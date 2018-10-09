Log in
VIS Vanguard International Semiconductor Corpora : Monthly Sales Report - September 2018

10/09/2018 | 09:48am CEST
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Oct. 9, 2018 ¡V Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 2,643 million for September 2018, representing a 17.41% increase from NT$ 2,251 million of the same month last year. For the period from January to September 2018, accumulated net sales totaled NT$21,223 million.

VIS spokesperson Mr. D.L. Tseng said, ¡§Due to the slight increase of shipment, net sales for September increased around 1.07% compared with NT$ 2,615 million in previous month. Accumulated net sales from January to September 2018 increased around 14.51% compared with NT$ 18,535 million for the same period last year.¡¨

Disclaimer

VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 07:47:01 UTC
