VIQTOR DAVIS : Launched with the Acquisition of Simplxr

Data service providers Jibes, DataDogs and Entity are to continue
trading under the new shared brand name, VIQTOR DAVIS. The combined
group guides organisations with their digital transformation and is
today further reinforced by the addition of Dutch data science company
Simplxr.
Developments in artificial intelligence, robotics and hyperconnectivity
continue to accelerate. Digital business has meanwhile become a subject
of paramount strategic importance at board level. The demand for data
service providers that can support customers with solutions ranging from
data management to the design of algorithms and from strategic advice to
actual realisation is growing.
VIQTOR DAVIS has been formed to respond to the demand for a single
experienced partner to work with customer organisations on the complex
issues surrounding a data strategy. The knowledge company has 230
specialists in Europe and the USA, with offices in the Netherlands, the
UK and Texas, USA. In addition, it offers managed services from India
and Mexico.
Bas Bosma, Managing Director Simplxr: "Decision making is becoming
more complex and requires ever shorter cycle time. Learning from data by
identifying its inherent value translating this into insights has become
a necessity. Everyone talks about improving the customer experience,
increasing efficiency and profitability and developing new products and
services - all from data. It is essential to operate on the cutting edge
of technology, strategy and organisation. Working with our new
colleagues we can support customers on all these aspects to improve
decision-making and to achieve their business goals."
Both VIQTOR DAVIS and Simplxr have identified that organisations are
struggling with the complexity of large scale digital transformation.
The coming decade will be characterised by breakthroughs in a number of
areas. A new generation of chatbots will intensify the collaboration
between man and machine and mixed reality is set to have far-reaching
impact. This technology projects digital elements onto its environment.
Elements that are of such high quality that they are virtually
indistinguishable from reality, and the boundary between reality and
virtual fades.
Ivo-Paul Tummers, CEO VIQTOR DAVIS: "Business leaders are
beginning to understand what next generation technology will offer. Part
of their thinking is to fundamentally re-imagine how to structure and
operate their organisations to capitalise on the new opportunities. They
must re-consider industry in the same way as a digital native start-up.
The need for qualitative data, in the right context, increases. There is
clear demand for a service provider who brings together the relevant
specialisms and offers a holistic service to support this
transformation. We call this data craftsmanship.”
