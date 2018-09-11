Log in
VIDEO: Cypress Development Corp. Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada

09/11/2018 | 06:15am CEST
Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Donald Mosher, VP of Corporate Development for Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) (OTCMKTS:CYDVF) discusses the recent positive preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Listen and hear why this particular project may be much more economic than the lithium brine projects in the region and elsewhere around the globe.

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/94577/Cypress



About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) (OTCMKTS:CYDVF) is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-held Clayton Valley Lithium Project in the State of Nevada, U.S.A.

Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project is located immediately east of Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Recent exploration by Cypress has discovered an extensive deposit of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the brine field. With mineralization tested by drilling over a seven-kilometer trend, the size of the deposit makes Clayton Valley a premier target that has the potential to impact the future of lithium production in North America.

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 61.3 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP), visit our website at http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Cypress Development Corp.
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

For further information contact:
Don Myers
Cypress Development Corp.
Director, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-639-3851
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

Ellis Martin
Editor
E:martinreports@gmail.com
T: +1-310-430-1388
www.ellismartinreport.com

