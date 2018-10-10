VIB Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock : officially takes part in APEC Symposium on Fintech and Supply Chain Finance

Ms. Vuong Thi Huyen, Deputy General Manager and Head of Wholesale Banking Division in Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank, also known as VIB, has delivered a presentation and joined discussion section on APEC Symposium on Fintech and Supply Chain Finance last week. The conference was held by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (Vietnam), APEC Business Advisory Council and International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Ha Noi, aiming to share useful information for businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in supporting industry. VIB is the only bank being invited to deliver presentation and discussion at the meeting.

The symposium was participated by local and foreign experts, focusing on some outstanding issues, including the development of supporting industry in Vietnam, the challenges and the role of financial services in developing supporting industry in Vietnam, especially for SMEs; financial demands and ways of using financial services of enterprises in supporting industry, financial institutions' capacity to meet the demands; essential reforms on financial infrastructure, policies and regulations to provide better services to supporting industry; the role of financial regulators, ministries and associations in developing financial services for supporting industry.

As a speaker at the symposium, Ms. Vuong Thi Huyen proposed solutions for supporting industry such as: Increasing co-operation between lead firms and SMEs which are suppliers in the ecosystem; Improving production capacity and increasing labor productivity of enterprises by providing training; Providing technical assistance to improve quality of products and services, lower production costs, transparentize financial reports and information announcement; Promoting cooperation between lead firms, suppliers and financial institutions, hence, role of relevant ministries and IFC in connecting lead firms and supply chain with financial institutions is extremely necessary.

In addition, Ms Huyen also introduced some products and financial solutions which are being provided by VIB to boost efficiency, optimize costs for enterprises in supply chain, such as short-term loans, supply-chain finance through online platform, medium and long-term loans, bonds, M&A consulting, structuring finance for enterprises, FX and trade finance.

Previously, Ms. Vuong Thi Huyen was the only representative of Vietnam to deliver presentation and discussion at SME Banking Asia Summit 2016 in Singapore.