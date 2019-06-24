Log in
VIDEO: Ellis Martin Report: California Gold Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:CFGMF) Gold Exploration and Hemp Seed Propagation in California

06/24/2019 | 09:35pm EDT
Gold Exploration and Hemp Seed Propagation in California

Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Vishal Gupta, the President and CEO of California Gold Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:CFGMF) (CNSX:CGM). Mr. Gupta is a Professional Geologist having had experience working with numerous junior exploration and development stage mining companies.

Most recently he worked as an equity research analyst covering junior mining companies for Toronto-based financial institutions including Dundee Capital Markets, Fraser Mackenzie and Global Financial where he conducted independent technical due diligence on several exploration and resource development programs throughout North, Central and South America.

California Gold Mining is focused on continued development of a high-quality gold resource on its 100%-owned Fremont Property in Mariposa County, California. The Property consists of an entirely private and patented land package totaling 3,351 acres of historically producing gold mines, with a state highway, PG&E electric substation and abundant water present on the Property itself.

The Company is also pursuing establishing a greenhouse-based propagation of high-CBD industrial hemp seed on the Fremont Property, the cash flow from which could be used to continue development of its gold business, with less dilution for shareholders.

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/98366/CGM



About California Gold Mining Inc.:

California Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFGMF) (CNSX:CGM) is focused on continued development of a high-quality gold resource on its 100%-owned Fremont Property in Mariposa County, California. The property consists of an entirely private and patented land package totaling 3,351 acres of historically producing gold mines, with a state highway, PG&E electric substation and abundant water present on the property itself. The property lies within California's prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt that has produced over 50 million oz of gold. The Company purchased the property in March 2013.

The Company is also investigating establishing greenhouse-based propagation of high-CBD industrial hemp seed on the Fremont Property, the cash flow from which could be used to continue development of its gold business, with less dilution for shareholders. The Company's technical report in respect of the Fremont Property prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.caligold.ca.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

California Gold Mining Inc.
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

For further information contact:
Vishal Gupta, President & CEO
Tel.: 647-977-9267 x333 
Website: www.caligold.ca

The Ellis Martin Report
T: +1-310-430-1388
E: martinreports@gmail.com
WWW: www.ellismartinreport.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
