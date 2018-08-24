VITEC : to Feature IPTV and Digital Signage Platform, HEVC Innovations at IBC2018

VITEC,
a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions,
today announced it will showcase the new video wall and media library
capabilities of its broadcast-grade EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage
Platform, the MGW Ace encode and decode solution, and MGW Diamond, the
compact and portable quad-channel HEVC encoder now available within
VITEC’s broad HEVC encoding and decoding product portfolio, in stand
7.C34 at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18, in Amsterdam.
VITEC will demonstrate its ecosystem of state-of-the-art HEVC video
contribution and distribution solutions with the all-new MGW Diamond
encoder, its multiple-award-winning MGW Ace encoder and decoder, and its
VITEC Playout Server, a versatile point-to-point HEVC contribution and
distribution server. Making its European debut at the IBC2018, the MGW
Diamond adds quad-channel HEVC encoding in a compact and portable form
factor to the VITEC HEVC family. The all-new VITEC Playout Server
provides an efficient platform to manage, capture, preview, and
distribute IPTV streams, complementing VITEC’s point-to-point HEVC
contribution ecosystem. At the show, VITEC will also demonstrate its
latest codec innovation for its MGW Ace encoder and MGW Ace decoder
pair, with impressive ultra-low-latency streaming down to 30ms
glass-to-glass.
At the show, VITEC will showcase EZ TV's new integrated Media Library
capabilities that enables enterprise users, government and military
units and sports teams tag, edit, organize, store, and share media
files. With seamless integration with EZ TV's IPTV and Signage
workflows, video-centric organizations can utilize EZ TV Media Library
to streamline processes from live streaming, to recording and archiving,
to collaboration and sharing of imagery using powerful search tools —
all within a single enterprise-grade user-friendly user interface.
In addition, VITEC will highlight its new series of video wall
processors as part of the enterprise-grade EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage
Platform. The video wall processors are 100-percent hardware-based;
feature low-latency, native playback of IPTV streams up to 4K; and
support interactive content, video, and imagery transformations — all
managed and scheduled from EZ TV Platforms’ intuitive software. VITEC’s
high-performance video wall processors can power up to four discrete
video walls and more than 50 displays from a single unit. Advanced
features include support for nonstandard layouts and resolutions of TVs
and LED walls, edge blending, and eye-catching effects.
More information is available at www.vitec.com.
About VITEC
VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions
provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and
entertainment venues, and houses of worship.
All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or
registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2018 VITEC
