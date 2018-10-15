Log in
VIA Technologies : Latest Software and Documentation Updates

10/15/2018 | 12:03pm CEST

Check out the latest updates to the BSP and EVK packages and documentation for our VIA ALTA DS 3, VIA AMOS-825, VIA AMOS-820, and VIA ARTiGO A820 systems and VIA SOM-9X20 modules.

New Design Guides and User Manuals are also available for the VIA VAB-820 board and VIA SOM-6X50 and VIA SOM-6X80 modules.

We are pleased to announce the updates and new releases to some of our User Manuals, Design Guides, Quick Start Guides, and Development Guides of our products. These documents will provide a full set of system hardware and software customization information that will boost time to market and minimize development cost to our customers.

Our User Manuals, Design Guides, Quick Start Guides, and Development Guides provide a full set of system hardware and software customization information that helps boost time to market and minimize development cost to our customers.

The software and document updates can be downloaded from each product page, under the 'Download' tab or just by clicking on the links below.

New BSP and EVK Package Releases

Product Name BSP Packages EVK Packages Updated Features Release Date
VIA ALTA DS 3 Android 8.0 Oreo v1.0.1 v1.0.1 -Supports GPU and DSP for AI calculation Oct. 2, 2018
VIA AMOS-820 Linux Yocto 2.0 Jethro v4.13 v4.13 -Changed CPU settings back to NXP default
-Fixed a U-Boot bug that was showing incorrect low temperature
-Fixed a kernel bug that caused system boot hangs on HDMI at high temperature
 Mar. 15, 2018
VIA AMOS-825 Linux Yocto 1.7 Dizzy v3.0.4 v3.0.4 -Added eMMC5.1 support
-Fixed bugs
 Oct. 9, 2018
VIA ARTiGO A820 Linux Yocto 2.0 Jethro v4.01 v4.01 -U-Boot version: 2015.04
-Kernel version: 4.1.15
-Evaluation image: OpenEmbedded-core built with Yocto 2.0 Jethro
-Development based on NXP fsl-yocto-L4.1.15_1.1.0-ga (Yocto 2.0 Jethro)
 Aug. 31, 2018
VIA SOM-9X20 Android 8.0 Oreo v2.1.4 v2.1.4 -Fixed boot up freeze issue
-Fixed HDMI CEC using high loading bug
-Other small issues fixed
 Aug. 31, 2018
VIA SOM-9X20 Linux Yocto 2.0 v1.2.2 v1.2.2 -Modifying section 3 QSG (Using the Debug Console) Jun. 25, 2018

New Documentation Releases

Disclaimer

VIA Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 10:02:01 UTC
