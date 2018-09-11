VIDEO: Cypress Development Corp. Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Donald Mosher, VP of Corporate Development for Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) (OTCMKTS:CYDVF) discusses the recent positive preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Listen and hear why this particular project may be much more economic than the lithium brine projects in the region and elsewhere around the globe.



To view the Video Audio, please visit:

http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/94577/Cypress







Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) (OTCMKTS:CYDVF) is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-held Clayton Valley Lithium Project in the State of Nevada, U.S.A.



Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project is located immediately east of Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Recent exploration by Cypress has discovered an extensive deposit of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the brine field. With mineralization tested by drilling over a seven-kilometer trend, the size of the deposit makes Clayton Valley a premier target that has the potential to impact the future of lithium production in North America.



Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 61.3 million shares issued and outstanding.



