
(13,026)
|
(12,033)
|
From stage 2 to stage 1
|
(1)
|
11
|
|
-
|
10
|
From stage 2 to stage 3
|
|
-
|
3,172
|
(3,344)
|
(172)
|
From stage 3 to stage 2
|
|
-
|
(2)
|
2
|
-
|
Asset derecognised (including final
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repayment)
|
4,869
|
|
1,806
|
292
|
6,967
|
Changes to risk parameters (model
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
inputs)
|
(12,966)
|
46
|
|
(255)
|
(13,175)
|
Asset written off
|
|
-
|
-
|
9,258
|
9,258
|
Ending balance at June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(52,374)
|
(10,064)
|
(12,592)
|
(75,030)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
16 CONTRACT ASSETS (continued)
Movement of ECL allowance (continued)
|
ECL allowance
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
Stage 1
|
|
Stage 2
|
Stage 3
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Opening balance at January 1, 2018
|
(13,737)
|
(3,487)
|
(7,712)
|
(24,936)
|
New financial assets originated
|
(7,847)
|
|
-
|
-
|
(7,847)
|
Transfer for the period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From stage 1 to stage 2
|
386
|
(2,941)
|
-
|
(2,555)
|
From stage 1 to stage 3
|
1,164
|
|
-
|
(9,002)
|
(7,838)
|
From stage 2 to stage 1
|
(3)
|
19
|
|
-
|
16
|
From stage 2 to stage 3
|
-
|
2,418
|
(2,454)
|
(36)
|
From stage 3 to stage 2
|
-
|
(6)
|
6
|
|
-
|
Asset derecognised (including final
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repayment)
|
8,285
|
1,142
|
|
5,800
|
15,227
|
Changes to risk parameters (model
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
inputs)
|
1,867
|
(166)
|
(1,443)
|
258
|
|
Asset written off
|
-
|
|
-
|
602
|
|
602
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending balance at June 30, 2018
|
(9,885)
|
(3,021)
|
(14,203)
|
(27,109)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Contract assets originated and derecognised or written off in the same year are not included in the above movements.
|
ECL allowance
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1
|
|
|
Stage 2
|
Stage 3
|
Total
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
ECL charged for the period
|
(43,010)
|
(5,051)
|
(16,331)
|
(64,392)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ECL allowance
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1
|
|
|
Stage 2
|
Stage 3
|
Total
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
ECL charged for the period
|
3,852
|
|
466
|
|
(7,093)
|
(2,775)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The Group receives upfront payments from borrowers at loan inception and subsequent payments over the term of the loan. Contract asset represents the Group's right to consideration in exchange for services that the Group has provided. A substantial majority of the Group's contract assets as of June 30, 2019 would be realized within the next 12 months as the weighted average term of the arrangements where the Group is not the loan originator was less than 12 months. The Group determined there is no significant financing component for its arrangements where the Group is not the loan originator.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
17 GUARANTEE RECEIVABLES AND GUARANTEE LIABILITIES
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Guarantee receivables
|
526,904
|
|
235,934
|
Less: ECL allowance
|
(74,318)
|
(29,788)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guarantee receivables, net
|
452,586
|
|
206,146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A summary of the Group's guarantee receivables movement is presented below:
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Guarantee receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Opening balance
|
206,146
|
|
130,073
|
Changes on initial application of IFRS 9
|
|
N/A
|
(15,209)
|
Addition arising from new business
|
611,209
|
|
198,122
|
ECL
|
(62,364)
|
(23,170)
|
Reversal due to early repayment
|
(32,903)
|
(23,893)
|
Payment received from borrowers
|
(269,502)
|
(103,160)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending balance
|
452,586
|
|
162,763
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Movement of gross carrying amount
|
Guarantee receivables
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1
|
Stage 2
|
Stage 3
|
Total
