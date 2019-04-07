VFS Global : Wins the Coveted Dubai Quality Global Award (DQGA) and Achieves 5 Star Rating in the Emirates Business Rating Scheme (EBRS)

VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services
specialist for diplomatic missions worldwide, is proud to announce it
has received two very prestigious awards – Dubai Quality Global Award
(DQGA) and a 5 Star Rating in the Emirates Business Rating Scheme (EBRS)
at the prestigious 25th Annual Business Excellence Awards. Both the
awards were presented under the Service Sector category. Held under the
patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,
Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the
25th Annual Business Excellence Awards were hosted by the Department of
Economic Development (DED), Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum bestows the Dubai Quality Global Award (DQGA) - for Service Sector on Zubin Karkaria, Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global Group (Photo: Business Wire)
His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum bestowed
the Dubai Quality Global Award (DQGA) – for Service Sector on Zubin
Karkaria, Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global Group, at the awards
ceremony. Her Excellency Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State
for Happiness and Wellbeing and the Director General of the Prime
Minister’s Office of UAE awarded the CEO of VFS Global Group for
achieving 5 Star Rating in the Emirates Business Rating Scheme (EBRS).
The EBRS and DQGA awards are based on the European Foundation for
Quality Management - Business Excellence program.
Zubin Karkaria, CEO of VFS Global Group, said, “I am deeply humbled
and honoured to receive these two very prestigious awards on behalf of
VFS Global from His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al
Maktoum and Her Excellency Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi. At VFS Global,
we are focused on continuously raising the bars of customer experience
and overall business excellence. This dual recognition is a testament to
our commitment to deliver seamless, secure and innovative
customer-centric services, and to our general commitment to business
excellence. As a global company, we have had the opportunity to
leverage on the experience, cultures, and uniqueness of our employees
across global markets to deliver impactful services for our customers
and for society in general.”
Dubai Quality Award was launched in 1994 and recently it has earned
global recognition making it Dubai Quality Global Award. VFS Global was
assessed as a winner based on the RADAR Assessment and Management
evaluation method which assesses each company on nine criteria – viz.
Leadership, Strategy, People, Partnership & Resources, Processes,
Products & Services, People Results, Customer Results, Society Results
and Business Results.
Emirates Business Rating Scheme has been recently launched by the Dubai
Economy in partnership with the Prime Minister’s Office and Business
Excellence Department to enhance the overall service levels across the
Emirates. Under the Emirates Business Rating Scheme, the main criteria
for assessment includes Strategic Alignment, Customer Insight, Services,
Service Channels, Customer Experience, Service Efficiency & Innovation,
People and Technology.
Committed to continuous improvement and closing the capability gap,
earlier in March 2019, VFS Global has also been appraised at the CMMI
Maturity Level 3 for CMMI Service Excellence by KPMG. An appraisal at
maturity level 3 indicates that an organisation’s processes are well
characterized, understood, and are described in standards, procedures,
tools and methods. The organisation's set of standard processes, which
is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.
Adding to the list of accolades, VFS Global recently achieved the PCMM
Level 5 rating appraisal. The rating was awarded within two and a half
years after being appraised at PCMM Level 3 (People Capability Maturity
Model) in mid 2016. VFS Global is the only visa services company to have
achieved a People Capability Maturity Model (PCMM) rating. The appraisal
is a validation of VFS Global’s long-standing commitment to continuous
business excellence adopted by a strong global workforce of 10,000
employees spread across 144 countries in five continents.
About VFS Global
VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services
specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. VFS
Global, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has a Swiss parentage and is a
portfolio company of EQT, a leading global private equity firm
headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
With 3,031 Application Centres, operations in 144 countries across five
continents and over 193 million applications processed as on 28 February
2019, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 63 client governments.
