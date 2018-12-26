VIB Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock : Announcement on relocation of VIB Tan Mai

VIB would like to inform you that: To improve our service quality and better meet customers' needs, from 24/12/2018 VIB Tan Mai was officially relocated at No.864-866 Pham Van Thuan street, Tan Mai ward, Bien Hoa city, Dong Nai province.

Located in the new location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB Tan Mai will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers banking with the branch.

For any inquiries, please contact:

Vietnam International Bank (VIB) - VIB Tan Mai

Add: No.864-866 Pham Van Thuan street, Tan Mai ward, Bien Hoa city, Dong Nai province.

Tel: 02518822626 Fax : 02518822627

Call our 24/7 customer service: 1800 8180