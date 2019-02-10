VICS ACQUISITION, LLC RECALLS CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2019 – VICS Acquisition, LLC, a Harlingen, Texas, establishment, is recalling approximately 99,975 pounds of chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain eggs, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label.







The happi foodi Bloody Mary Inspired Chicken, Southeast Grocers Brand Marsala Chicken and Southeast Grocers Brand Mediterranean Herb Chicken items were produced from Aug. 7 through Oct.15, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:







1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “happi foodi BLOODY MARY INSPIRED CHICKEN” with lot codes 14528 and 15092 and use by dates of March 2, 2020 and April 15, 2020.



1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “SE Grocers MARSALA CHICKEN” with lot codes 14177 and 14532 and use by dates of Feb. 8, 2020 and March 3, 2020.



1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “SE Grocers MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HERB CHICKEN” with lot codes 14145 and 14531 and use by dates of Feb. 7, 2020 and March 4, 2020.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-34622” on the product packaging. The happi foodi items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and the Southeast Grocers Brand products were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.







A company that VICS Acquisition, LLC co-packs for discovered the problem on Feb. 8, 2019 during a label review. FSIS was notified on Feb. 9, 2019.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Gary Laney, vice president of product innovation and quality for WaffleWaffle, LLC at 201-559-9806. Members of the media can contact Deb Corley, media relations director at WaffleWaffle at 201-559-9801.







Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.



