VERB Announces the Release of Tagg Video Real Estate Sales Mobile App

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZD) (formerly nFusz, Inc.), a leader in business-focused interactive video, and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, announces the release of the Ultirus Tagg video mobile application specifically tailored to meet the needs of today’s real estate sales professionals. The application launches today through VERB real estate partner Ultirus, with a network of over 250,000 real estate agents and brokers. The mobile application is a next-generation, CRM sales and lead-gen tool that leverages the power of VERB’s interactive Tagg video technology and incorporates viewer analytics, lead management capabilities, and much more. Real estate professionals will be able to record and distribute videos of properties to clients through email, social media, and text messaging with clickable ‘taggs’ right in the video, allowing clients to quickly and easily schedule an appointment to tour the property, review property information sheets, even call the realtor – all right through the video, among other features and functionality. Now available for download on Apple devices through the Apple App Store, and for Android devices through the Google Play Store, users can access the application on a subscription basis for $49.99 per month or $499.99 per year.



“Today is an exciting day at Ultirus,” stated Tom Glanville, co-founder of Ultirus. “With the release of the application, we encourage everyone to go download it, and begin using it to its fullest capabilities. The features and functionality are truly remarkable. The user-friendly, competition-crushing features of the application, combined with Ultirus’ real estate coaching and support built right in, will provide real estate professionals with a platform to truly grow and scale their business.”

“We are firing on all cylinders over here at VERB,” stated Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “As promised, we are pleased to announce the delivery of the Ultirus application on-time, as promised. Adoption of the Ultirus application, not only among its network of 250,000 professionals, but also across the real estate industry at large, will create measurable value for our Company and our stockholders. As we continue to accelerate the execution our business plans, I’ve been telling everyone to “buckle-up”, but at this point, it might be time for a bigger seat-belt.”

For more information about the Ultirus application: https://ultirus.app/about

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZD) [formerly nFusz, Inc.], is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused, interactive video-based sales, lead-gen, and data collection and analysis applications. VERB provides customer relationship management (“CRM”) and video marketing software applications under the brand name TAGG. The Company’s proprietary and patent pending technology produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. The Company’s newest applications include TaggCRM, the premier mobile app for entrepreneurs; TaggMED, for the healthcare industry; TaggEDU, for the education industry; and TaggNGO, for non-profit organizations. Coming soon is the release of TaggLIVE, our Facebook app, allowing users to add clickable ‘taggs’ to their live Facebook broadcasts in real-time. To create and tagg your own videos that you can share and post to social, try TaggLITE, available for FREE on our website .

For more information, please visit: www.myverb.com

