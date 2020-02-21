VIS Vanguard International Semiconductor Corpora : Quarterly Sales Report – The Fourth Quarter 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan, February 21st, 2020 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated revenue of NT$7,334 million, net income of NT$1,497 million, and EPS of NT$0.91 for the fourth quarter 2019.

Quarter-over-quarter, the fourth quarter revenue increased around 2.9 % to NT$7,334 million, from NT$7,127 million in previous quarter. Year-over-year, revenue for the fourth quarter decreased around 4.8 %. Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was around 36.1 % and operating profit margin was around 24.4 %.

'Due to the completion of VIS Singapore acquisition, we anticipate a further increase of demand from customers.' said Amanda Huang, Chief Financial Officer of VIS. Based on the current business outlook; the performance of the first quarter 2020 is expected to be as below:

* Revenue to be between NT$ 7.5 billion and NT$ 7.9 billion;

* Gross profit margin to be between 29 % and 31 %;

* Operating profit margin to be between 17 % and 19 %.