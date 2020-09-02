VITALL Delivers Best-In-Class Privacy & Security With Privacy Horizon

Strong Measures Give Peace of Mind when Accessing Personal Health Data

Canadian health and technology leader, Vitall Intelligence Inc. (“VITALL”) empowers its clients with unprecedented access to their complete health records. As part of their commitment to the privacy and security of clients’ personal health data, VITALL announced today their partnership with North American privacy and security expert, Privacy Horizon Inc. (“Privacy Horizon”).

VITALL, the first business of its kind to collate and curate an individual’s entire health journey and make it accessible on their smartphone from anywhere in the world, is devoted to ensuring best-in-class data protection and upholding worldwide privacy legislation. As individuals increasingly seek to monitor and manage their own personal health remotely and as caregivers are increasingly distanced from those for whom they care, ensuring personal health information is both protected and accessible is paramount.

Privacy Horizon, nationally recognized for its privacy and security expertise in the health industry, is providing a comprehensive managed privacy and security services for VITALL that exceeds North American privacy and security regulations and controls. VITALL’s team have worked diligently with Privacy Horizon’s CEO, Patrick Lo, to apply Privacy Horizon’s PHI Framework™, that provides a comprehensive Cybersecurity and Privacy Program. This includes a Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) that helps VITALL manage the privacy risks associated with its new information systems and programs. The PIA provides regulators with assurance of due diligence and clients with the knowledge that their personal health information is protected.

“VITALL is disrupting the health care technology industry and we are pleased to apply Privacy Horizon’s tools and methodologies to help VITALL navigate complex privacy regulations on a global scale. Privacy Horizon will support VITALL as it continues to collate and curate otherwise disparate health records from around the world into one seamless health journey,” shared Lo.

About VITALL:

VITALL is a patient-centered health care service that is revolutionizing the health technology sector by creating a platform to successfully acquire individuals’ health records, consolidating their medical history and integrating it with real-time data from fitness and medical devices, securely accessible on any smartphone or computer from anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit vitall.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005129/en/