VIS Vanguard International Semiconductor Corpora : Quarterly Sales Report - The First Quarter 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 28th, 2020 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated revenue of NT$7,844 million, net income of NT$1,476 million, and EPS of NT$0.89 for the first quarter 2020.

Quarter-over-quarter, the first quarter revenue increased around 6.9 % to NT$7,844 million from NT$7,334 million in previous quarter. Year-over-year, revenue for the first quarter increased around 13.6 %. Gross profit margin for the first quarter was around 31 % and operating profit margin was around 19.2 %.

'As overall customers maintain stable wafer demand, we anticipate a further growing quarter, ' said Amanda Huang, Chief Financial Officer of VIS. Based on the current business outlook; the performance of the second quarter 2020 is expected to be as below:

* Revenue to be between NT$ 8 billion and NT$ 8.4 billion;

* Gross profit margin to be between 31 % and 33 %;

* Operating profit margin to be between 19 % and 21%.

