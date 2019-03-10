VIN Safety: Is it Safe to Give Out My Motorcycle VIN?

Is it safe to give out my VIN for my motorcycle?

This is a common question heard when it comes to online vehicle and motorcycle sales. 'Is it ok to give out a VIN number?' The short answer is yes. It absolutely is okay to give out your motorcycle's VIN online, especially when you are selling it.

There are very important condition and history checks that a buyer (RumbleOn included) will want to conduct on your motorcycle, and the only way this can be done officially is by providing a VIN. We learn about the bike's make and model as well as ensuring it has never been stolen or missing. All of these factors can affect when or if a bike can be sold.

What is a VIN report for a motorcycle?

A Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is like a fingerprint for your motorcycle. They are unique identification sequences affixed to every car, truck, motorcycle, or trailer manufactured after 1981. VINs are designed to keep track of ownership changes, problems or updates, and locate stolen vehicles.

While the VIN is unique and relevant to your vehicle, it is not like a Social Security Number or a Credit Card Number. Instead, the VIN is merely a collection of letters and numbers that identify the following information:

- World manufacturer identifier: the region in which the manufacturer is located such as the United States, Canada, etc.

- Motorcycle attributes: the type, model, style, etc.

- Identifiers: traits that are unique to the individual vehicle in question, options installed, engine, etc.

- Model year: the year the motorcycle was made.

- Plant code: specific plant where the motorcycle was assembled.

For more information about the VIN, check out this infographic that details what is contained in a motorcycle VIN, and the Code of Federal Regulations, Title 49, Chapter V, Part 565.

Get the most out of your trade in, and get a motorcycle shipped for free!

Sell a motorcycle for cash or trade in any vehicle online with RumbleOn. We'll ship your motorcycle for free!

Can someone steal my motorcycle if they have the VIN?

There is a common misconception that the VIN could be used to create duplicate keys for your bike, or otherwise be used in

. While there is a particular type of scam where VIN thieves will register vehicles with a stolen number, as long as you have the proper paperwork to prove ownership, etc., there should never be a problem verifying ownership. Simply put, it's not much easier for someone to steal your motorcycle with the VIN than it is to physically steal it in person.

DMV.org has more about VIN fraud here.

Think of it this way, on most vehicles, the VIN is located in a place where it is easily seen by the public (such as parking cops and meter maids), and anyone can walk up to your motorcycle or car and see the VIN. Supplying your VIN to a prospective buyer online is no more dangerous than parking your bike in public where anybody could copy the VIN, themselves. Motorcycle dealers will gladly post the vehicle's identification number along with its advertisement on the web.

This merely is for transparency and ensuring the customer a bike's history is legitimate.

What is the VIN used for, then?

Primarily, the vehicle identification number is used in a VIN check, or motorcycle VIN lookup, against a database and read relevant service information and a detailed vehicle history report. The VIN shows if the motorcycle has been in any major accidents, what work has been done on parts (if any), and the date of the last inspection. The VIN cannot reveal personal information such as the owner's name, address, etc. Some alternative services, such as CarFax, could make it possible to research this information, but the series of numbers and letters in the VIN itself does not reveal these details.

It is nothing more than a combination of numbers and letters identifying the details of a bike, not the owner. For most motorcycles, the VIN is located on the steering neck or the motor near the bottom of the cylinders. If you still can't locate it, try contacting the manufacturer or dealer.

Really, giving your VIN to a prospective buyer online doesn't mean you're providing any more information than today's fifth graders can find on their own through Google or Facebook, those savvy little cyber punks...

Bottom line: It's safe to sell a motorcycle online with RumbleOn.

Now that you feel more comfortable with the idea of doing a motorcycle VIN lookup, RumbleOn is a safe and secure way to sell a motorcycle online or trade in for a new one! RumbleOn is the easiest and best place to sell a motorcycle online for free. Get cash for your Harley, Kawasaki, Honda, or any type of powersport vehicle. Visit RumbleOn today and get a cash offer in 15 minutes or less!

