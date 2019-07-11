VIAS : Inc. Becomes a Global Entity Providing Customer Centric, Quality Service With Expertise, Experience, and Innovation – With Its Presence Now in India

Virtual Integrated Analytics Solutions, Inc. (VIAS), a Value Solutions Platinum Partner of Dassault Systèmes, has announced that it has expanded to India as an authorized Reseller of Dassault Systèmes software solutions portfolio.

Since launching in the USA in 2016, VIAS has been bringing leading edge software, implementation and training, and engineering services to provide custom solutions for a multitude of industries and clients who are at the cutting edge of innovation. They have been recognized by Dassault Systèmes as industry leaders in the sales and support of DS solutions including SIMULIA, CATIA, DELMIA, ENOVIA, and 3DEXPERIENCE.

VIAS India Private Limited, being a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of Dassault Systèmes India, is all set to deliver software solutions for PLM, engineering, manufacturing, and simulation applications to all industries thereby enabling them to innovate and perform better. This partnership shall provide engineering analysis and design solutions to a variety of industries including aerospace & defense, marine and offshore, transportation, hi-tech, consumer packaged goods, energy, and life sciences.

“Thanks to our customers, we are humbly honored to have substantially grown the VIAS brand in North America in a short time and are confident to repeat the same success in India by following our core values of providing customized, innovative, and cost-effective solutions. I am excited that our highly technical team of experts in India is fully prepared to support our India customers with the latest software and simulation technology. Also, with two great teams across the globe we look forward to helping all our customers with high quality but cost-conscious solutions.” Burak Ozturk – President.

“VIAS strives to maintain a great team of experienced experts covering Multiphysics and multi-industry solutions. Now we can bring round the clock, quality service to our global clientele including support from a great Offshore Technical Team for our clients’ long-term project needs.” Arindam Chakraborty – Managing Partner, VP of Advanced Engineering.

“Through our partnership with VIAS, we are excited to have the opportunity to provide PLM Services to the India market and our customers worldwide. We will be able to complement VIAS’ services and sales offerings by providing world-class PLM services from our experienced and talented India based office. Market and operational efficiencies will allow us to take advantage of lower cost resources which will result in lower overall costs while still achieving excellent results.” Marc Young – President, XLM Solutions – A VIAS Strategic PLM Partner.

About: VIAS is a Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner providing engineering analysis and design solutions using virtual experience and data analytics in a variety of industries including Aerospace & Defense, Marine and Offshore, Transportation, Hi-Tech, Consumer Packaged Goods, Energy, and Life Sciences. The VIAS team has decades of combined experience solving clients’ complex problems with their software, training, and consulting expertise. With a consultative approach we help our clients with product design and development, troubleshooting, and gaining physics-based insight through numerical solution. Additionally, VIAS is a Certified Education Partner of Dassault Systèmes and is authorized to provide training for many DS solutions.

