VIQTOR DAVIS : Launched with the Acquisition of Simplxr

To form the first Pan-European data service provider

Data service providers Jibes, DataDogs and Entity are to continue trading under the new shared brand name, VIQTOR DAVIS. The combined group guides organisations with their digital transformation and is today further reinforced by the addition of Dutch data science company Simplxr.

Developments in artificial intelligence, robotics and hyperconnectivity continue to accelerate. Digital business has meanwhile become a subject of paramount strategic importance at board level. The demand for data service providers that can support customers with solutions ranging from data management to the design of algorithms and from strategic advice to actual realisation is growing.

VIQTOR DAVIS has been formed to respond to the demand for a single experienced partner to work with customer organisations on the complex issues surrounding a data strategy. The knowledge company has 230 specialists in Europe and the USA, with offices in the Netherlands, the UK and Texas, USA. In addition, it offers managed services from India and Mexico.

Bas Bosma, Managing Director Simplxr: "Decision making is becoming more complex and requires ever shorter cycle time. Learning from data by identifying its inherent value translating this into insights has become a necessity. Everyone talks about improving the customer experience, increasing efficiency and profitability and developing new products and services - all from data. It is essential to operate on the cutting edge of technology, strategy and organisation. Working with our new colleagues we can support customers on all these aspects to improve decision-making and to achieve their business goals."

Both VIQTOR DAVIS and Simplxr have identified that organisations are struggling with the complexity of large scale digital transformation. The coming decade will be characterised by breakthroughs in a number of areas. A new generation of chatbots will intensify the collaboration between man and machine and mixed reality is set to have far-reaching impact. This technology projects digital elements onto its environment. Elements that are of such high quality that they are virtually indistinguishable from reality, and the boundary between reality and virtual fades.

Ivo-Paul Tummers, CEO VIQTOR DAVIS: "Business leaders are beginning to understand what next generation technology will offer. Part of their thinking is to fundamentally re-imagine how to structure and operate their organisations to capitalise on the new opportunities. They must re-consider industry in the same way as a digital native start-up. The need for qualitative data, in the right context, increases. There is clear demand for a service provider who brings together the relevant specialisms and offers a holistic service to support this transformation. We call this data craftsmanship.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005021/en/