VIA Technologies : Launches New Eco-friendly VPai Smart Security Solar IP Camera

03/28/2019 | 06:51am EDT

Taipei, Taiwan, March 28, 2019 - VIA Technologies, Inc., today announced the launch of the VPai Smart Security Solar IP Camera, making the creation of intelligent security surveillance simpler and more accessible than ever and negating the need for data, power or network wiring infrastructure.

'The VPai Smart Security Solar IP Camera allows businesses and home owners to create a powerful, real-time security surveillance system in any outdoor environment,' said Richard Brown, VP International Marketing, VIA Technologies, Inc. 'Adding independent solar power capability to a powerful IP camera radically simplifies deployment hurdles in home, commercial, industrial and agricultural scenarios.'

The VIA VPai Smart Security Solar IP Camera features a ruggedized chassis with built-in solar panels, providing a self-sustained surveillance solution for deployments where access to power is logistically challenging or impossible. It combines a production-ready, weather-resistant Full HD camera with a suite of user-friendly Apple® iPhone® and Android smartphone apps that deliver stunning visual quality and motion-activated video alerts. Key features include:

  • Solar-Powered: A built-in solar panel charges the integrated 18,650mAh battery, allowing the camera to provide 24/7 operation.
  • Simple Setup & Operation: Can be easily installed in any outdoor location. Simply connect to a Wi-Fi network and configure using the VPai smartphone app.
  • Live Full HD video with two-way Audio: Customers can see and talk with visitors on location via their smartphone by using of the Full HD (1920×1080) camera and built-in microphone.
  • Motion-Activated HD Video Alerts: HD video alerts are sent when motion is detected by the camera's smart PIR (Passive Infrared) sensors. Alerts are sent directly to customer's smartphone through the VPai Home app.
  • 24/7 Monitoring: Customers can enjoy peace of mind thanks to the camera's round-the-clock monitoring capabilities.

With its flexible hardware and software building blocks, the VPai Smart Security Solar Camera can be customized to meet specific market requirements. Advanced AI features such as facial recognition can also be enabled for large-scale networked installations by pairing the camera with VIA Edge AI systems.

For more information about the VPai Smart Security Solar IP Camera, please visit: https://www.viatech.com/en/systems/smart-cameras/vpai-solar-ip-camera/

For images related to this release, please visit: https://www.viagallery.com/vpai-smart-security-solar-ip-camera/

About VIA Technologies, Inc.

VIA Technologies, Inc is a global leader in the development of highly-integrated embedded platform and system solutions for AI, IoT, computer vision, autonomous vehicle, healthcare, and smart city applications. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, VIA's global network links the high-tech centers of the US, Europe and Asia. Its customer base includes the many world's leading hi-tech, telecommunications, consumer electronics industry brand names. www.viatech.com

Disclaimer

VIA Technologies Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 10:50:09 UTC
