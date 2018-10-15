VIA Technologies : Latest Software and Documentation Updates

Check out the latest updates to the BSP and EVK packages and documentation for our VIA ALTA DS 3, VIA AMOS-825, VIA AMOS-820, and VIA ARTiGO A820 systems and VIA SOM-9X20 modules.

New Design Guides and User Manuals are also available for the VIA VAB-820 board and VIA SOM-6X50 and VIA SOM-6X80 modules.

We are pleased to announce the updates and new releases to some of our User Manuals, Design Guides, Quick Start Guides, and Development Guides of our products. These documents will provide a full set of system hardware and software customization information that will boost time to market and minimize development cost to our customers.

The software and document updates can be downloaded from each product page, under the 'Download' tab or just by clicking on the links below.

New BSP and EVK Package Releases

Product Name BSP Packages EVK Packages Updated Features Release Date VIA ALTA DS 3 Android 8.0 Oreo v1.0.1 v1.0.1 -Supports GPU and DSP for AI calculation Oct. 2, 2018 VIA AMOS-820 Linux Yocto 2.0 Jethro v4.13 v4.13 -Changed CPU settings back to NXP default

-Fixed a U-Boot bug that was showing incorrect low temperature

-Fixed a kernel bug that caused system boot hangs on HDMI at high temperature

Mar. 15, 2018 VIA AMOS-825 Linux Yocto 1.7 Dizzy v3.0.4 v3.0.4 -Added eMMC5.1 support

-Fixed bugs

Oct. 9, 2018 VIA ARTiGO A820 Linux Yocto 2.0 Jethro v4.01 v4.01 -U-Boot version: 2015.04

-Kernel version: 4.1.15

-Evaluation image: OpenEmbedded-core built with Yocto 2.0 Jethro

-Development based on NXP fsl-yocto-L4.1.15_1.1.0-ga (Yocto 2.0 Jethro)

Aug. 31, 2018 VIA SOM-9X20 Android 8.0 Oreo v2.1.4 v2.1.4 -Fixed boot up freeze issue

-Fixed HDMI CEC using high loading bug

-Other small issues fixed

Aug. 31, 2018 VIA SOM-9X20 Linux Yocto 2.0 v1.2.2 v1.2.2 -Modifying section 3 QSG (Using the Debug Console) Jun. 25, 2018

New Documentation Releases