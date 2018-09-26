VCU Health Taps Carestream for 18 Digital X-ray Systems

Radiology staff at VCU Medical Center, the comprehensive care center of
VCU Health located in downtown Richmond, Va., perform approximately
160,000 imaging procedures a year with six CARESTREAM DRX-Evolution
Systems (see
video link), nine CARESTREAM
DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray Systems, and three room-based imaging
systems that have been converted to DR with CARESTREAM DRX-1 in-room
retrofits and the company’s DRX
detectors.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005175/en/
VCU Medical Center (Richmond, Va.) performs approximately 160,000 imaging procedures a year with 18 Carestream portable and room-based imaging systems. (Photo: Business Wire)
These imaging systems allow rapid access to patient images by VCU
Medical Center’s orthopaedic, pediatric, trauma, musculoskeletal and ER
specialists as well as other physicians.
Each DRX-Evolution imaging system contains an automated wall stand, a
four-way floating table and is equipped with two DRX wireless detectors.
Wireless detectors are easily pulled from the table Bucky and used for
tabletop, cross-table, and other orthopaedic exams. Automated
long-length imaging software provides the ability to automatically align
and stitch vertebral and long-bone images together.
With nine DRX-Revolution mobile systems, VCU Medical Center’s
technologists can quickly deploy the portable units throughout the ED,
OR suites, inpatient units, and other areas within the radiology
department. The facility installed Carestream DRX-1 in-room retrofits on
three existing imaging systems that are located in the pediatric ED and
Nelson Clinic. Each retrofitted room has two DRX wireless detectors that
can be used in the wall stand and table.
The healthcare system is currently converting its existing gadolinium
detectors to cesium iodide detectors that deliver better image quality
and lower patient dose.
About VCU Health
With a legacy of leading health care for more than 175 years, VCU
Health is constantly pushing the limits of what’s possible in medicine
and health to provide the most comprehensive, safest and highest quality
care. VCU Health is home to the region’s only academic medical center
and Level I trauma center. From the five health sciences schools to
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU to VCU Massey Cancer Center, VCU
Health develops the knowledge, the people, the process and the medicine
to make healthy happen for the community and beyond. U.S. News
and World Report ranked the VCU Medical Center the No. 1 hospital in
Virginia for 2015-16, reflecting three programs — nephrology,
orthopedics, and cardiology and heart surgery — in the top 50. For more,
see vcuhealth.org.
About Carestream Health
Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems and IT
solutions; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and
precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial,
medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global
service and support network. For more information about the
company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please
contact your Carestream representative or call 888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com.
To view Carestream’s latest news announcements, please visit www.carestream.com/news.
CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.
Follow Carestream Health online:
http://www.twitter.com/carestream
http://www.youtube.com/carestream
http://www.carestream.com/blog/
http://www.facebook.com/carestream
http://www.linkedin.com/company/carestream-health
“Rx
only”
2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005175/en/