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Opening balance at January 1, 2019
|
216,453
|
9,077
|
10,404
|
235,934
|
New financial assets originated
|
469,229
|
-
|
-
|
469,229
|
Transfer for the period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From stage 1 to stage 2
|
(13,342)
|
13,342
|
-
|
-
|
From stage 1 to stage 3
|
(18,331)
|
-
|
18,331
|
-
|
From stage 2 to stage 3
|
|
-
|
(5,816)
|
5,816
|
-
|
Asset derecognised (including final
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repayment)
|
(157,020)
|
(3,256)
|
(149)
|
(160,425)
|
Asset written off
|
|
-
|
-
|
(17,834)
|
(17,834)
|
Ending balance at June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
496,989
|
13,347
|
16,568
|
526,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
17 GUARANTEE RECEIVABLES AND GUARANTEE LIABILITIES (continued)
Movement of gross carrying amount (continued)
|
Guarantee receivables
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
Stage 1
|
|
Stage 2
|
Stage 3
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Opening balance at January 1, 2018
|
127,833
|
|
2,601
|
2,704
|
133,138
|
New financial assets originated
|
153,151
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
153,151
|
Transfer for the period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From stage 1 to stage 2
|
(4,901)
|
4,901
|
-
|
-
|
From stage 1 to stage 3
|
(12,855)
|
|
-
|
12,855
|
-
|
From stage 2 to stage 1
|
11
|
|
(11)
|
-
|
-
|
From stage 2 to stage 3
|
-
|
(2,536)
|
2,536
|
-
|
From stage 3 to stage 2
|
-
|
1
|
|
(1)
|
-
|
Asset derecognised (including final
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repayment)
|
(82,009)
|
(52)
|
(21)
|
(82,082)
|
Asset written off
|
-
|
|
-
|
(1,313)
|
(1,313)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending balance at June 30, 2018
|
181,230
|
|
4,904
|
16,760
|
202,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Movement of ECL allowance
|
ECL allowance
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1
|
Stage 2
|
Stage 3
|
Total
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Opening balance at January 1, 2019
|
(11,419)
|
(8,302)
|
(10,067)
|
(29,788)
|
New financial assets originated
|
(34,555)
|
-
|
-
|
(34,555)
|
Transfer for the period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From stage 1 to stage 2
|
983
|
|
(12,154)
|
-
|
(11,171)
|
From stage 1 to stage 3
|
1,350
|
|
-
|
(17,622)
|
(16,272)
|
From stage 2 to stage 3
|
|
-
|
5,298
|
(5,591)
|
(293)
|
Asset derecognised (including final
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repayment)
|
11,563
|
|
2,966
|
143
|
14,672
|
Changes to risk parameters (model
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
inputs)
|
(14,307)
|
83
|
|
(521)
|
(14,745)
|
Asset written off
|
|
-
|
-
|
17,834
|
17,834
|
Ending balance at June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(46,385)
|
(12,109)
|
(15,824)
|
(74,318)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
17 GUARANTEE RECEIVABLES AND GUARANTEE LIABILITIES (continued)
Movement of ECL allowance (continued)
|
ECL allowance
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
Stage 1
|
|
Stage 2
|
Stage 3
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Opening balance at January 1, 2018
|
(13,555)
|
(2,281)
|
(2,438)
|
(18,274)
|
New financial assets originated
|
(16,175)
|
|
-
|
-
|
(16,175)
|
Transfer for the period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From stage 1 to stage 2
|
518
|
|
(4,455)
|
-
|
(3,937)
|
From stage 1 to stage 3
|
1,358
|
|
|
-
|
(12,106)
|
(10,748)
|
From stage 2 to stage 1
|
(1)
|
10
|
|
-
|
9
|
|
From stage 2 to stage 3
|
-
|
2,305
|
(2,388)
|
(83)
|
From stage 3 to stage 2
|
-
|
(1)
|
1
|
-
|
Asset derecognised (including final
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repayment)
|
8,661
|
|
47
|
|
20
|
8,728
|
Changes to risk parameters (model
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
inputs)
|
131
|
|
(239)
|
(856)
|
(964)
|
Asset written off
|
-
|
|
-
|
1,313
|
1,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending balance at June 30, 2018
|
(19,063)
|
(4,614)
|
(16,454)
|
(40,131)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Guarantee receivables originated in 2018 and derecognised or written off in the same year are not included in the above movements.
