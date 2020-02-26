Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VERB Surpasses One Million App Users Globally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video Webinar, CRM, marketing, and sales enablement applications, announced that it has officially surpassed one million provisioned users for its interactive video-based CRM platform. The increase to one million users amounts to nearly double the total user count compared to the same period last year.

“This is a major milestone for our Company, an impressive achievement for our management team, and represents an opportunity for meaningful value creation for ourselves and our stockholders that we intend to pursue aggressively this year,” states VERB CEO, Rory J. Cutaia. “As we have shared in our earnings calls and filings, we have been developing and now deploying in-app subscription purchasing capabilities, allowing our users to purchase and subscribe for enhanced features and functionality directly through the app. Some of those features and functionality include the ability to quickly arrange for the delivery and tracking of product samples to customers and prospects anywhere in the world; to subscribe to our content-rich LEARN application features; the ability to create and share interactive videos with enhanced analytics and engagement tracking capabilities; and coming soon, VERB LIVE, our ground-breaking live broadcast, interactive video webinar application; all of which contribute to what our clients say is the most effective, affordable, and easy to use sales tools platform available in the market today.”

“But this is where it gets really interesting. Each of these features will have a monthly recurring subscription fee associated with it that is expected to range from as low as $0.75 per user per month, to as much as $25 per user per month. These fees are in addition to the monthly subscription fees currently paid by corporate for their sales reps’ use of the platform. What’s most exciting about these initiatives, is that we will be able to offer these revenue generating features to our users directly, allowing us to monetize this massive and rapidly growing user base in ways we were unable to do until now. It’s going to be a busy year for Team VERB.”

As of February 25, 2020, VERB apps had 17,329 Apple App Store and Google Play Store ratings, 15,308 of which are five-star reviews.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management ("CRM") sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, VERB provides next-generation CRM, lead generation, sales enablement, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company's proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with some customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is also being integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Salesforce and Microsoft, among others. For more information, please visit: verb.tech.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:
855.250.2300, ext.7
info@verb.tech

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
949.574.3860
VERB@gatewayir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aVMWARE : Global Service Providers Help Customers Reduce Costs, Improve WAN Performance and Speed Deployments with VMware SD-WAN
BU
08:10aTWIST BIOSCIENCE : and SOPHiA GENETICS Collaborate to Offer Optimized Genomic Solutions
BU
08:10aMOBILEIRON : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investment Conferences
BU
08:10aNew Software Uses AI-Driven Self-Service to Deliver Omni-Channel Employee Experience
BU
08:10aTJX : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:09aCHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT : List of directors and their roles and function
PU
08:09aLIPOCINE : SEC Filing - 424B5
PU
08:09aALPHA PRO TECH : Revised - Announces Q4 and Year End Financial Results for Period Ended Dec 31, 2019
PU
08:09aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : 0 1/8% Index-Linked Treasury Gilt 2028
PU
08:09aSABRE : reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2U.S. crude drops below $50 as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
3MASTERCARD : Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Metro Bank cuts back growth plans after plunge into the red

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group