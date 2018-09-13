Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VIRGIN HYPERLOOP ONE SELECTED TO TESTIFY AT UNITED STATES SENATE HEARING IN FIRST-EVER APPEARANCE OF A HYPERLOOP COMPANY BEFORE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEE.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

Washington DC, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Hyperloop One (VHO), the four year-old Los Angeles-based hyperloop technology and industry leader, has been invited to testify before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation at a hearing entitled "Transportation of Tomorrow: Emerging Technologies that Will Move America”.  The occasion marks the first time that a representative from a hyperloop company has been invited to testify before Congress.

0_medium_ColorLogo@2400.png


Mr. Josh Raycroft, Director of Business Strategy at VHO, will discuss innovations in hyperloop transportation that have the potential to improve the safe and efficient movement of people and goods and identify potential Federal policy opportunities to encourage innovation.  His testimony will form part of a general hearing that will examine emerging technologies in the transportation sector across a variety of modes and applications.

The hearing will take place Thursday, September 13, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., in room 253 of the Russell Senate Office Building.

Hyperloop is a new mode of transportation that is ultra-fast, direct, on-demand, autonomous, and connects all forms of transport. Passengers board or cargo is loaded onto the hyperloop vehicle that accelerates gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The vehicle floats above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag. Hyperloop systems can be built on columns or tunneled below ground to avoid dangerous grade crossings and wildlife. It’s fully autonomous and enclosed, eliminating pilot error and weather hazards. It’s safe and clean, with no direct carbon emissions. Speed is not the only way in which hyperloop is different. With hyperloop, there are no timetables. Several pods depart per minute, and the system does not require stops at every station. Riding a hyperloop will be as smooth as riding an elevator, with similar G-forces to rail.

“The U.S. is an ideal market for hyperloop technology and we are thrilled at the levels of interest we have received from such diverse places as Texas, the Midwest corridor from Pittsburgh to Columbus to Chicago; Colorado and Missouri”,  said Josh Giegel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Virgin Hyperloop One.  “We’ve already been testing and improving our technology for the last four years, including building the only full-scale hyperloop system in the world.  At the same, we are aware that for hyperloop to be commercially viable it needs to be safe and reliable –safety is our number one priority.”

Additional Virgin Hyperloop One images can be accessed here.

About Virgin Hyperloop One

Virgin Hyperloop One is the only company in the world that has built a fully operational hyperloop system. Our team has the world's leading experts in engineering, technology, and transport project delivery, working in tandem with global partners and investors to make hyperloop a reality, now. Virgin Hyperloop One is backed by key investors including DP WorldCaspian VC PartnersVirgin GroupSherpa CapitalAbu Dhabi Capital GroupSNCFGE VenturesFormation 8137 VenturesWTI, among others. For more information, visit www.virginhyperloopone.com.

Marcia Christoff
Virgin Hyperloop One
+1-213-718-6279
marcia@hyperloop-one.com

Ryan Kelly
Virgin Hyperloop One
+1-610-442-1896
ryan.kelly@hyperloop-one.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pHARBORONE BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:11pBARS COFF : Megs McLean Joins Thursday Night Football Kickoff Tonight with Baristas White Coffee Following NFL MNF Success
AQ
01:11pGlobal Stocks Buoyed by Fresh Trade Hope Ahead of Central Bank Decisions
DJ
01:10pMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : software licenses and maintenance support
AQ
01:10pG1 THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:10pIntellipharmaceutics Closes US$0.5 Million Convertible Debenture Financing
AQ
01:10pBAUSCH HEALTH : Salix Announces U.S. Launch of PLENVU, the First and Only 1-Liter PEG Bowel Cleansing Preparation for Colonoscopies
AQ
01:10pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Pharmaceutical - Health-Related Quality of Life Maintained with Addition of ERLEADA to Androgen Deprivation Therapy
AQ
01:10pVERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference on September 14
AQ
01:10pOPKO HEALTH : Comments on Continued Nasdaq Halt of Trading of Common Stock
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..
4AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
5UPM-KYMMENE OYJ : UPM KYMMENE OYJ : recognised as the industry's most responsible company in the global Dow Jo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.