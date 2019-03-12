Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VIDEO: Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBDF) Reports Drill Results from Reconnaissance Drilling to the West of the Dixie Hinge Zone at its 100% Owned Dixie Project in the Red Lake District of Ontario

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 12:05am EDT
Reports Drill Results from Reconnaissance Drilling

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Great Bear Resources (the "Company" or "Great Bear") (CVE:GBR) (OTCMKTS:GTBDF) reported drill results from reconnaissance drilling to the west of the Dixie Hinge Zone ("DHZ") at its 100% owned Dixie Project in the Red Lake District of Ontario, and acquisition of new district properties covering additional gold mineralization targets.

Two exploratory drill fences were completed 150 metres and 400 metres west of the current DHZ drilling, along the D2 fold axis that is interpreted to be a significant gold control, using the recently added second drill rig as shown on Figure 1. All 5 of 5 drill holes intersected gold mineralization. Highlights include:

31.40 g/t gold over 0.70 metres within a 2.70 metre interval of 8.70 g/t gold at only 64 metres vertical depth.

Multiple gold-bearing veins were intersected in 2 of the 5 drill holes.

The newly discovered gold veins may comprise significant strike length extensions to the DHZ vein system or may be new gold zones; further drilling is required.

The second drill rig continues to drill test new targets across the Dixie property.

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/96555/GBR



About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About Great Bear Resources Ltd.:

Great Bear's (CVE:GBR) (OTCMKTS:GTBDF) flagship Dixie property is located approximately 15 minutes' drive along Highway 105 from downtown Red Lake, Ontario. The Red Lake mining district has produced over 30,000,000 ounces of gold and is one of the premier mining districts in Canada, benefitting from major active mining operations including the Red Lake Gold Mine of Goldcorp Inc., plus modern infrastructure and a skilled workforce. The Dixie property covers a drill and geophysically defined 10-kilometre gold mineralized structure similar to that hosting other producing gold mines in the district. In addition, Great Bear is also earning a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen, Pakwash, Dedee and Sobel properties, which cover regionally significant gold-controlling structures and prospective geology. All of Great Bear's Red Lake projects are accessible year-round through existing roads.

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Red Lake Ontario. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to SGS Canada Inc. in Red Lake, Ontario, and Activation Laboratories in Ancaster Ontario, both of which are accredited mineral analysis laboratories, for analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 3.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Selected samples with visible gold are also analyzed with a standard 1kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Great Bear's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.



Source:

The Ellis Martin Report
Great Bear Resources Ltd.



Contact:

The Ellis Martin Report
T: +1-310-430-1388
E: martinreports@gmail.com
WWW: www.ellismartinreport.com

Mr. Knox Henderson
Investor Relations
Great Bear Resources
1020-800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6
Tel: 604-646-8354
Fax: 604-646-4526
khenderson@greatbearresources.ca

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27aBOEING : Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher ahead of Brexit vote
AQ
01:26aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHPS' H-100 Gas Turbine Gains Momentum with Multiple Qualifications
AQ
01:24aIndonesia's Lippo Karawaci to raise $1 billion in funding, appoints new CEO - statement
RE
01:21aKING RIVER CAPITAL : Announces Successful First Fund Closing, Investments in Two Start-Ups
BU
01:17aBOEING : Ethiopian Airlines, China CAA, Others Ground B737-800Max After Crashes
AQ
01:10aOverland-Tandberg RDX Removable Disk System complies to FIPS 140-2 standard
GL
01:07aNISSAN MOTOR : Ghosn 'disappointed' at ban from Nissan meeting, wants to fulfil duties
RE
01:06aEMIRATES NBD BANK : Dubai construction sector notes growth in February 2019
AQ
01:06aINTERSERVE : UAE unit of UK's cash-strapped Interserve wins $12m Adnoc work
AQ
01:06aMOHAMED ALABBAR : E-currency a 'leap' in Emaar's digital evolution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. to mandate design changes on Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crashes
4TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk shoots down U.S. regulator's complaint about his Tesla tweet
5Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.