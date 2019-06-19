VIPKid :'s Cindy Mi Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2019, Continuing a Year of Accolades for the Company

VIPKid, a global education technology company, today announced that Founder and CEO Cindy Mi has won a Glassdoor award honoring the Top CEOs in 2019. Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights leaders that have the highest approval ratings on Glassdoor.

Among the chief executives recognized, Mi received an impressive approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews that VIPKid teachers, who offer their services on VIPKid’s platform, shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

“It is a privilege to be recognized as part of this tremendous group of highly accomplished leaders, but even more humbling to have the appreciation from teachers. I am continuously in awe of the global classroom we’ve built and I am energized knowing that we’re united by a shared mission to inspire and empower every child for the future,” said Mi.

“Glassdoor’s Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer.

When submitting reviews on Glassdoor, reviewers are asked to rate various factors about their experience, including their overall satisfaction and other attributes like senior leadership. Among the approximately 900,000 CEOs reviewed on Glassdoor, Mi ranks in the top 100 with an 87% approval rating.

Glassdoor’s Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

This recognition follows a long list of other 2019 accolades. VIPKid has also been named one of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work, BrandZ’s Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands, Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies for the second year in a row and one of FlexJobs’ Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs. Additionally, VIPKid was recently recognized by SIIA’s CODiE Awards as a Finalist for Best Virtual Learning Solution. This year Mi has also been recognized by Crunchbase as #1 on the list of 50 Female Entrepreneurs Everyone Should Know and was a recipient of the ASU + GSV Summit 2019 Power of Women Award.

For the complete list of all Glassdoor Top CEOs winners in 2019, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-LST_KQ0,8.htm

About VIPKid

VIPKid is a global education technology company that connects children with the world’s best teachers for real-time online English immersion learning. VIPKid’s mission is to inspire and empower every child for the future. VIPKid envisions a global classroom that empowers students and teachers through personalized learning, connects cultures across the world and ignites a passion for lifelong learning. It believes that education is not one-size-fits-all, rather, all students are unique and the world is within their reach when connected with great teachers capable of personalizing learning and sparking curiosity.

Founded in 2013 and formally launched in 2014, VIPKid has become China’s market-leading online education startup, attracting investment from Tencent, Coatue Management, Sequoia Capital, Sinovation Ventures, Yunfeng Capital, Matrix Partners, Learn Capital, Northern Light VC and Bryant Stibel, among others. The VIPKid platform currently connects over 600,000 paying students with over 70,000 teachers in the US and Canada.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

