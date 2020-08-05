VIVA Investment Partners : (VIP) to Host 10th Annual FTE Summit in Athens as Greece Renaissance Gains Momentum

Leading Entrepreneurs from Around the World Join VIP Founders in Athens To Share Insight and Uncover New Investment Opportunities

VIVA Investment Partners (VIP), the Swiss private equity firm which hosts the Follow the Entrepreneur (FTE) Investment Campaign and Summit, today announced that it will host the 10th Annual FTE Investor Summit on October 10 – 14, 2020, in Athens, Greece. The Summit will offer leading global investors and entrepreneurs the opportunity to come together to build relationships, to learn about new ecosystems and to identify opportunities in which to invest and grow.

“Greece is the new Golden Child in Europe. Their technology and venture capital ecosystem is maturing and becoming an attractive place for private equity firms to invest in,” said Julie Meyer, Founder & CEO of VIP. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the 10th FTE Summit in Greece, which has not only been able to manage the pandemic better than most, but is also experiencing a rebirth in entrepreneurship and innovation. No one questions remote working anymore, and the opportunity to remotely work in Greece while building a business domiciled elsewhere is one whose time has come.”

The FTE Investor Summit Greece 2020 sponsors will be announced in early September and will include some of the biggest firms in the country.

Held at the Four Seasons Astir Palace in Athens, Greece, the FTE Investor Summit Greece 2020 will welcome more than 200 multi-family offices (MFOs), sovereign wealth funds (SWs), high net worth individuals (HNWIs), venture capital firms (VCs) and corporate investors to share insight, inspiration, intelligence, and networking.

“The FTE Investor Summit Greece 2020 will enable entrepreneurs to showcase their plans for the redesign of the world post-COVID,” said Rene Eichenberger, Chairman of VIVA Investment Partners. “The investors who come each year are from more than 40 countries all with a common goal – to better understand and manage the impact of their capital, networks and time.”

In addition to the live event in Athens, FTE is hosting the Summit’s Live Stream, which will enable thousands of investors from around the world to participate virtually. To date, the community has reached more than 2,000 delegates with 50,000 tuning into the FTE Live Stream in years past. The organization has a sole focus of idea-based intelligence and is not selling financial service products.

The FTE Briefing series offers interested parties and confirmed participants an early preview of the themes addressed at the FTE Summit.

