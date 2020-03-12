Log in
VDX.tv :, A New Business Division of Exponential Interactive, Is Expanding Into the United Arab Emirates

03/12/2020 | 12:01am EDT

VDX.tv allows brands to amplify their advertising with customised, video-driven solutions served across channels and screens, including connected TV.

Digital advertising leader Exponential Interactive announced this week that it is rolling out its new, video-driven business division, VDX.tv, in all global markets. VDX.tv allows brands to serve tailormade video-driven experiences across screens, including connected TV (CTV) and Over the Top (OTT). This announcement is on the heels of a successful launch in the U.S. in October 2019.

Exponential has a decade long history of creating results-driven advertising solutions for brands globally. VDX, or video-driven experiences, has a proven track record for international advertisers. The VDX.tv product suite incorporates existing solutions, as well as new technologies developed for Advanced TV. By 2021, 82% of all consumer internet traffic will be video, according to Cisco. Brands must adapt their advertising strategies accordingly. VDX.tv makes it simple for brands to create personalised video-driven experiences across channels and screens, from mobile devices and laptops to CTV/OTT.

VDX.tv’s Managing Director of MENA, Amer Attyeh, explains the expansion of TV into the digital space and the rapid growth of OTT offers advertisers an exciting new way to reach audiences. “For years, our video-driven experiences have enabled brands to capture the ‘short’ attention span of viewers with crisp messaging across personal devices and desktops. According to IAB research, more than 8 in 10 advertisers believe a unified multi-platform buying solution (TV + digital video) is important1. With the launch of VDX.tv, we can now extend that reach across TV screens, maximizing the scale of advertising campaigns and engaging TV viewers in meaningful ways.”

As of March 9th, 2020, VDX.tv solutions are available in the US, APAC regions, Australia, India, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as EMEA regions Spain, France, Netherlands, United Kingdom, South Africa, Dubai and Canada.

About VDX.tv

VDX.tv is a global advertising technology company that is transforming the way brands connect with relevant audiences in today’s converging video landscape. We create video-driven experiences that integrate a brand’s TV and digital messages and empower marketers to captivate viewers, compel action, and convert awareness into response. We connect the dots between people, devices and households to deliver a more consistent, relevant, and meaningful brand experience across connected TVs and personal devices. Our multidimensional approach to household targeting provides visibility into the entire consumer journey, allowing brands to amplify their message and turn consumers into customers.

VDX.tv is a division of Exponential Interactive, Inc. Learn more at www.vdx.tv

https://www.iab.com/insights/ad-spend-report-2019/


© Business Wire 2020
