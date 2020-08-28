Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

VIETNAM AUGUST CONSUMER PRICES UP 3.18% Y/Y - STATISTICS OFFICE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 10:05pm EDT

VIETNAM AUGUST CONSUMER PRICES UP 3.18% Y/Y - STATISTICS OFFICE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aBlackRock gets regulators' approval to set up China mutual fund unit
RE
12:13aParty election to pick PM Abe's successor around Sept. 15, media say
RE
08/28Fed policymakers do their own math on 'average' inflation
RE
08/28WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Value bulls bang drum for cheap stock resurgence on Fed, vaccine hopes
RE
08/28Vietnam jan-aug industrial production index up 2.2% y/y - statistics office
RE
08/28Vietnam august exports likely up 2.5% y/y to $26.5 billion - statistics office
RE
08/28Vietnam august industrial production index down 0.6% y/y - statistics office
RE
08/28Vietnam august consumer prices up 3.18% y/y - statistics office
RE
08/28Vietnam august trade surplus likely widens to $3.5 billion from $2.8 billion surplus in july - statistics office
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Walmart ad revenue could quickly jump if TikTok bid succeeds
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Triller says made $20 billion bid with Centricus for TikTok assets
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : terminates 'Fortnite' creator's App Store account as lawsuit proceeds
4NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. : AMENDED: Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2020
5TESLA, INC. : One of the Brains Behind Tesla Found a New Way to -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group