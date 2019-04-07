Log in
VFS Global : Wins the Coveted Dubai Quality Global Award (DQGA) and Achieves 5 Star Rating in the Emirates Business Rating Scheme (EBRS)

04/07/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

  • VFS Global is the first and only multi-national company to achieve EBRS rating in the United Arab Emirates

VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for diplomatic missions worldwide, is proud to announce it has received two very prestigious awards – Dubai Quality Global Award (DQGA) and a 5 Star Rating in the Emirates Business Rating Scheme (EBRS) at the prestigious 25th Annual Business Excellence Awards. Both the awards were presented under the Service Sector category. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 25th Annual Business Excellence Awards were hosted by the Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190407005027/en/

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum bestows the Dubai Quality Global Awar ...

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum bestows the Dubai Quality Global Award (DQGA) - for Service Sector on Zubin Karkaria, Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global Group (Photo: Business Wire)

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum bestowed the Dubai Quality Global Award (DQGA) – for Service Sector on Zubin Karkaria, Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global Group, at the awards ceremony. Her Excellency Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and the Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office of UAE awarded the CEO of VFS Global Group for achieving 5 Star Rating in the Emirates Business Rating Scheme (EBRS). The EBRS and DQGA awards are based on the European Foundation for Quality Management - Business Excellence program.

Zubin Karkaria, CEO of VFS Global Group, said, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive these two very prestigious awards on behalf of VFS Global from His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Her Excellency Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi. At VFS Global, we are focused on continuously raising the bars of customer experience and overall business excellence. This dual recognition is a testament to our commitment to deliver seamless, secure and innovative customer-centric services, and to our general commitment to business excellence. As a global company, we have had the opportunity to leverage on the experience, cultures, and uniqueness of our employees across global markets to deliver impactful services for our customers and for society in general.”

Dubai Quality Award was launched in 1994 and recently it has earned global recognition making it Dubai Quality Global Award. VFS Global was assessed as a winner based on the RADAR Assessment and Management evaluation method which assesses each company on nine criteria – viz. Leadership, Strategy, People, Partnership & Resources, Processes, Products & Services, People Results, Customer Results, Society Results and Business Results.

Emirates Business Rating Scheme has been recently launched by the Dubai Economy in partnership with the Prime Minister’s Office and Business Excellence Department to enhance the overall service levels across the Emirates. Under the Emirates Business Rating Scheme, the main criteria for assessment includes Strategic Alignment, Customer Insight, Services, Service Channels, Customer Experience, Service Efficiency & Innovation, People and Technology.

Committed to continuous improvement and closing the capability gap, earlier in March 2019, VFS Global has also been appraised at the CMMI Maturity Level 3 for CMMI Service Excellence by KPMG. An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates that an organisation’s processes are well characterized, understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organisation's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

Adding to the list of accolades, VFS Global recently achieved the PCMM Level 5 rating appraisal. The rating was awarded within two and a half years after being appraised at PCMM Level 3 (People Capability Maturity Model) in mid 2016. VFS Global is the only visa services company to have achieved a People Capability Maturity Model (PCMM) rating. The appraisal is a validation of VFS Global’s long-standing commitment to continuous business excellence adopted by a strong global workforce of 10,000 employees spread across 144 countries in five continents.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. VFS Global, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has a Swiss parentage and is a portfolio company of EQT, a leading global private equity firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

With 3,031 Application Centres, operations in 144 countries across five continents and over 193 million applications processed as on 28 February 2019, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 63 client governments.


© Business Wire 2019
