VIDEO: Ellis Martin Report: California Gold Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:CFGMF) Gold Exploration and Hemp Seed Propagation in California

Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Vishal Gupta, the President and CEO of California Gold Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:CFGMF) (CNSX:CGM). Mr. Gupta is a Professional Geologist having had experience working with numerous junior exploration and development stage mining companies.



Most recently he worked as an equity research analyst covering junior mining companies for Toronto-based financial institutions including Dundee Capital Markets, Fraser Mackenzie and Global Financial where he conducted independent technical due diligence on several exploration and resource development programs throughout North, Central and South America.



California Gold Mining is focused on continued development of a high-quality gold resource on its 100%-owned Fremont Property in Mariposa County, California. The Property consists of an entirely private and patented land package totaling 3,351 acres of historically producing gold mines, with a state highway, PG&E electric substation and abundant water present on the Property itself.



The Company is also pursuing establishing a greenhouse-based propagation of high-CBD industrial hemp seed on the Fremont Property, the cash flow from which could be used to continue development of its gold business, with less dilution for shareholders.



