VITEC : to Feature IPTV and Digital Signage Platform, HEVC Innovations at IBC2018

VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will showcase the new video wall and media library capabilities of its broadcast-grade EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform, the MGW Ace encode and decode solution, and MGW Diamond, the compact and portable quad-channel HEVC encoder now available within VITEC’s broad HEVC encoding and decoding product portfolio, in stand 7.C34 at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18, in Amsterdam.

VITEC will demonstrate its ecosystem of state-of-the-art HEVC video contribution and distribution solutions with the all-new MGW Diamond encoder, its multiple-award-winning MGW Ace encoder and decoder, and its VITEC Playout Server, a versatile point-to-point HEVC contribution and distribution server. Making its European debut at the IBC2018, the MGW Diamond adds quad-channel HEVC encoding in a compact and portable form factor to the VITEC HEVC family. The all-new VITEC Playout Server provides an efficient platform to manage, capture, preview, and distribute IPTV streams, complementing VITEC’s point-to-point HEVC contribution ecosystem. At the show, VITEC will also demonstrate its latest codec innovation for its MGW Ace encoder and MGW Ace decoder pair, with impressive ultra-low-latency streaming down to 30ms glass-to-glass.

At the show, VITEC will showcase EZ TV's new integrated Media Library capabilities that enables enterprise users, government and military units and sports teams tag, edit, organize, store, and share media files. With seamless integration with EZ TV's IPTV and Signage workflows, video-centric organizations can utilize EZ TV Media Library to streamline processes from live streaming, to recording and archiving, to collaboration and sharing of imagery using powerful search tools — all within a single enterprise-grade user-friendly user interface.

In addition, VITEC will highlight its new series of video wall processors as part of the enterprise-grade EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform. The video wall processors are 100-percent hardware-based; feature low-latency, native playback of IPTV streams up to 4K; and support interactive content, video, and imagery transformations — all managed and scheduled from EZ TV Platforms’ intuitive software. VITEC’s high-performance video wall processors can power up to four discrete video walls and more than 50 displays from a single unit. Advanced features include support for nonstandard layouts and resolutions of TVs and LED walls, edge blending, and eye-catching effects.

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship.

