Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VEL SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Velocity Financial, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 10:52am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a motion for lead plaintiff in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the common stock of Velocity Financial. (“Velocity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VEL) issued in connection with Velocity’s January 2020 IPO (the “Offering Materials”).  The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

If you purchased Velocity securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Velocity Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that a significantly higher proportion of its loan portfolio had become non-performing loans; and (2) any information regarding the onset of the coronavirus, including whether the coronavirus was adversely impacting the real estate market or the Company’s business, operations or financial condition.

On May 13, 2020 Velocity issued a release and investor presentation and held an earnings call providing the Company’s financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2020.  The Company stated that its net income decreased 50% sequentially during the quarter to just $2.6 million.  The Company also confirmed that the suspension of loan origination would continue for an indeterminate amount of time, effectively halting all potential growth in the Company’s loan portfolio.  In addition, the Company stated that its proportion of non-performing loans had accelerated to $174 million, nearly double the unpaid principal amount year over year, and constituted 8.17% of the Company’s total portfolio, 252 basis points over the prior year.  Velocity’s portfolio yield also fell 32 basis points sequentially to 8.57% due in substantial part to the rising number of non-performing loans.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Velocity securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/velocityfinancial-vel-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-287/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:04aFIRST NATION GROUP : Partners With Nevoa Inc.
BU
11:03aDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)
BU
11:03aThe National Association of State Park Directors Announces Launch of America's State Parks 2020 Photo Contest
BU
11:03aRED Mountain in British Columbia Joins the Ikon Pass Community for the 20/21 Winter Season
BU
11:03aSYKES ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : Named on the Inaugural IAOP Impact Sourcing Champions Index
BU
11:03aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : CX3300 Anomalous Waveform Analytics Contributes to Waseda University's Hardware Trojan Detection Research
BU
11:02aROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Ranjan
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Ravichander
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Thomas
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2BP PLC : Big Oil's patchy deals record casts shadow over green makeover
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group