VIDEO: Stockhead 90 Seconds with CEO Martin Dillon

Low- and middle-income countries have limited resources available to support the infrastructure necessary to meet the screening targets set out by the World Health Organisation in its draft cervical cancer elimination strategy. TruScreen can support these regions given its device is portable, easy to use and does not require a supporting laboratory infrastructure.
Watch TruScreen CEO Martin Dillon speak with Stockhead at the AusBiotech Conference about its market opportunity: https://bit.ly/2qqz9El
Disclaimer
TruScreen Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 23:09:08 UTC