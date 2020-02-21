VIS Vanguard International Semiconductor Corpora : Quarterly Sales Report – The Fourth Quarter 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan, February 21st, 2020 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated revenue of NT$7,334 million, net income of NT$1,497 million, and EPS of NT$0.91 for the fourth quarter 2019.
Quarter-over-quarter, the fourth quarter revenue increased around 2.9 % to NT$7,334 million, from NT$7,127 million in previous quarter. Year-over-year, revenue for the fourth quarter decreased around 4.8 %. Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was around 36.1 % and operating profit margin was around 24.4 %.
'Due to the completion of VIS Singapore acquisition, we anticipate a further increase of demand from customers.' said Amanda Huang, Chief Financial Officer of VIS. Based on the current business outlook; the performance of the first quarter 2020 is expected to be as below:
* Revenue to be between NT$ 7.5 billion and NT$ 7.9 billion;
* Gross profit margin to be between 29 % and 31 %;
* Operating profit margin to be between 17 % and 19 %.
Disclaimer
VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 07:36:05 UTC