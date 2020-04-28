VIS Vanguard International Semiconductor Corpora : Quarterly Sales Report - The First Quarter 2020

Log in
Quarterly Sales Report - The First Quarter 2020

04/28/2020 | 04:38am EDT
Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 28th, 2020 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated revenue of NT$7,844 million, net income of NT$1,476 million, and EPS of NT$0.89 for the first quarter 2020.

Quarter-over-quarter, the first quarter revenue increased around 6.9 % to NT$7,844 million from NT$7,334 million in previous quarter. Year-over-year, revenue for the first quarter increased around 13.6 %. Gross profit margin for the first quarter was around 31 % and operating profit margin was around 19.2 %.

'As overall customers maintain stable wafer demand, we anticipate a further growing quarter, ' said Amanda Huang, Chief Financial Officer of VIS. Based on the current business outlook; the performance of the second quarter 2020 is expected to be as below:
* Revenue to be between NT$ 8 billion and NT$ 8.4 billion;
* Gross profit margin to be between 31 % and 33 %;
* Operating profit margin to be between 19 % and 21%.

Disclaimer

VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 08:37:07 UTC