|
ECL allowance
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
Stage 1
|
Stage 2
|
Stage 3
|
Total
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
ECL income statement charge for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the period
|
(34,966)
|
(3,807)
|
(23,591)
|
(62,364)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ECL allowance
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 1
|
Stage 2
|
Stage 3
|
Total
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
ECL income statement charge for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the period
|
(5,508)
|
(2,333)
|
(15,329)
|
(23,170)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
17 GUARANTEE RECEIVABLES AND GUARANTEE LIABILITIES (continued)
Movement of ECL allowance (continued)
A summary of the Group's guarantee liabilities movement activities is presented below:
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Guarantee liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Opening balance
|
204,496
|
|
169,553
|
Changes on initial application of IFRS 9
|
|
N/A
|
65,299
|
Addition arising from new business
|
611,209
|
|
198,122
|
Release of the margin
|
(34,141)
|
(11,538)
|
ECL
|
117,430
|
|
84,701
|
Payouts during the period, net
|
(288,530)
|
(323,293)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending balance
|
610,464
|
|
182,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18 INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD
The following table sets forth the movement of Group's investments accounted for using the equity method:
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Opening balance
|
27,684
|
30,784
|
Share of net gain/(loss)
|
992
|
(4,082)
|
Translation difference
|
5
|
|
(650)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending balance
|
28,681
|
26,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
19 OTHER ASSETS
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Security deposits in financial institutions
|
385,613
|
|
280,887
|
Due from business partners
|
245,867
|
|
314,710
|
Funds held in third party payment companies
|
91,690
|
|
80,319
|
Prepaid expense
|
64,340
|
|
53,564
|
Rental deposits
|
10,113
|
|
9,679
|
Other receivables
|
|
37,024
|
|
|
24,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
834,647
|
|
|
763,620
|
Less: ECL allowance
|
(1,546)
|
(4,174)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets, net
|
833,101
|
|
759,446
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20 BORROWINGS
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Payable to holders of trust plans(i)
|
6,122,598
|
6,952,645
|
Borrowings from corporations
|
870,716
|
1,077,789
|
Borrowings from individuals
|
117,422
|
139,124
|
Mortgage loans
|
|
-
|
666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,110,736
|
8,170,224
|
Denominated in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
6,808,506
|
7,838,730
|
HKD
|
302,230
|
313,820
|
USD
|
|
-
|
17,674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,110,736
|
8,170,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The holders of trust plans have priority of the repayments from the loans to customers originated by those trust plans. The fair value of those loans to customers is RMB66.9 million as of June 30, 2019.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
20 BORROWINGS (continued)
Effective interest rates of borrowings
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Payable to holders of trust plans
|
7.03%~13.00%
|
7.03%~15.00%
|
Borrowings from corporations
|
6.25%~12.00%
|
6.25%~10.50%
|
Borrowings from Individuals
|
10.00%
|
10.00%
|
Mortgage loans
|
|
-
|
6.18%
|
Contractual maturities of borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Within 1 year
|
4,619,199
|
4,054,230
|
Between 1 and 2 years
|
2,491,537
|
4,065,760
|
Between 2 and 5 years
|
|
-
|
50,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,110,736
|
8,170,224
|
Borrowings by repayment schedule
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
Within 1 year
|
6,468,206
|
6,923,744
|
Between 1 and 2 years
|
642,530
|
1,196,910
|
Between 2 and 5 years
|
|
-
|
49,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,110,736
|
8,170,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
21 SENIOR NOTES ISSUED
On June 21, 2019, the Company issued 2-year senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of US$100 million listed on the Stock Exchange, which will mature on June 20, 2021, unless earlier redeemed pursuant to the terms thereof. The coupon rate of the senior notes is 11% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 20 and December 20 of each year, beginning on December 20, 2019. From the date of issuance, guarantees will be provided by Vision Credit Limited and Asia Jumbo Group Limited, which are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued
|
Discount Exchange
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
2018/12/31
|
Issuance
|
interest
|
amortization
|
|
loss
|
2019/6/30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VCREDIT N2106 (Code: 5064)
|
-
|
660,602
|
2,037
|
335
|
|
(496)
|
662,478
|
22 OTHER LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
Other payables(i)
|
|
|
|
|
237,621
|
|
|
304,602
|
|
Contract liabilities(ii)
|
|
|
|
|
6,581
|
|
|
|
50,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
244,202
|
|
|
355,094
|
|
(i)
|
OTHER PAYABLES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of June 30, As of December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
Accrued service fees
|
|
|
|
|
88,799
|
|
|
|
97,929
|
|
|
Due to business partners
|
|
|
|
|
54,264
|
|
|
|
81,636
|
|
|
Deposits collected from borrowers
|
|
|
|
54,112
|
|
|
|
85,181
|
|
|
Employee benefit liability
|
|
|
|
|
12,957
|
|
|
|
11,615
|
|
|
Due to related parties
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
752
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
27,489
|
|
|
|
27,489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
237,621
|
|
|
|
304,602
|
|
(ii)
|
CONTRACT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of June 30, As of December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
Membership fees received in advance
|
|
|
|
6,581
|
|
|
|
50,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
23 SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARE PREMIUM
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinary shares
|
Share capital
|
Share premium
|
|
|
Shares '000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At January 1, 2018
|
180,705
|
|
394,462
|
|
|
-
|
Change on initial application of par value
|
|
-
|
(379,823)
|
379,823
|
Shares issued upon Initial Public Offering
|
68,572
|
|
5,656
|
1,036,588
|
Conversion of preferred shares to ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
248,027
|
|
20,460
|
4,071,483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At June 30, 2018
|
497,304
|
|
40,755
|
5,487,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At January 1, 2019
|
499,487
|
|
40,938
|
5,581,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At June 30, 2019
|
499,487
|
|
40,938
|
5,581,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24 TREASURY SHARES
|
|
|
As of June 30, 2019
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
|
Shares '000
|
RMB'000
|
|
Shares '000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
(Audited)
|
Treasury shares held under share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
award scheme
|
(5,869)
|
(46,476)
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
These shares are held by the VCREDIT No. 1 Share Award Scheme Trusts for the purpose of share award scheme mentioned in note 25.
