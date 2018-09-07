Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VIDEO: Travis Perkins Head of IR Graeme Barnes Featured in OTCQX Video Series

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 10:22pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Travis Perkinsplc (OTCQX: TPRKY) Head of IR Graeme Barnes Moreira was interviewed by OTC Markets Group (OTCQX: OTCM) in its prominent OTCQX® Video Series. The series features interviews with senior executives of OTCQX companies as they showcase their businesses and investment profiles.

In the interview, Head of IR Graeme Barnes discusses:

  • Travis Perkins'growth expectations as a leading UK distributor of building supplies
  • How the company differentiates itself from its competitors
  • IR efforts and a global approach to sharing the company's story with both UK and North American investors since trading on the OTCQX Market

To watch the complete interview, visit OTC Markets Group's YouTube page at:
https://youtu.be/Ldao3gp02xs

About Travis Perkinsplc

Travis Perkinsplc is the UK's leading supplier of materials to the building and construction and home improvement markets. The Group operates 20+ businesses from over 2,000 sites across the UK and employs approximately 28,000 people. With a proud heritage that can be traced back over 200 years, our employees are continuing that tradition by working with our customers to build better, together.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

The information contained in this press release and in the video to which it refers is provided 'as is' for educational and informational purposes only and should not serve as the basis for any trading or investing decisions. OTC Markets Group makes no representations and disclaims all express, implied and statutory warranties of any kind to any viewer or third party. Neither OTC Markets Group nor any of its affiliates makes any endorsement of any particular company, security, product or financial strategy, and nothing contained in this video should be construed as investment advice. Investors should undertake their own diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-travis-perkins-head-of-ir-graeme-barnes-featured-in-otcqx-video-series-300708931.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 20:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:03pCOBALT BLOCKCHAIN INC. : Terminates LOI with Noble Mineral Exploration Ltd.
AQ
11:03pCRITEO : Can Still Buy Facebook Inventory After Change in Partner Status
DJ
11:02pBREWIN DOLPHIN : beefs up city arm
AQ
11:02pAIR ASIA : Vision-Box closes major deal with Bangalore International Airport Limited
AQ
11:02pICT : Best foot forward for kick ict group's ambitious growth plans
AQ
11:01pTrump ups ante on China, threatens duties on nearly all its imports
RE
11:01pGABRIELL COM NPV : Gabriella's Kitchen Announces Financial and Operating Results for Second Quarter 2018
AQ
11:01pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : MDA's satellite antennas and subsystems to expand access in two tele-communications programs
PR
11:01pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : MDA's satellite antennas and subsystems to expand access in two tele-communications programs
AQ
11:01pWHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC. : Announces Quarterly Distribution
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
3Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.