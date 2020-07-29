Log in
VIPKid : Named to Fast Company's Second Annual List Of The 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

07/29/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

VIPKid comes in at #53 on list of 100 companies

Fast Company today announced its second annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. VIPKid, one of the world’s largest online education technology companies, came in at #53 for its global workplace culture that nurtures innovation.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 900 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2020 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

“VIPKid’s innovations in online teaching and learning have reduced barriers to education, built global connections through cross-cultural exchange and created growth opportunities for an empowered community of passionate teachers who use our platform,” said Erika Louie, U.S. HR Director, VIPKid. “Our mission driven workplace culture in our corporate offices nurtures innovators. We’ve always encouraged and promoted innovative projects internally—from establishing a seamless teaching platform to developing adaptive learning curriculums that fit diverse learning styles for all students —which has enabled VIPKid to grow its global classroom.”

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2020

ABOUT VIPKID

VIPKid is a global education technology company that connects children with the world’s best teachers for real-time online education. VIPKid’s mission is to inspire and empower every child for the future. VIPKid envisions a global classroom that empowers students and teachers through personalized learning, connects cultures across the world and ignites a passion for lifelong learning. It believes that education is not one-size-fits-all, rather, all students are unique and the world is within their reach when connected with great teachers capable of personalizing learning and sparking curiosity. Founded in 2013 and formally launched in 2014, VIPKid has become China’s market-leading online education startup, attracting investment from Tencent, Coatue Management, Sequoia Capital, Sinovation Ventures, Yunfeng Capital, Matrix Partners, Learn Capital, Northern Light VC and Bryant Stibel, among others. The VIPKid platform currently connects over 700,000 students with 100,000 teachers based in the U.S. and Canada.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is one of the world's leading business media brands, with an editorial focus on innovation with deep emphasis on creativity, technology, social impact, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.


© Business Wire 2020
