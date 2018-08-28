VIDEO: Beloved School Bus Driver Ms. Betty has been busing students to school for over four decades

Betty Summers, fondly known to many as Ms. Betty just started her forty-fourth year busing students to school for Folsom Cordova Unified School District.

The first day of school was like many for Ms. Betty over the years, she starts her day at 3:15 a.m. She has breakfast and makes her lunch, then heads off to the busyard to be at her shift by 6:00 a.m. In her current route she buses students to Navigator Elementary and Mitchell Middle Schools. You'll hear her often greeting students on the bus, as they get on and off and telling them to make sure their seatbelts are fastened.

Before Ms. Betty was a bus driver, she used to babysit for parents that worked in her neighborhood, she's been able to continue her passion of working with children as a school bus driver. What has kept her going all these years as a bus driver is that she truly enjoys working with children and driving a bus, she says she's great at double clutching and the first bus she drove purred like a kitty. She's welcomed and trained many new bus drivers over the years.

What Ms. Betty enjoys most about her job is being able to make a difference in the lives of children. Her goal every school year is to help shy children come out of their shells and to be the friendly face and person they talk to.