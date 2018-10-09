VIS Vanguard International Semiconductor Corpora : Monthly Sales Report - September 2018

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Oct. 9, 2018 ¡V Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 2,643 million for September 2018, representing a 17.41% increase from NT$ 2,251 million of the same month last year. For the period from January to September 2018, accumulated net sales totaled NT$21,223 million.
VIS spokesperson Mr. D.L. Tseng said, ¡§Due to the slight increase of shipment, net sales for September increased around 1.07% compared with NT$ 2,615 million in previous month. Accumulated net sales from January to September 2018 increased around 14.51% compared with NT$ 18,535 million for the same period last year.¡¨
