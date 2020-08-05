Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VIVA Investment Partners : (VIP) to Host 10th Annual FTE Summit in Athens as Greece Renaissance Gains Momentum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Leading Entrepreneurs from Around the World Join VIP Founders in Athens To Share Insight and Uncover New Investment Opportunities

VIVA Investment Partners (VIP), the Swiss private equity firm which hosts the Follow the Entrepreneur (FTE) Investment Campaign and Summit, today announced that it will host the 10th Annual FTE Investor Summit on October 10 – 14, 2020, in Athens, Greece. The Summit will offer leading global investors and entrepreneurs the opportunity to come together to build relationships, to learn about new ecosystems and to identify opportunities in which to invest and grow.

“Greece is the new Golden Child in Europe. Their technology and venture capital ecosystem is maturing and becoming an attractive place for private equity firms to invest in,” said Julie Meyer, Founder & CEO of VIP. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the 10th FTE Summit in Greece, which has not only been able to manage the pandemic better than most, but is also experiencing a rebirth in entrepreneurship and innovation. No one questions remote working anymore, and the opportunity to remotely work in Greece while building a business domiciled elsewhere is one whose time has come.”

The FTE Investor Summit Greece 2020 sponsors will be announced in early September and will include some of the biggest firms in the country.

Held at the Four Seasons Astir Palace in Athens, Greece, the FTE Investor Summit Greece 2020 will welcome more than 200 multi-family offices (MFOs), sovereign wealth funds (SWs), high net worth individuals (HNWIs), venture capital firms (VCs) and corporate investors to share insight, inspiration, intelligence, and networking.

“The FTE Investor Summit Greece 2020 will enable entrepreneurs to showcase their plans for the redesign of the world post-COVID,” said Rene Eichenberger, Chairman of VIVA Investment Partners. “The investors who come each year are from more than 40 countries all with a common goal – to better understand and manage the impact of their capital, networks and time.”

In addition to the live event in Athens, FTE is hosting the Summit’s Live Stream, which will enable thousands of investors from around the world to participate virtually. To date, the community has reached more than 2,000 delegates with 50,000 tuning into the FTE Live Stream in years past. The organization has a sole focus of idea-based intelligence and is not selling financial service products.

The FTE Briefing series offers interested parties and confirmed participants an early preview of the themes addressed at the FTE Summit.

For an invitation, to purchase tickets or inquire about partnership opportunities, visit www.globalftenetwork.com/buy-tickets/, or contact the VIP Relations Manager at vip@vivacapital.com.

About VIVA Investment Partners:

VIVA Investment Partners was founded by successful entrepreneurs and venture capital investors to acquire equity stakes in and provide financing to established alternative asset managers (fund investments) and emerging growth companies (direct investments). To learn more about VIP, visit www.vivapartners.net/, or email Liz Whelan at liz@lwprconsulting.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:02aGLOBALDATA : BP to move heavily in acquisitions & divestments to deliver new strategy, says GlobalData
PU
10:02aC-SUITE AT THE OPEN : Essam Hamza, CEO, CloudMD Software & Services Inc. tells his Company's Story. Filmed in June, 2020
AQ
10:02aGLOBALDATA : Growing need for personal mobility and strong rural demand boosting 2-wheeler sales in India, says GlobalData
PU
10:02aQUARTER REVIEW AND PRESS CONFERENCE NOW AT 2 : 00 p.m.
PU
10:02aAVAX S A : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
PU
10:02aDISCOVERY : REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
10:02aCHIMERA INVESTMENT : 2Q 2020 Earnings Supplement
PU
10:02aGenesis Financial Solutions Partners With Tavant for Enterprise-Wide Digital Transformation
BU
10:02aCERESA : Secures Seed Funding to Power Its Next Generation Leadership and Mentoring Platform to Foster Diverse Leadership and Address the Access Gap
BU
10:02aRIGHTWAY HEALTHCARE : Appoints PBM Industry Leader Mark Thierer as Executive Chairman
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group