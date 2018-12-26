Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VIB Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock : Announcement on relocation of VIB Tan Mai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 10:35am CET

VIB would like to inform you that: To improve our service quality and better meet customers' needs, from 24/12/2018 VIB Tan Mai was officially relocated at No.864-866 Pham Van Thuan street, Tan Mai ward, Bien Hoa city, Dong Nai province.

Located in the new location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB Tan Mai will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers banking with the branch.

For any inquiries, please contact:
Vietnam International Bank (VIB) - VIB Tan Mai
Add: No.864-866 Pham Van Thuan street, Tan Mai ward, Bien Hoa city, Dong Nai province.
Tel: 02518822626 Fax : 02518822627

Call our 24/7 customer service: 1800 8180

Disclaimer

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 09:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau
PU
11:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Marotta rings the changes as crisis-hit Inter tackle Napoli
AQ
11:22aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : 5-year jail terms sought for ex-TEPCO execs over nuclear crisis
AQ
11:22aJapan's MUFG picks core bank unit head as CEO in management reshuffle
RE
11:20aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2018/2019
PU
11:20aSINGHAIYI : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
11:17aGlobal Automotive Actuators Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Active Suspension Systems to Drive Growth | Technavio
BU
11:16aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows Utilities Are Projected to Spend Nearly $100 Billion on Networking and Communications Equipment and Services over the Next Decade
BU
11:14aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Former Sinochem chief sentenced to 12 years for graft - state media
RE
11:09aOil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
2PRIVATE BUYERS OF IRAN CRUDE HAD NO PROBLEMS EXPORTING IT: oil minister
3MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
4JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
5KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.