Movements in treasury shares during the half-year are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Shares '000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
Shares '000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Opening balance
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Acquisition of shares by the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VCREDIT No. 1 Share Award
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme Trusts
|
(5,869)
|
(46,476)
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending balance
|
(5,869)
|
(46,476)
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
25 SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS
Share options
Movements in the number of share options outstanding and their related weighted average exercise prices are as follows:
|
|
|
Exercise price in US$
|
Number of share options
|
|
|
per share option
|
|
|
('000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
2017
|
2016
|
2017
|
2017
|
|
|
ESOP
|
ESOP I
|
ESOP II
|
ESOP
|
ESOP I
|
|
ESOP II
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 1, 2019
|
0.8735
|
|
1.6123
|
1.6123
|
20,799
|
46,517
|
26,115
|
Outstanding balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
0.8735
|
|
1.6123
|
1.6123
|
20,799
|
46,517
|
26,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise price in US$
|
Number of share options
|
|
|
per share option
|
|
|
('000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
2017
|
2016
|
2017
|
2017
|
|
|
ESOP
|
ESOP I
|
ESOP II
|
ESOP
|
ESOP I
|
|
ESOP II
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 1, 2018
|
0.8735
|
|
-
|
-
|
20,933
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Granted
|
|
-
|
1.6123
|
1.6123
|
-
|
46,517
|
158,508
|
Lapsed
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(132,393)
|
Outstanding balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
0.8735
|
|
1.6123
|
1.6123
|
20,933
|
46,517
|
26,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share award schemes
On January 11, 2019, the Board approved a share award scheme, in which all employees (including without limitation any directors) of the Group will be entitled to participate. Pursuant to the scheme rules, shares will be acquired by the independent trustees from the market, at the cost of the Company and be held on trust for the selected participants until they vest. Vested shares will be transferred at no cost to the selected participants. The maximum number of RSUs to be awarded under the scheme throughout its duration is 24,974,369 shares.
The granted RSUs have a contractual maximum vesting period of four years, one-fourth of shares will be vested each year.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
25 SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS (continued)
Share award schemes (continued)
Movement in the number of RSUs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 is as follows:
|
|
Number of RSUs
|
|
|
('000)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Outstanding balance as of January 1, 2019
|
|
-
|
Granted
|
6,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding balance as of June 30, 2019
|
6,530
|
|
|
|
|
The fair value of each RSUs at the grant dates, determined by reference to the market price of the ordinary share of the Company, is recognised over the vesting period as employee benefit expense.
26 CONTINGENCIES
The Group did not have any significant contingent liabilities as of June 30, 2019.
27 CONSOLIDATED STRUCTURED ENTITIES
The Group has consolidated certain structured entities which are primarily trust plans. When assessing whether to consolidate structured entities, the Group reviews all facts and circumstances to determine whether the Group, as manager, is acting as agent or principal. These factors considered include scope of the manager's decision-making authority, rights held by other parties, remuneration to which it is entitled and exposure to variability of returns. For those trust plans where the Group provides financial guarantee, the Group therefore has obligation to fund the losses, if any, in accordance with the guarantee agreements although the Group does not have any investment in those products. The Group concludes that these structured entities shall be consolidated.
As of June 30, 2019, total assets under management of the trust plans consolidated by the Group amounted to RMB8.17 billion (December 31, 2018: RMB9.30 billion).
Interests held by other interest holders are included in payable to holders of trust plans.
28 DIVIDENDS
No Dividends have been paid or declared by the Company during the six months ended June 30, 2019 (for the six months ended June 30, 2018: nil).
29 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
Up to the date of this report, the Group had no material events for disclosure after the end of the period.
30 COMPARATIVE FIGURES
Certain comparative figures have been reclassified or restated to conform to the interim condensed consolidated financial information's presentation.
