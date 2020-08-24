Log in
VIP Community Services : to Host Fundraising Virtual Tribute

08/24/2020 | 10:01am EDT

BRONX, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite COVID-19's impact on Bronx organizations and residents, local nonprofit VIP Community Services (VIP) has continuously provided health services to area residents without fail. VIP will hold a virtual fundraiser on October 14, bolstering their ability to service the Bronx and its residents in need.

The event, "VIP Community Services: A Fundraising Virtual Tribute," will honor the following New Yorkers who have made a tremendous impact in health care:

  • Honoree: Pat Wang, JD, President and CEO of Healthfirst
  • VIP Community Builder Award: Diego Ponieman, MD, of SOMOS Community Care
  • Political Impact Award: New York State Assembly Member Michael A. Blake

"Pat Wang, Diego Ponieman, and Assembly Member Michael Blake continue to uplift the community and ensure much-needed care goes to those most in need," said Debbian Fletcher-Blake, APRN, FNP, CEO of VIP Community Services. "We're grateful for the opportunity to honor them and highlight their extraordinary achievements."

During the event, attendees will hear inspiring firsthand accounts from VIP clients who have undertaken amazing journeys. A number of prominent musicians will perform, including multi-platinum artist Tommy James and students from the local Upbeat NYC school, and attendees will hear from actress and Bronx native Rachel Ticotin.

"I view this event as much more than a fundraiser. It's an opportunity to gather together, share stories of hope, and embrace our shared vision of a healthy Bronx," said Amanda Heron-Parsons, MD, MBA, Board Chair of VIP Community Services.

To learn more, register, or sign up for advertising/sponsorship opportunities, click here.

About VIP Community Services

VIP Community Services was founded in 1974 on the belief that people can become self-sufficient and transform their communities into safe, thriving neighborhoods. Our person-centered philosophy respects individuals and tailors treatment to best serve their needs. We work to successfully house individuals and families, treat addiction, and provide physical and mental wellness. VIP Community Services is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC). For more information, visit www.vipservices.org.

As an essential provider, VIP has provided critical services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has partnered with elected officials including Assemblyman Blake and Councilmember Salamanca to provide food to Bronx residents. VIP was among a group of organizations tapped by Mayor de Blasio to provide free COVID-19 testing, in partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vip-community-services-to-host-fundraising-virtual-tribute-301116541.html

SOURCE VIP Community Services


© PRNewswire 2020
