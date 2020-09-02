Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VITALL Delivers Best-In-Class Privacy & Security With Privacy Horizon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Strong Measures Give Peace of Mind when Accessing Personal Health Data

Canadian health and technology leader, Vitall Intelligence Inc. (“VITALL”) empowers its clients with unprecedented access to their complete health records. As part of their commitment to the privacy and security of clients’ personal health data, VITALL announced today their partnership with North American privacy and security expert, Privacy Horizon Inc. (“Privacy Horizon”).

VITALL, the first business of its kind to collate and curate an individual’s entire health journey and make it accessible on their smartphone from anywhere in the world, is devoted to ensuring best-in-class data protection and upholding worldwide privacy legislation. As individuals increasingly seek to monitor and manage their own personal health remotely and as caregivers are increasingly distanced from those for whom they care, ensuring personal health information is both protected and accessible is paramount.

Privacy Horizon, nationally recognized for its privacy and security expertise in the health industry, is providing a comprehensive managed privacy and security services for VITALL that exceeds North American privacy and security regulations and controls. VITALL’s team have worked diligently with Privacy Horizon’s CEO, Patrick Lo, to apply Privacy Horizon’s PHI Framework™, that provides a comprehensive Cybersecurity and Privacy Program. This includes a Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) that helps VITALL manage the privacy risks associated with its new information systems and programs. The PIA provides regulators with assurance of due diligence and clients with the knowledge that their personal health information is protected.

VITALL is disrupting the health care technology industry and we are pleased to apply Privacy Horizon’s tools and methodologies to help VITALL navigate complex privacy regulations on a global scale. Privacy Horizon will support VITALL as it continues to collate and curate otherwise disparate health records from around the world into one seamless health journey,” shared Lo.

About VITALL:

VITALL is a patient-centered health care service that is revolutionizing the health technology sector by creating a platform to successfully acquire individuals’ health records, consolidating their medical history and integrating it with real-time data from fitness and medical devices, securely accessible on any smartphone or computer from anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit vitall.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:43aXINYUAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:42aAT HOME : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:40aCENTRAL OHIO UROLOGY GROUP : First in Region to Offer Micro-Ultrasound for Most Accurate Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
BU
06:38aDeutsche Boerse wants power to name and shame in Wirecard's wake
RE
06:36aAXIATA : Growth Expert, Stjepan Udovicic, takes the saddle as 9mobile's Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
06:35aEQUINOR : Kontraktstildeling for Snøhvit Future-prosjektet
PU
06:35aEurope needs a fully fledged capital markets union – now more than ever
PU
06:35aEQUINOR : Contract award for the Snøhvit Future project
PU
06:35aXINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
06:32aMVC CAPITAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
3AIRBUS SE : Qatar Airways agrees delivery delays with Airbus, still talking to Boeing
4BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : – First-Half 2020 Results
5PHARMASGP HOLDING SE : PHARMASGP HOLDING SE: Sempora market study sees PharmaSGP as the winner in the corona c..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group