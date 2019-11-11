VIEWRAY 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ViewRay, Inc. - VRAY

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ViewRay, Inc. (NasdaqGS: VRAY), if they purchased the Company’s shares between March 15, 2019 and August 8, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of ViewRay and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-vray/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 12, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

On August 8, 2019, post-market, ViewRay disclosed disappointing 2Q2019 results including a net loss of $30.8 million, declining levels of orders and backlog and other operational issues and also announced significant cuts to full fiscal year 2019 guidance. On this news, the price of ViewRay’s shares plummeted by more than 50% on unusually high trading volume.

The case is Corwin v. ViewRay, Inc., 19-cv-2115.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms.

